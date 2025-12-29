Choch Trend prop firm version

Description

The EMA 24/50 CHoCH Trend EA is a structure-driven Expert Advisor developed for traders who prioritize risk control, consistency, and prop-firm compliance.

The EA trades using a combination of:

Trend alignment

Market structure

Change of Character (CHoCH)

Dynamic risk management

It is designed to operate safely across different brokers, symbols, and timeframes without hard-coded assumptions.

Trading Strategy

Trend Bias

EMA 24 above EMA 50 → Buy bias

EMA 24 below EMA 50 → Sell bias

Trades are executed only in the direction of the trend.

Market Structure & CHoCH

Swing highs and swing lows are detected automatically

Structure is used for: Stop-loss placement Trade invalidation

CHoCH is used to exit trades early if market character changes

Entry Logic

One trade per impulse

Entry on pullback into EMA 24

No breakout chasing

No over-trading

Risk Management

Dynamic position sizing based on: Account balance Risk percentage Actual stop-loss distance

Stop loss placed at valid market structure

Take profit based on: Risk-Reward ratio ATR volatility (whichever is larger)



Optional controlled recovery logic is available and limited by maximum recovery trades.

Prop-Firm Safety Features

The EA includes a built-in safety layer designed for funded trading environments:

Daily drawdown protection (equity-based)

Maximum drawdown protection

Spread filter

Margin validation before every trade

Kill-switch to lock trading if rules are violated

These features help prevent accidental rule breaches.

What This EA Does NOT Use

No martingale

No grid

No hedging

No averaging down

No high-frequency scalping

No news-based gambling

Recommended Settings

Timeframe: H1 (works on other timeframes)

Symbol: EURUSD (multi-symbol capable)

Risk per trade: 0.25% – 1.00%

Best sessions: London and London–New York overlap

Technical Information

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Type: Expert Advisor

Symbol-agnostic

Timeframe-agnostic





Summary

The EMA 24/50 CHoCH Trend EA is suitable for traders who want a disciplined, structure-based system with strong risk controls rather than aggressive or high-frequency strategies.

It is designed for: