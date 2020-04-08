Intrabar MTF Replay MT4

Paper-testing that finally feels like live trading

Intrabar MTF Replay is a live mini-charts panel with advanced intrabar replay functionality, built specifically for multi-timeframe traders.

Traditional backtesting and paper-testing on static charts suffer from a fundamental problem: timeframes are out of sync by default. When charts are scrolled together, price action and indicators never align to the exact same moment — making realistic paper-testing of multi-timeframe strategies impossible.

Intrabar MTF Replay solves this by reconstructing intrabar price action and indicators, synchronizing all timeframes down to the exact same point in time. Every chart, every signal, every indicator update happens in perfect lockstep.

The result is one of the closest paper-testing experiences to live trading you can achieve.

Intrabar MTF Replay is built for traders who:

Use multi-timeframe signals

Trade mechanical, rule-based strategies

Demand precision, consistency, and reliability in (paper-)testing

It’s equally powerful for replaying recent price action to review executed trades, analyze decision-making, and refine execution.





Quick Start — Intrabar MTF Replay

By default, the tool runs as a live mini-charts panel. To enter full-sync MTF Replay mode, disable Chart Shift and Chart Scroll in the MetaTrader toolbar.

A control automatically panel appears in the right lower chart corner.

Scroll the main chart to move backward or forward in time. The mini-charts will follow.

Use the chart buttons or keyboard controls to step through price action. Replay steps follow the main chart timeframe.

To exit replay mode, re-enable Chart Shift and Chart Scroll.



Key Features

Live Mini-Charts Panel

Display 2–4 mini-charts for live price action or paper-testing with indicators. All charts are fully customizable via the input settings.

Instant Replay Access

Enter Replay Mode directly from the chart to quickly review recent price action, down to 1-minute time steps.

Indicators Support

Supports up to 2 moving averages per chart and up to 3 sub-window indicators.

Assign custom chart names based on their role in your trading methodology. Helpful for structure and consistency — especially for newer traders. This feature can be disabled if not needed.





Notes & Limitations:

The live mini-charts can be used in the Strategy Tester. However, the synchronized intrabar replay feature is not supported.



