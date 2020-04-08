Trading Dashboard Pro MT4

Trading Dashboard Pro MT4: The Ultimate Command Center

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Modernize Your Classic MetaTrader 4 Terminal Immediately

Trading Dashboard Pro MT4 is not just an indicator; it is a comprehensive risk management and account analysis utility designed specifically to bring the power of modern analytics to the classic MT4 platform. Designed for professional traders, Prop Firm candidates (FTMO, MFF, The Funded Trader), and serious scalpers, it consolidates critical market data, account health metrics, and historical performance into a single, elegant interface.

Stop trading with outdated tools. Trading Dashboard Pro MT4 eliminates the need for external spreadsheets, calculators, or complex mental math. It delivers real-time intelligence directly on your chart with zero latency, even on the older MT4 engine.

🚀 WHY YOU NEED THIS DASHBOARD FOR MT4

1. For Prop Firm Traders (FTMO, MFF, etc.)
Proprietary trading firms have strict rules regarding Daily Drawdown and Max Drawdown. The default MT4 terminal does not calculate or display these limits dynamically.
The Solution: Our dashboard specifically tracks and displays your Max DD (Maximum Drawdown) for the current day and the current month in real-time. You will instantly know how close you are to your daily loss limit, helping you avoid account breaches.

2. For Scalpers and Day Traders
When you are scalping on M1 or M5, you don't have time to open the "Account History" tab, right-click, and manually sum up your profits to see if you hit your daily target.
The Solution: The Daily Trading Analysis section updates instantly after every closed trade. It shows your exact Net Profit, Lots Traded, and Total Trades for "Today" and "Yesterday" at a single glance.

3. For Risk Managers
Many traders blow their accounts because they ignore Margin Level % until it is too late.
The Solution: The dashboard features a dynamic Account Health monitor. It changes color and status (SAFE, CAUTION, DANGER, NO MARGIN) based on your Free Margin and Equity levels, visually warning you before a Stop Out occurs.

📊 DETAILED FEATURE BREAKDOWN

A. Real-Time Account Monitor (Top Section)
This section acts as your vehicle's dashboard, showing the vital signs of your trading account.

  • Balance vs. Equity: Visualize the actual gap between your closed balance and floating equity.
  • Margin Health: Displays Margin, Free Margin, and Margin Level %.
    • High (Green): Free Margin > 50% of Balance. Safe to trade.
    • Medium (Yellow): Free Margin > 20% of Balance. Caution advised.
    • Low (Red): Free Margin < 20%. Critical Risk.
  • Current P/L: Shows the floating profit/loss of all open orders combined.
  • Daily Change: Shows the realized profit/loss for the current day, resetting automatically at broker midnight.

B. Position Summary (Sentiment Analysis)
Stop counting open orders manually. This module provides a clear snapshot of your market exposure.

  • BUY Side: Shows total active Buy orders, total Buy Volume (Lots), and Buy P/L.
  • SELL Side: Shows total active Sell orders, total Sell Volume (Lots), and Sell P/L.
  • TOTAL: The aggregate exposure. This is crucial for hedging strategies to ensure your net lot size is balanced.

C. Historical Performance Analyzer
A scrollable, paged history table that dives deep into your past performance.

  • Granularity: View data by specific Dates, Weekly totals, Monthly totals, and All-Time totals.
  • Metrics per Period:
    • MAX DD: The maximum equity drawdown experienced during that specific period.
    • LOTS: Total volume traded.
    • TRADES: Number of executed deals/orders.
    • PROFIT: Net financial result (including swaps and commissions).
  • Interactive Paging: Use the << and >> buttons to scroll back through your trading history months or years into the past.

D. Visual Balance Chart
Numbers are good, but trends are better. The integrated BalanceChart draws a visual representation of your account growth curve directly on the dashboard interface. This helps you instantly recognize if your strategy is trending upwards (growth) or downwards (decay).

⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS

The dashboard is designed to work out-of-the-box, but it is also highly customizable.

  • Language: Choose from 10 supported languages (English, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian, Korean, Vietnamese, Japanese). The entire interface updates instantly.
  • HistoryDays: Determines how many days of history the dashboard scans.
    • Recommendation: Set to 30 for optimal performance on MT4. Set to 365 for deep annual analysis.
  • ShowGridLines: Toggle the visual grid lines in the tables for a cleaner look.
  • Color Settings: Fully customizable colors for Background, Text, Headers, Profit (Green), and Loss (Red) to match your light or dark chart template.

Author: TomyBui Development - Professional Tools for MT4 & MT5

Produtos recomendados
MA Alignment Scanner
Benedict Jamora
5 (1)
Indicadores
This indicator scans and displays currency pairs that have recently aligned moving averages on a given timeframe. You can configure which pairs the indicator will scan. It also includes all types of alert options. Bullish MA Alignment =  MA1>MA2>MA3>MA4>MA5 Bearish MA Alignment =  MA1<MA2<MA3<MA4<MA5 Features Attach to one chart and scans all the currency pairs configured and visible in the Market Watch Window It can monitor all the available timeframes from M1 to MN1 and sends alerts on every
Proxy OrderFlow MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Indicadores
Indicador baseado no desequilíbrio do tick-spread. TF: Funciona em todos os timeframes (de M1 a D1). Par: Compatível com Forex, índices, ouro e CFDs (ajuste automático para instrumentos JPY, Ouro e CFD). Configurações: TickWindow (200) – janela de observação de ticks SpreadWeight (1.5) – peso do spread NormalizationPeriod (20) – período de normalização (z-score) Overbought / Oversold (±3.0) – níveis de alerta AlertCooldown (300s) – intervalo entre alertas Conclusão: Proxy Order Flow – Imbalan
Symbol1 2Changer MT4
JIHUN NAM
Indicadores
Hello, This is an easy symbol change panel. This is a full version of Symbol1 2Changer Symbols must be active on your Market Watch list. Parameters: SymbolList - you can add more symbols with a comma(,) ratio - change the size LineNumber - you can set that how many symbols are displayed per line. button_width - modify the button size button_height - modify the button size Thank you.
Super Trend Trading View 4
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicadores
The SuperTrend indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to identify trends in the price of a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It is primarily used in chart analysis to help traders make decisions about entering or exiting positions in the market. this version of super trend indicator is exactly converted from trading view to be used in MT4
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds
Libertas LLC
Indicadores
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests, Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC) is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the impro
Daily Average Retracement Dashboard PRO
Ruen Fei Chong
Indicadores
Daily Average - Retracement Dashboard   is an indicator that allows you to monitor more than one currency pairs at one time. This indicator is mainly for strategy that trade price retracement based on Resistance3/4 or Support 3/4. After apply this indicator to the chart window, it will hide the chart and display the currency pairs in a table form. There are several data shown on the table that will help trader know when to analyze the currency and do trade using retracement. The indicator will s
Basic Support and Resistance
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicadores
Nosso indicador Basic Support and Resistance é a solução necessária para aumentar sua análise técnica.Este indicador permite que você forneça níveis de suporte e resistência no gráfico/ MT5 grátis Recursos Integração dos níveis de Fibonacci: Com a opção de exibir níveis de Fibonacci, juntamente com os níveis de suporte e resistência, nosso indicador fornece uma visão ainda mais profunda do comportamento do mercado e possíveis áreas de reversão. Otimização de desempenho: Com a opção de atualiz
ChangePeriod MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicadores
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button, saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk. We sharll not be liable for any disadvantage or damage caused by th
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma “
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicadores
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Candlestick Pattern Scanner and Detector
Abdulhadi Darwish
Indicadores
The Candlestick Pattern Detector is an advanced MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to identify and highlight candlestick patterns on your charts. Currently, the indicator detects one specific candlestick pattern - the pinbar, known for its significance in technical analysis and trading strategies. This tool provides traders with visual cues, making it easier to spot potential market reversals or continuations. Features: Customizable Colors: Users can customize the colors of the bullish and bearish
Nirvana prop controler MT4
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
Indicadores
Indicador de gestão de risco e monitoramento de limites para traders profissionais e contas de avaliação (Prop) Esta ferramenta apenas exibe, no gráfico, informações precisas de gestão de risco e limites, ajudando você a decidir com mais foco. O indicador não abre/fecha/modifica ordens e não interfere com Expert Advisors (EAs). Recursos Monitoramento do drawdown diário e total Calcula e exibe o drawdown diário e total com base no Saldo (Balance) ou no Patrimônio (Equity) (configurável). Mostra
CCI TrendLine Divergency Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
5 (1)
Indicadores
Commodity Channel Index Message is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. Unlike the original indicator, this three in one version has a system of alerts that inform on market situation changes. It consists of the following signals: when the Main line crosses the levels of extreme zones and 50% level; when the Main line crosses the Trend line in the indicator window; Divergence on the last bar. Values of the middle and extreme levels and divergence zones are customizable. Parameter
Quantum Currency Strength Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicadores
Your success as a forex trader depends on being able to identify when a currency or currency pair is oversold or overbought. If it is strong or weak. It is this concept which lies at the heart of forex trading. Without the Quantum Currency Strength indicator, it is almost impossible. There are simply too many currencies and too many pairs to do this quickly and easily yourself. You need help! The Quantum Currency Strength indicator has been designed with one simple objective in mind. To give you
Point61 Indicator
Evgeniy Machok
5 (1)
Indicadores
The Point61 indicator is the result of many years of monitoring of price behavior of currency pairs and metals. It is not a secret, that in times of uncertainty, traders are looking for possible levels of support and resistance - the point, where price should stop its movement. There are 2 possible scenarios at these points: 1. Reverse (correction) to the opposite direction; 2. Breakthrough to continue movement. Very often these points are used to set stop orders - TakeProfit or StopLoss
EZT Trade History
Tibor Rituper
Indicadores
EZT Trade History This is a great tool to analyze past trades or follow current ongoing trades, especially when you using an EA to manage your transactions. You will see the exact candle where the trade was opened and closed. Collapsible floating panel on the chart, free to move anywhere with your mouse. When you using multiple EA’s with different magic numbers, you have 5 options to separate those trades, so you will know which EA opened specific transactions. You can set the day limits how fa
AI trend navigator by K Neighbor for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicadores
Overview In the evolving landscape of trading and investment, the demand for sophisticated and reliable tools is ever-growing. The AI Trend Navigator is an indicator designed to meet this demand, providing valuable insights into market trends and potential future price movements. The   AI Trend Navigator   indicator is designed to predict market trends using the k-Nearest Neighbors (KNN) classifier. By intelligently analyzing recent price actions and emphasizing similar values, it helps t
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilitários
O MT4 to Discord Signal Provider é uma ferramenta fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável, projetada para enviar sinais de negociação diretamente para o Discord. Esta ferramenta transforma sua conta de negociação em um provedor de sinais eficiente. Personalize os formatos de mensagens para se adequar ao seu estilo! Para facilitar o uso, selecione entre modelos pré-desenhados e escolha quais elementos da mensagem incluir ou excluir. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ Versão MT5 ] [ Versão Telegram ]  New: [
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
Thi Ngo
5 (2)
Utilitários
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
Gold Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicadores
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using   Gold Indicator   a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends eli
Robi Auto
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Robi Auto Expert Advisor works using sharp tick movements. It goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with one single setting. The more latency your broker has in the amount of the Internet channel, the higher you need to set stop loss, take profit and trailing stop so that the server can process them at the desired price and the lower the trading frequency will be. The uniqueness of the Expert Advisor is that it can be run on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the se
Volume Confirm Trend Zone
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicadores
Volume Confirm Trend Zone is the indicator for filtering sideways and confirm trend to help your system trading. Indicator can use every currency pairs, every time frame, and every broker. You can see trend zone when color to change in volume indicator. Features When the color changes to the blue: Buy Zone is a strong trend. When the color changes to the red: Sell Zone is a strong trend.
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicadores
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
Multi Pivot Pro
Ata Dandul
Indicadores
Multi Pivot Indicator - Professional Trading Tool MULTI PIVOT PRO INDICATOR Professional Multi Pivot Indicator for MT4 5-in-1 Pivot Indicator Professional Trading Tool for MetaTrader 4 ENGLISH TÜRKÇE Multi Pivot Indicator PRO Classic Fibonacci Camarilla Woodie DM What is Multi Pivot Indicator? Multi Pivot Indicator is a professional trading tool that displays 5 different pivot calculation methods on your MetaTrader 4 charts. Pivot points are critical support and resistance
PatternMMB
Mikhail Bilan
Indicadores
The PatternMMB trading indicator finds the most common candlestick analysis patterns and provides trading recommendations based on them. The PatternMMB trading indicator is designed to search for candlestick patterns on the price chart and issue trading recommendations depending on the nature of the found candlestick pattern. It is also possible to send sound notifications when all or any of the selected patterns appear, with an explanation of the pattern and its interpretation. In addition, th
Gann Square of 144
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (6)
Indicadores
A Gann Box (ou Gann Square) é um método de análise de mercado baseado no artigo "Fórmula matemática para previsões de mercado" de WD Gann. Este indicador pode representar três modelos de Quadrados: 90, 52(104), 144. Existem seis variantes de grades e duas variantes de arcos. Você pode plotar vários quadrados em um gráfico simultaneamente. Parâmetros Square — seleção de um modelo quadrado de Gann: 90 — quadrado de 90 (ou quadrado de nove); 52 (104) — quadrado de 52 (ou 104); 144 — quadrado uni
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicadores
Daily Candle Predictor é um indicador que prevê o preço de fechamento de uma vela. O indicador destina-se principalmente ao uso em gráficos D1. Este indicador é adequado tanto para negociação forex tradicional quanto para negociação de opções binárias. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema de negociação autônomo ou pode atuar como um complemento ao seu sistema de negociação existente. Este indicador analisa a vela atual, calculando certos fatores de força dentro do próprio corpo da vela, be
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicadores
Fibonacci recontratar e extensão linha de desenho ferramenta Fibonacci recontratar e estender a ferramenta de desenho de linha para a plataforma MT4 é adequado para comerciantes que usam método de negociação de pontos e negociação de secções douradas Vantagens: Não há linha extra, não há linhagem muito longa, e é fácil observar e encontrar oportunidades de negociação Versão experimental: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Principais funções: 1. Podem ser desenhados diretamente vári
Real SMC same with Lux method
Minh Truong Pham
4 (2)
Indicadores
This all-in-one indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. Following the release of our Fair Value Gap script, we received numerous requests from our community to release more features in the same category. //------------------------------------// Version 1.x has missing functions + PDAr
Prop Firm Close All Orders
Christian Paul Anasco
Utilitários
Now, you have your very own   PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER   program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically. ========================================== INPUTS: Account target (exact amount):   Put the exact account target. Once the equity hits your specied account balance target, all open orders will close. Make sure to add some buffer to consider slippage. Use fixed value or dynamic value:   Choose whether you will need a fixed value or dynamic value for
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicadores
Gann Made Easy é um sistema de negociação Forex profissional e fácil de usar, baseado nos melhores princípios de negociação usando a teoria do sr. W. D. Gann. O indicador fornece sinais precisos de COMPRA e VENDA, incluindo níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit. Você pode negociar mesmo em movimento usando notificações PUSH. ENTRE EM CONTATO COMIGO APÓS A COMPRA PARA RECEBER DICAS DE NEGOCIAÇÃO, BÔNUS E O ASSISTENTE EA "GANN MADE EASY" GRATUITAMENTE! Provavelmente você já ouviu muitas vezes sobre os
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este software de painel de instrumentos está a funcionar em 28 pares de moedas. É baseado em 2 dos nossos principais indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Dá uma grande visão geral de todo o mercado Forex. Mostra valores avançados de força da moeda, velocidade de movimento da moeda e sinais para 28 pares de divisas em todos os (9) períodos de tempo. Imagine como a sua n
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicadores
O M1 SNIPER é um sistema indicador de negociação fácil de usar. É um indicador de seta projetado para o período M1. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema independente para scalping no período M1 e pode ser usado como parte do seu sistema de negociação existente. Embora este sistema de negociação tenha sido projetado especificamente para negociação no M1, ele também pode ser usado em outros períodos. Originalmente, desenvolvi este método para negociar XAUUSD e BTCUSD. Mas considero-o útil ta
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicadores
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicadores
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - A ferramenta de negociação Forex de última geração. ATUALMENTE 49% DE DESCONTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator é a evolução dos nossos indicadores populares de longa data, combinando o poder de três em um: Indicador Advanced Currency Strength28 (695 avaliações) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE com ALERTA (520 avaliações) + Sinais CS28 Combo (Bônus). Detalhes sobre o indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 O que o Next-Generation Strength Indicator oferece?  Tudo
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicadores
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicadores
Indicador de tendência, solução única inovadora para negociação e filtragem de tendências com todos os recursos de tendências importantes construídos dentro de uma ferramenta! É um indicador multi-timeframe e multi-moedas 100% sem repintura que pode ser usado em todos os símbolos/instrumentos: forex, commodities, criptomoedas, índices e ações. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador Support and Resistance Screener está disponível por apenas US$ 50e vitalício. (Preço original US$ 250) (oferta este
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicadores
O Apollo SR Master é um indicador de Suporte/Resistência com recursos especiais que tornam a negociação com zonas de Suporte/Resistência mais fácil e confiável. O indicador calcula as zonas de Suporte/Resistência em tempo real, sem qualquer atraso, detectando topos e fundos de preço locais. Em seguida, para confirmar a área de Suporte/Resistência recém-formada, o indicador exibe um sinal especial que indica que a zona pode ser considerada e usada como um sinal de VENDA ou COMPRA. Nesse caso, a f
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE COM 26% DE DESCONTO A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é uma ferramenta comercial única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque incorporámos uma série de características proprietárias e uma nova fórmula. Com apenas UM gráfico, pode ler a força da moeda para 28 pares de Forex! Imagine como a sua negociação irá melhorar porque é capaz de apontar o ponto exacto do gatilho de uma nova tendência ou oportunidade de escalada? Manual do util
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este painel é uma peça de software muito poderosa que trabalha em múltiplos símbolos e até 9 prazos. Baseia-se no nosso principal indicador (Melhores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).   O tablier dá uma óptima visão geral. Mostra:   Valores filtrados da Oferta e da Procura, incluindo a classificação da força da zona, Distâncias de/para as zonas e dentro das zonas, Destaca as zonas aninhadas, Dá 4 tipos de alertas para os símbolos escolhidos em todos os (9) períodos de
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicadores
Indicador antecipado       Determina os níveis e zonas de reversão do mercado   , permitindo que você espere o preço retornar ao nível e entre no início de uma nova tendência, e não no seu fim. Ele mostra       níveis de reversão       onde o mercado confirma uma mudança de direção e inicia um movimento adicional. O indicador funciona sem redesenhar, é otimizado para qualquer instrumento e revela seu potencial máximo quando combinado com o       LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       indicador. Scanner
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicadores
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicadores
LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       Ajuda a entender onde o mercado está realmente mudando de direção. O indicador mostra inversões de tendência reais e pontos onde os principais participantes retornam ao mercado. Você vê     Linhas BOS     Análise de tendências e níveis-chave em prazos maiores — sem configurações complexas ou ruídos desnecessários. Os sinais não são repintados e permanecem no gráfico após o fechamento da barra. O que o indicador mostra: Mudanças reais  tendência (linhas BOS) Uma vez
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicadores
O sistema PRO Renko é um sistema de negociação altamente preciso especialmente concebido para a negociação de gráficos RENKO. Trata-se de um sistema universal que pode ser aplicado a vários instrumentos de negociação. O sistema neutraliza eficazmente o chamado ruído de mercado, dando-lhe acesso a sinais de inversão precisos. O indicador é muito fácil de usar e tem apenas um parâmetro responsável pela geração de sinal. Você pode facilmente adaptar a ferramenta a qualquer instrumento de negocia
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicadores
Volatility Trend System - um sistema de negociação que dá sinais para entradas. O sistema de volatilidade fornece sinais lineares e pontuais na direção da tendência, bem como sinais para sair dela, sem redesenho e atrasos. O indicador de tendência monitora a direção da tendência de médio prazo, mostra a direção e sua mudança. O indicador de sinal é baseado em mudanças na volatilidade e mostra entradas no mercado. O indicador está equipado com vários tipos de alertas. Pode ser aplicado a vários i
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador analisa o volume de cada ponto e calcula os níveis de exaustão do mercado para esse volume. Ele consiste em três linhas: Linha de exaustão do volume altista Linha de exaustão do volume baixista Linha que indica a tendência do mercado. Esta linha muda de cor para refletir se o mercado é altista ou baixista. Você pode analisar o mercado a partir de qualquer ponto inicial que escolher. Uma vez que uma linha de exaustão de volume seja atingida, identifique um novo ponto de início para o
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicadores
Uma estratégia intradiária baseada em dois princípios fundamentais do mercado. O algoritmo é baseado na análise de volumes e ondas de preços usando filtros adicionais. O algoritmo inteligente do indicador dá um sinal apenas quando dois fatores de mercado se combinam em um. O indicador calcula ondas de um determinado intervalo no gráfico M1 usando os dados do período de tempo mais alto. E para confirmar a onda, o indicador utiliza a análise por volume. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação pr
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 20% DE DESCONTO ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Pares Exóticos de Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª linha para mostrar a verdadeira força da moeda de Ouro, Prata, Petróleo, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Esta é uma ferramenta de negociação única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque inco
Band trend indicator
lizhi fu
4 (18)
Indicadores
A top and bottom indicator that can intuitively identify the trend of the band. It is the best choice for manual trading, without redrawing or drifting. How to get this indicator for free: Learn more Price increase of $20 every 3 days, price increase process: 79--> 99 --> 119...... Up to a target price of $1000. For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely. Array 3 and array 4, for example, 3>4 turns green, 3<4 turns red. If you don't underst
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Indicadores
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Indicadores
Pare de adivinhar. Comece a operar com vantagem estatística. Os índices de ações não são negociados como forex. Eles têm sessões definidas, gaps noturnos e seguem padrões estatísticos previsíveis. Este indicador fornece os dados de probabilidade que você precisa para operar índices como DAX, S&P 500 e Dow Jones com confiança. O que o torna diferente A maioria dos indicadores mostra o que aconteceu. Este mostra o que provavelmente acontecerá em seguida. Todos os dias de negociação, o indicador an
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicadores
Currency Strength Wizard é um indicador muito poderoso que fornece uma solução completa para uma negociação bem-sucedida. O indicador calcula o poder deste ou daquele par forex usando os dados de todas as moedas em vários intervalos de tempo. Esses dados são representados em uma forma de índice de moeda fácil de usar e linhas de energia de moeda que você pode usar para ver o poder desta ou daquela moeda. Tudo o que você precisa é anexar o indicador ao gráfico que deseja negociar e o indicador mo
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Indicadores
FX Volume: Vivencie o Verdadeiro Sentimento de Mercado sob a Perspectiva de um Corretor Visão Geral Rápida Quer aprimorar sua abordagem de trading? FX Volume fornece insights em tempo real sobre como traders de varejo e corretores estão posicionados—bem antes de relatórios atrasados como o COT. Seja para buscar ganhos consistentes ou simplesmente ter uma vantagem mais clara no mercado, FX Volume ajuda você a detectar grandes desequilíbrios, confirmar rompimentos e aperfeiçoar sua gestão de ris
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (7)
Indicadores
Apollo Secret Trend é um indicador de tendência profissional que pode ser usado para encontrar tendências em qualquer par e período de tempo. O indicador pode facilmente se tornar seu principal indicador de negociação, que você pode usar para detectar tendências de mercado, não importa qual par ou período de tempo você prefira negociar. Ao usar um parâmetro especial no indicador, você pode adaptar os sinais ao seu estilo de negociação pessoal. O indicador fornece todos os tipos de alertas, inclu
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
Os indicadores de tendência são uma das áreas de análise técnica para utilização em negociações em mercados financeiros. Indicador de Angular Trend Lines - determina de forma abrangente a direção da tendência e gera sinais de entrada. Além de suavizar a direção média das velas Também utiliza o ângulo de inclinação das linhas de tendência. O princípio de construção dos ângulos de Gann foi tomado como base para o ângulo de inclinação. O indicador de análise técnica combina a suavização de velas e
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional   + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicador
Mais do autor
GoldStorm Pro EA MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
Experts
GoldStorm Pro - Advanced Multi-Strategy Fractal Trading System Overview GoldStorm Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using advanced fractal breakout strategies. The system combines three independent trading strategies that work together to capture different market movements while maintaining strict risk management. Key Features Multi-Strategy Architecture Strategy A (Conservative) provides long-term swing trading with high probability setups. St
Cloud DCA Pro EA MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
Experts
Cloud DCA Pro EA - Advanced Ichimoku DCA Trading System Product Overview Cloud DCA Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor combining Ichimoku Kinko Hyo analysis with intelligent Dollar Cost Averaging strategy. Designed for systematic, emotion-free trading without traditional stop losses. Key Features No Stop Loss Strategy - Uses smart DCA levels instead of hard stops Ichimoku Cloud Analysis - Professional trend detection and filtering Intelligent DCA System - Progressive position averaging with mu
Flash Xbest EA MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
Experts
FlashXbestEA - Professional Williams %R Grid Trading System Revolutionary DCA Strategy with Advanced Market Intelligence FlashXbestEA represents the next generation of automated grid trading, combining Williams %R momentum analysis with sophisticated Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) techniques. This EA intelligently manages multiple positions using advanced mathematical models to maximize profits while protecting capital through smart recovery mechanisms. Core Trading Logic Williams %R Direction Stra
Trading Dashboard Pro
Khac Thanh Bui
Indicadores
Trading Dashboard Pro: O Centro de Comando Definitivo no MT5 Transforme seu terminal em uma estação de trading profissional Trading Dashboard Pro é um utilitário completo de gestão de risco e análise de conta, projetado para traders profissionais e candidatos a Mesas Proprietárias (Prop Firms). Ele consolida dados críticos do mercado e métricas de saúde da conta em uma interface elegante e sem latência. POR QUE VOCÊ PRECISA DESTE PAINEL? 1. Para Traders de Mesa Proprietária (Prop Firms)
RSI Advanced The Mastering RSI
Khac Thanh Bui
4 (1)
Indicadores
RSI Advanced - Elevate Your Analysis & High-Potential Trade Signals Overview RSI Advanced is a powerful custom indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to elevate your technical analysis and provide reliable trading signals. This indicator integrates a standard Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a sophisticated system of Moving Averages (MA) and Bollinger Bands (BB) applied directly to the RSI's data. Furthermore, it incorporates advanced divergence detection capabilities, empowering traders to iden
FREE
Magic Order Manager EA
Khac Thanh Bui
Utilitários
Magic Order Manager EA v1.02 - Professional Trading Assistant Smart Position Management Tool with Auto Take Profit System Product Description Magic Order Manager is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to optimize trading profits through smart automation and risk control. This position management tool provides automated profit taking based on customizable rules while maintaining comprehensive risk monitoring. Key Features Intelligent Auto Take Profit Automatically closes all positions wh
FREE
Smart Order Hedging EA MT5 Pro
Khac Thanh Bui
Utilitários
Smart Order Hedging EA MT5 Pro - Advanced Trade Management Utility (IMPORTANT: This is a Trade Management Utility, NOT an automated trading system. It intelligently closes existing positions to reduce drawdown; it DOES NOT open any new trades.) Struggling with drawdown and manually managing complex offsetting positions? Introducing the Smart Order Hedging EA MT5 Pro , a powerful utility designed to automatically find and close combinations of your existing profitable and losing trades on MetaTr
FREE
Position Optimizer EA
Khac Thanh Bui
Utilitários
PosiOptimizer EA - Smart Hedging Position Optimizer Overview PosiOptimizer EA is a sophisticated position management tool designed to optimize hedging strategies by intelligently closing counter-directional order pairs. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms including K-means clustering, hash maps, and Sharpe ratio analysis to identify and close the most optimal position pairs while maintaining controlled drawdown and desired buy/sell ratios. Key Features Advanced Pairing Algorithms The EA
FREE
EA Performance Monitor
Khac Thanh Bui
Utilitários
EA Performance Monitor - Your Trading Command Center Overview EA Performance Monitor is a comprehensive monitoring tool for MetaTrader 5 that provides real-time oversight of all Expert Advisors running across your charts. This utility displays performance metrics, risk assessment, and account health in a centralized dashboard, enabling efficient portfolio management and informed decision-making. Key Features Mission Control Dashboard Transform your trading workspace into a professional command
Enhanced Candlestick DCA
Khac Thanh Bui
Experts
Enhanced Candlestick DCA EA - Professional Trading Strategy Description The Enhanced Candlestick DCA EA is a sophisticated multi-strategy trading system that combines Japanese candlestick pattern analysis with advanced Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) position management. Developed with both safety and profitability in mind, this EA dynamically adapts to changing market conditions through its intelligent entry system and comprehensive risk management framework. Key Features Entry System Candlestick P
XSmart Pro EA MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
Experts
XSmartPro EA - Professional Grid Trading System Intelligent Bidirectional DCA Grid with Advanced Safety Filters Overview XSmartPro EA is a professional Grid DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) trading system designed for traders who want safe and efficient Forex trading. The EA uses an intelligent bidirectional grid strategy combined with advanced technical filters to optimize entry points and protect your account. Key Features Smart Grid DCA System Bidirectional Grid automatically opens BUY orders in u
PrecisionGold PRO Smart Fractal Breakout EA
Khac Thanh Bui
Experts
PrecisionGold PRO: The Institutional Approach to XAUUSD Algorithmic Trading Welcome to the documentation for PrecisionGold PRO , a trading system engineered to solve the inherent volatility problems of the Gold market. This is not a "get rich quick" scheme; it is a discipline-enforcing algorithm designed for serious capital growth. Zero-Compromise Safety: NO Grid. NO Martingale. NO Arbitrage. Core Philosophy: "Sniper Entries based on Market Structure. " SECTION 1: THE "SNIPER" LOGIC DEC
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário