Sophisticated

Here is a short, detailed description of the logic inside your AP_Elite_Modular_AI_v13.0 EA.

1. The "Brain": Signal Scoring System (0–85 Points)

Instead of a simple "Buy" or "Sell" trigger, the EA calculates a confidence score (GetSignalScore). A trade is only taken if the score meets the threshold.

  • Trend Bias (+15 pts): Checks if the current price is above/below the Weekly and Monthly Moving Averages.
  • SuperTrend (+15 pts): Checks if the SuperTrend indicator aligns with the trade direction.
  • Crossover (+15 pts): Checks for a fresh Fast/Slow Moving Average crossover.
  • Breakout (+15 pts): Checks if the price just broke the High/Low of the last 20 candles.
  • Candle Pattern (+15 pts): Checks for a basic Bullish/Bearish candle formation (Close > Open and Higher Highs).
  • Volume Surge (+10 pts): Checks if current volume is 1.5x higher than the average.

2. The "Gatekeeper": Auto-Control Logic

This is the new v13.0 safety feature located in ExecuteTrade:

  1. Check Switch: Is the global variable g_AutoTradeEnabled set to true? If No, it stops immediately (unless you clicked a manual button).
  2. Check Score: Is the calculated Score > g_AdaptiveMinScore? If No, it waits.
  3. Check Positions: Do we already have 3 open trades? If Yes, it stops to prevent over-trading.

3. Adaptive Intelligence (Self-Correction)

The EA monitors its own performance using the Sharpe Ratio (risk-adjusted return).

  • High Performance: If the Sharpe Ratio is good (>15.0), the required Score Threshold is 70.
  • Low Performance: If the Sharpe Ratio drops, the EA enters "Defense Mode" and raises the required Score Threshold to 90.
    • Note on Logic: Since the max possible score is 85, setting the threshold to 90 effectively acts as a Circuit Breaker, pausing all auto-entries until manual intervention or market conditions reset.

4. Money Management & Recovery

  • Position Stacking: It allows up to 3 positions but reduces risk for subsequent trades:
    • 1st Trade: 100% Lot Size
    • 2nd Trade: 70% Lot Size
    • 3rd Trade: 50% Lot Size
  • Smart Volatility: If the Sharpe Ratio is very high (>20), it boosts lot size by 20% to capitalize on winning streaks.
  • Reverse on SL: If a trade hits Stop Loss, the EA looks at the last minute of history. If it sees a loss, it immediately opens a trade in the opposite direction to attempt to catch the reversal (if ReverseOnSL is true).

5. Trailing Stop

  • Step-Based Trailing: Once the price moves in profit by a certain amount (Trend_TrailStart), the Stop Loss begins to follow the price by a fixed step (Trend_Trail_USD). This locks in profits as the trend continues.

 


Produtos recomendados
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Versão 2025 249$ Apenas para os primeiros 5 compradores! Sinal ao Vivo Verifique o desempenho ao vivo do Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Estratégia de Trading Sonic R Pro Enhanced é uma versão aprimorada da estratégia Sonic R, automatizando operações com base na Dragon Band (EMA 34 e EMA 89) e incorporando algoritmos avançados para maximizar o desempenho. Timeframes: M15, M30 Pares suportados: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Estilo de Trading: Swing Trading - Retrações e
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.8 (60)
Experts
Tecnologia orientada por IA com ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA é um Expert Advisor avançado de trading projetado para GBPUSD, XAUUSD e AUDCAD. Ele se concentra em segurança, retornos consistentes e lucratividade infinita. Ao contrário de muitos outros EAs, que dependem de estratégias de alto risco, como martingale ou grid trading. Infinity EA emprega uma estratégia de scalping disciplinada e lucrativa com base em rede neural incorporada em aprendizado de máquina, tecnologia baseada em IA de análise
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Aurus Pivot XAU
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
AURUS PIVOT XAU PRO is a professional trading advisor for XAUUSD, based on working with key market zones and confirmed price behavior. The robot analyzes the market structure, evaluates the strength of levels, and opens trades only when several factors coincide. The advisor does not strive to be constantly in the market and avoids trading in unfavorable conditions, focusing on precise entries and risk control. Key Features Trading key support and resistance zones Filtering signals based on Price
Candle EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
4.14 (22)
Experts
This expert is based on patterns The main patterns of this specialist are candlestick patterns Detects trends with candlestick patterns It has a profit limit and a loss limit, so it has a low risk The best time frame to use this expert is M30 time frame The best currency pairs to use with this expert is the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD currency pairs Attributes: Can be used in the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD  currency pairs Can be used in M30, H1, H4 time frames Has profit limit and loss
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Experts
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Olá Comerciantes! Apresento a Estratégia "Duende", Duende é um algoritmo que detecta padrões de diferentes níveis altos e baixos, onde eles permanecem constantes para fazer boas entradas, com um sistema de recuperação consultando várias coisas como ponto de equilíbrio e cruzamentos entre pares Comprovou controlar várias moedas sem problemas, com um poderoso controle de notícias durante o mercado é possível gerenciá-lo com todos os símbolos que você precisa Minha estratégia é otimizada para "A
Rex MT5
Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
Experts
User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
Stabilized dema cross indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicadores
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility    currency     basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This system is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs.   The signals are focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features ESignals is designed to show open and close arrows at the beg
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Experts
Negociação automática e manual Um sistema comercial pronto baseado nas  ondas de Elliott e níveis de Fibonacci . Simples e de fácil acesso Exibição de marcação das ondas de Elliott (opção geral ou alternativa) em um gráfico Construção dos níveis horizontais, linhas de apoio e resistência, canal Sobreposição dos níveis de Fibonacci para as ondas 1, 3, 5, A Sistema de alerta (no ecrã, E-Mail, Push notificações) painel visual para abertura de ordens para negociação manual painel visual para configu
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Apex Gold Trend Matrix MT5
Ren Cheng Yao
Experts
Quantitative Gold Trading System: Apex Gold Trend Matrix 19 Years of Market Deconstruction, 6 Years of Algorithmic Refinement, 4 Years of Live Testing From trading intuition to mathematical certainty.  Product Information Live Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2305042?source=Site+Profile+Seller https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2305035?source=Site+Profile+Seller https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2274718?source=Site+Profile+Seller https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2305039?source=Site+Profile
Win43 Scalper
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Experts
O novo s43 Scalper para Mini-Índice (WIN-IND) faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando pequenas variações do mercado, utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis, confira:      Após a instalação adicione no gráfico dos instrumentos win para visualizar os resultados no backteste. Recomendamos o timeframe de 1min.
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Boris
ALEKSANDR IVANOV
Experts
Boris- Полностью автоматический ,агрессивный советник основанный на математических расчетах, написанный специально под валютную пару EUR/USD. Период H1. Советник использует свой автоматический виртуальный стоплосс и тейкпрофит !  Ваш брокер не будет видеть ,задерживать модификацию,забыть поставить стоп и так далее. Тестировать рекомендую только с качеством 100% тиков у брокеров дающих реальные котировки. Входные параметры:  Magic=77777; - Магик ордеров  StartHour=1;  - Час начала Торговли  En
DailyEAv3
Hasan Abdulhussein
Experts
# DailyEAv3 Professional Trading Expert   **Ultimate Daily Trading Solution** | **Version: 3.13** | **Activations: Unlimited** ## Daily3 Smart Trading Expert v3.13 ### The Ultimate Professional Daily Trading Solution Transform your daily trading with the most advanced Expert Advisor on MQL5! Professional-grade tool implementing intelligent money management with bulletproof stability and zero log spam. --- ## Why Choose Daily3 Expert? ### Professional Implementation - **Zero
Neuro Start
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4.75 (4)
Experts
UPD:   https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   актуальная версия и обсуждение. - for the successful created training bases I will provide an advisor for temporary use free of charge. - training bases will be laid out as training progresses. - training requires approximately 20 epochs. It is possible to use one of two strategies - either trading in 2 directions, or - using SL. When using SL, the trading results will be identical to the learning outcomes. Since during training, only 1 order is used at a ti
FREE
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.04 (26)
Experts
Bem-vindo ao Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> baixe os arquivos do conjunto   aqui PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Oferta de combinação definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS A INDICEMENT     traz meus 15 anos de experiência na criação de algoritmos de negociação profissionais para os m
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
Experts
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
You Tech Traders
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Tech Trader Forex Bot: Your Key to Reliable Trading Success Introduction to Forex Trading Forex trading is a complex and dynamic marketplace that requires considerable time, effort, and expertise for effective navigation. With the advent of trading bots, traders can now automate their trading strategies, harnessing market trends without the need to spend countless hours analyzing data. Enter the   Tech Trader Forex Bot , a cutting-edge solution designed to simplify your trading experience. What
GOLD robot4trade
Vyacheslav Izvarin
Utilitários
GOLD robot4trade (Edição FTMO-Ready) v1.5 Desenvolvido por Robot4Trade.com | Potencializado por IA e pronto para desafios Visão Geral O Advanced Forex EA é um robô de trading de última geração, projetado para oferecer desempenho, estabilidade e total compatibilidade com os requisitos de firmas de avaliação como FTMO, MyForexFunds, entre outras. Este EA combina indicadores clássicos e confiáveis (MA, RSI, ATR) com uma moderna gestão de risco e proteção do capital. Ele inclui controle de
Forex crypto Fully Customizable Grid EA
Dobromir Tsolov
Experts
-         What it does? Opens BUY (or SELL) orders automatically every X pips you decide. Closes each trade at your personal TP .  Works on any symbol: SP500, NAS100, GOLD, EURUSD, BTC... 100 % YOUR SETTINGS   What can you enter in the settings? - Trading direction: Buy or Sell - Entry level - Entry volume - Maximum number of buy orders - Maximum number of sell orders - Pips required for each new entry - Pips to take profit per trade - Stop Loss Level - Close all trades when SL level is hit Exam
Nasdaq Smart Collector
Dmitrij Petrenko
Experts
Nasdaq     Smart Collector Automated intraday  trading , not scalping! The trading system is expected to make money both when the market rises and when it declines. I do not offer any gifts or bonuses for purchases or positive feedback! The Nasdaq Smart Collector advisor has been tested in a closed test, showed excellent results, is worthy of respect, and does not require marketing tricks or manipulations. The Nasdaq   index consists of the largest tech companies in the United States and is gro
EmpireInvestBot 700
Ruy Christian Hoffmann
5 (1)
Experts
Manual de Instalação     Update 1.4     Update 1.8     Update 1.9   Update 1.10   Update 1.12   Update 1.19 Mercado : B3 - BM&F Índices WIN - Contas Netting ou Hedge Timeframe : M6 (gráfico de Candle em 6 minutos) Capital Mínimo : R$ 1.000,00 Capital Máximo : R$ 100.000,00 Período de uso indicado : Ano inteiro VPS : Bastante recomendado uso de VPS, este robô tem melhor performance com velocidades de conexões mais rápidas. Martingale : NÃO, ou seja, operações únicas e com clara visibilidade de ga
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Experts
Bonnitta EA é baseado na estratégia de posição pendente (PPS) e um algoritmo de negociação secreta muito avançado. A estratégia da Bonnitta EA é uma combinação de um indicador personalizado secreto, linhas de tendência, níveis de suporte e resistência (ação de preço) e o algoritmo de negociação secreta mais importante mencionado acima. NÃO COMPRE UM EA SEM QUALQUER TESTE COM DINHEIRO REAL DE MAIS DE 3 MESES, DEMOREI MAIS DE 100 SEMANAS (MAIS DE 2 ANOS) PARA TESTAR BONNITTA EA COM DINHEIRO REAL
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5 é um sistema de negociação totalmente automatizado do tipo “pullback”, especialmente eficaz para operar em pares de moedas populares de “pullback”: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. O sistema utiliza os principais padrões do mercado Forex em suas operações – o retorno do preço após um movimento brusco em qualquer direção. Timeframe: M15 Pares de moedas principais: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Pares adicionais: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD Após comprar o EA, certifique-se de me
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
Experts
GoldPulser EA - Description pour le MQL5 Market English Description GoldPulser EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Scalping & Trend Following System GoldPulser EA is a sophisticated trading system that combines scalping precision with trend-following reliability. Designed for Forex traders seeking consistent returns, this expert advisor utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple currency pairs. Key Features: Multi-timeframe analysis for accurate
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Experts
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Experts
Traders Toolbox Premium  é uma ferramenta multifuncional Características: 19 Sinais individuais   - Cada um desses sinais   é   polarizado em uma configuração de estilo de rede neural para constituir o resultado final / geral.   Cada sinal tem suas próprias configurações   que podem ser   personalizadas ou otimizadas, se necessário.   Comprehensive On   Tela   Tela   - Seis tirar Painéis de distância com informações e ferramentas abrangentes dicas.   (clique na borda do painel para desdobrá-la
DayRest
Viktor Timofeev
Experts
ПРИНЦИПЫ DAYREST: с оветник   основан на контр-трендовой стратегии Мы используем две особенности: 1. Наличие коррекций в тренде. Как правило, после поступательных импульсов всегда происходит "откат". 2.   Цикличность рынка. Цена ходит между историческими максимальными и минимальными значениями. Наибольшая вероятность коррекции фиксируется при достижении ценой границ этого канала. Сигналом для открытия позиции служит пересечение ценой верхней или нижней границы индикаторов Price Channel и EMA. Эт
TecBot
Rodrigo Santhiago Batista Dos Reis
Experts
Scalper EA Pro - O Robô de Trading Automatizado de Alta Precisão!   FOR GOLD - XAUUSD O que há de novo na versão 3.0? Após   meses de desenvolvimento e testes rigorosos , apresentamos a versão   mais avançada e confiável   do Scalper EA Pro! Com   novos filtros inteligentes, gestão de risco aprimorada e entradas mais precisas , este EA foi projetado para operar nos mercados com   eficiência máxima . Principais Atualizações:   Filtro de Tendência Ajustável Agora com   EMAs perso
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Experts
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Experts
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
SAWA BlackBox Alpha MT5
Alejandro Funes
Experts
#Multicurrency #Hedging #Martingale #28Symbols  @AUD @CAD @CHF @JPY @NZD @USD @EUR @GBP  In the globalisation process that the world economy has undergone in the last two decades, financial markets have played a leading role. The easy and fast access to information, together with the growing economic interdependence between the different commercial blocks, have caused more and more economic agents to participate in non-national financial markets. Even small investors, thanks to the Internet and
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
Experts
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
Zi Jie Gu
Experts
MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is an automatic intelligent trading system for foreign exchange! Lite edition just support MetaTrader 5! The purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only applicable to EUR / USD currency trading, and cannot be used for other currency exchange trading, other CFD product trading, and commodity tradingor futures commodity trading! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only suitabl
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
Experts
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Reactor EA MT5
Berat Cakan
Experts
Reactor MT5   is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Intraday   Trading.  it is   based on  m any indicators . The Expert was tested on the whole available historical period on   EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and USDJPY M15  currency pair with exceptional results. You can download the demo and test it yourself. My tests were performed with the real tick date with   99,90% accuracy , actual spread, and additional slippage. The basic strategy starts with Market order in counter trend and tren
QuantXProTrader EA
Netlux Digital Kft.
Experts
QXS PRO TRADER Expert Advisor QuantXProTrader is an Expert Advisor based on Profitable Price Action strategy. It is compatible with our QXS Trend indicator and work automatically by Trend detection on Multiple assets. Each and Everything in this EA is perfect Just you need to set input parameters. Take Profit, Stop loss, Trailing Stop, Trailing Step, Lot Size Adjust it as per your account capital and equity. Recommended TIMEFRAMES are: M15, M30 and H1  Before Installing Expert Advisor on chart
TickToker
Oxana Tambur
Experts
>>>>>>>>>>>>>> more then 90% discount ($ 3750 >>> $ 345), Special offer is valid for 3 months from the start of sales <<<<<<<< <<<<<<<< The trading robot has been trading on a real account since 2018. We will show our account to everyone who plans to buy a trading robot. To do this, contact us. TickToker is a fully automatic Expert Advisor designed for the    EUR/GBP,EUR/SGD,AUD/NZD,EUR/CHF   currency pairs.  Does not use Martingale and Grid, all trades are covered by Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Tendency Expert Trader
Jing Yi He
Experts
Strategy: 1.This EA is a trend trade, used for USDCHF H1 charts. 2.This EA is  using indicators such as the Bolling band and moving average. 3. The initial amount of this EA is only $1000.This EA has a profit of over $3000. 4.The EA has detailed test data from January 2018 to June 2021, which is stable and profitable. 5.If you just want to put a small amount of money to get double reward, this EA trader is your best choice！
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Apresentando Marvelous EA: Seu Companheiro de Trading Definitivo Desbloqueie todo o potencial do mercado Forex com Marvelous EA, uma solução automatizada de trading de ponta, projetada para maximizar seus lucros e minimizar os riscos. Este algoritmo de trading cuidadosamente elaborado está equipado com recursos avançados para navegar com precisão e eficiência no dinâmico mercado Forex. OURO - XAUUSD - M5 Desempenho de conta real: https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/1973370 Principais Recursos:
FX SCI Hit the pairs
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Experts
Lançamento 2021 | Eadvisors O FXScalper SCI faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 5min buscando pequenas variações do mercado nos pares de FOREX, utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis. Estamos disponibilizando a nova versão aqui no market MQL para download, você pode ativá-lo em até 5(cinco) contas pessoais, em qualquer corretora de FOREX. Resumo das Funcionalidades do produto Estratégia utilizada: Grid x Distanciamento. Lote Inicial: A partir de 0.01
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Experts
O AI Nodiurnal EA é um avançado robô de Forex que utiliza tecnologia de ponta de aprendizado de máquina para otimizar estratégias de negociação e aprimorar o desempenho no dinâmico mercado de câmbio. O termo "Nodiurnal" reflete sua capacidade de se adaptar e operar não apenas durante as típicas horas diurnas de negociação, mas também durante períodos não convencionais, proporcionando uma abordagem contínua e adaptativa para a negociação forex. Configurações: Configurações padrão no par de moedas
Arrival
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
Fácil de configurar e instalar o Expert Advisor automático. Nenhuma grade ou Martingale. Eu coloquei e esqueci. Negocia simultaneamente em vários instrumentos. Analisa a volatilidade e a presença de tendências e planos para formar sinais para abrir posições. Com um depósito de $100 a 8 800, um conjunto de estratégias agressivas é usado. Para um tamanho de conta superior a $800, o EA muda automaticamente para estratégias moderadas. Recomenda-se instalar no EURGBP M15. Para negociação em várias m
Neuro Control EA
STEPHANE LAURENT CHRISTIAN LARUAZ
Experts
NEW: Rent this EA as a -> SIGNAL <- Neuro Control EA is a proportional–integral–derivative controller ( PID controller ) enhanced with: - a perceptron deep learning module - a grid module - a volume-based soft martingale - a money management system Neuro Control EA rental licenses come preconfigured and ready to drop on a H1 EUR/USD x500 $1000 mql5 no-hedging account. It is ready to use as is: simply drop it on a H1 EUR/USD x500 $1000 mql5 account no-hedging account and it works. Exists on other
NorthSide
Uche Celestine Obi
Experts
NorthSide é um algoritmo de negociação que negocia padrões de retrabalho, trabalha principalmente em NZDCAD, AUDNZD,AUDCAD e pode ser usado em outros pares também. Sem martingale ou estratégia arriscada. Frames de tempo: M1 a M5 recomendado, mas pode funcionar em qualquer. Principais pares de moedas: NZDCAD, AUDCAD,AUDNZD Configure o sistema de lote automático para falso para lote fixo. O sistema de cobertura funciona como uma protecção e pode ser desactivado sem grande impacto negativo na
Robo executivo gjs
Gabriel De Jesus Santos
Experts
é recomendado usar o robô em uma conta conta netting. o robô trabalha com a melhor configuração do dia anterior no dia atual. o robô trabalha com a melhor configuração do dia anterior no dia atual. o robô trabalha no mini índice. o robô trabalha no mini dólar. o robô trabalha no forex. o robô trabalha utilizando indicadores  . o robô trabalha utilizando ordens a mercado e ordens pendentes  antes de utilizar o robô, coloque ele na otimização e salve as configurações (em um arquivo .set) para us
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
Um consultor especialista em várias moedas que combina muitas estratégias simples que funcionam simultaneamente. Cada estratégia é baseada em um algoritmo de negociação simples durante momentos de mercado com maior volatilidade. Cada estratégia foi otimizada nos últimos cinco anos. O Expert Advisor usa o princípio estatístico de "justiça da multidão": ele calcula a média de sinais de diferentes estratégias e abre posições de mercado na direção preferida. Este princípio, juntamente com o trabalho
Mais do autor
Ai Engineered for Consistency
Ankurkumar J Prajapati
Experts
Pure Logic. Zero Emotion. Automated Trend Capture. //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|             AP_Elite_Modular_AI_v28.0_CANDLE_PYRAMID.mq5         | //|                                                                  | //| Developed by: Ankur Prajapati                                    | //| Mobile: +91 98797 61600 | ankurprajapati87@gmail.com             | //| Version: 28.0 – HIGHER HIGH / LOWER LOW PYRAMIDING + $5 GAP      | //+-------------------
UltimateMultiStrategyAIEA
Ankurkumar J Prajapati
Experts
For Best Result use Time Frame 3 Min 1. Market DNA & Asset Recognition The EA automatically detects the asset class (Forex, Gold, Crypto, or Oil) by analyzing the symbol name. It dynamically reconfigures the Stop Loss , Trailing Stop stiffness , and Algorithm Scoring Weights to match the asset's specific volatility profile. 2. Multi-Factor Scoring Engine (0-100) Trades are only executed if the confidence score exceeds the AdaptiveMinScore. Trend: SuperTrend + MA (20 pts) Breakouts: Pivot Points
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário