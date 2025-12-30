TheDelta
- Experts
- Vikas Rundla
- Versão: 1.21
- Ativações: 5
The Delta – Precision Trend Scalping System
The Delta is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) built for MetaTrader 5, specifically engineered to capture high-probability scalping opportunities within established market trends . By merging multi-indicator technical filters with a dynamic risk-to-reward framework, The Delta aims to provide disciplined execution and consistent capital protection .
Core Trading Strategy
The EA employs a rigorous "Confluence Logic" to ensure every trade is backed by multiple technical factors:
-
Trend Identification: Uses a Dual Exponential Moving Average (EMA) system (Fast vs. Slow) to determine the primary market bias .
-
Trend Strength (ADX): Only executes trades when the Average Directional Index (ADX) confirms sufficient trend strength, filtering out risky sideways markets .
-
Momentum Filter (RSI): Utilizes the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to ensure momentum is aligned with the direction of the trend .
-
Price Action Confirmation: Includes a final candlestick check to verify that the current bar's closing price supports the intended trade direction .
Advanced Risk & Money Management
The Delta is equipped with a comprehensive suite of protection tools to safeguard your account:
-
Volatility-Based Stops: Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are dynamically calculated using the Average True Range (ATR), allowing the EA to adapt to changing market volatility .
-
Smart Break-even: Automatically moves the Stop Loss to the entry price once a pre-defined profit target is hit, securing a "risk-free" trade .
-
Intelligent Trailing Stop: Locks in profits as the trade moves in your favor by trailing the price at a user-defined step .
-
Daily Profit Target: Includes a daily hard-cap on trading; once your specified profit goal is reached, the EA ceases activity for the day to prevent over-trading .
-
Institutional Filters: Features a Maximum Spread Filter to avoid entering trades during periods of low liquidity or slippage-prone market conditions .
Key Features
-
Customizable Time Filter: Define exact trading windows to focus on high-volume sessions (e.g., London or New York) .
-
Compliance Ready: Built-in "ApplyStopsLevel" helper ensures all SL/TP orders comply with your broker's minimum stop levels .
-
Clear Visual Feedback: Provides detailed log messages for order execution and daily goal status directly in the MT5 Terminal .
Get Optimized Presets: To ensure the best performance on different asset classes, I have provided specialized .set files for 2-digit and 3-digit symbols . You can download these directly from our official Telegram community: Click Here to Join Telegram
Optimal Trading Conditions: To experience the full potential of The Delta, I highly recommend using an Exness Pro or Zero Account.
-
Zero Account: Ideal for this EA as it provides 0.0 pip spreads on major pairs like Gold (XAUUSD) for 95% of the day. Its predictable pricing model is perfect for algorithmic strategies.
-
Pro Account: Best for those who prefer Zero Commissions. It offers lightning-fast Market Execution and raw-like spreads starting from just 0.1 pips, ensuring your scalping entries are precise.