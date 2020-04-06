Goldwinner

HOW TO USE: DOWNLOAD EA's LASTEST VERSION FIRST. DOWNLOAD SET FILE IN COMMENT TO TRADE (SET FILE is comment number # 02). 

This file only for lot entry 0.01-0.05. If > 0.05 You need to tunning inputs

NOTE:   IF BOT DOESN'T GIVE ENTRY, PLEASE STOP BOT AND LOG OUT YOUR ACCOUNT AND RUN AGAIN. OR YOU CAN RUN ON ANOTHER ACCOUNT, IT WORKS BUT I CANNOT EXPLAIN WHY.

Recommentdation : Run bot in Asia session / early Europe session / late USA session

------------------------------------------------------------

Account Type: Exness Zero,  max spread ~ 30  

Minimum Deposit: 500$, Pair: XAUUSD, timeframe: M1

Broker: Exness (Any popular brokers, please try yourself)

Trade in auto mode completely.

This MQL5 Expert Advisor (EA) is a highly profitable forex trading robot. YOU’LL DEFINITELY BE SATISFIED WHEN YOU USE IT.

 Key Benefits for Forex Traders

   Risk Control: Safeguard your account with Total_Cutloss, SL_Offset, and hedging tools.

   Scalability: Start small with a 0.01 LotSize or scale up as your account grows.

   Automated Trading: Save time and eliminate emotional decisions with a fully automated forex system.

   Profit Consistency: Achieve steady gains with a proven DCA and hedging strategy.

   

  

   Real-Time Insights: Stay informed with live updates on CurrentProfit, MaxDD, and more.

Why Choose This Expert Advisor?

If you need an EA that is profitable in both sideways and trending markets.

If you don’t want to wait long and prefer trading on the M1 timeframe.

If you need an EA that can close scalp orders quickly.

If you need an EA for multiple accurate entries.

If you need an EA that can turn around quickly.

This automated forex trading EA is perfect for you!!!

In the fast-paced world of forex trading, ahead requires precision, adaptability, and smart automation.

Our MQL5 EA leverages the power of the DCA strategy and hedging strategy to deliver consistent results, even in volatile forex markets. Here’s why this EA stands out:

Built for All Market Conditions

Whether it’s a trending market or a sideways market, this forex EA adapts seamlessly.

User-Friendly Dashboard for Full Control

Take charge with an intuitive control panel featuring buttons like  BotButton, CloseAllButton, and more, perfect for MQL5 trading automation.

 Smart Stop Loss and Trailing Features

Say goodbye to unnecessary waste. With Total_Cutloss, ProfitToBreakeven, and trailing_step, the EA locks in profits and adjusts stop losses dynamically for profitable trading.


 Cycle-Based Trading for Precision

The EA organizes trades into cycles (tracked via currentCycle), ensuring each trading sequence is managed independently for accurate forex entries.

Pending Stop Orders for Proactive Trading

Stay ahead of the market with PlacePendingStopOrders, enhancing your quick scalp trading strategy.

 Powerful DCA Strategy for Profit Optimization

The Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) approach allows this forex robot to scale into positions intelligently, reducing the impact of market fluctuations.

 Customizable Take Profit Levels

Flexibility is key in automated trading. This EA offers tiered take-profit settings – TPFor_1_Order, TPFor_2To3_Orders, and TPForMoreThan_3_Orders.

  Debug Mode for Transparency

For traders who love details, the DebugMode option provides real-time logs of every action, from order placements to closures.


Warning :

I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. I never directly message you first. If this happens, they are scammers. Block and report them as spam.

You’ll not receive any updates or support when you purchase outside MQL5.com.

Contact: If you have any concerns, feel free to DM me on this platform or Telegram @tanaka_611


Produtos recomendados
Gold easy
Dinh Khanh Do
5 (1)
Experts
IF BOT DOESN'T GIVE ENTRY, PLEASE STOP BOT AND LOG OUT YOUR ACCOUNT AND RUN AGAIN. OR YOU CAN RUN ON ANOTHER ACCOUNT, IT WORKS BUT I CANNOT EXPLAIN WHY HOW TO USE:   DOWNLOAD EA's LASTEST VERSION FIRST. DOWNLOAD SET FILE IN COMMENT TO TRADE (SET FILE is comment number #3).  This file only for lot entry 0.01-0.05. If > 0.05 You need to tunning inputs .  Default settings are for visualization purposes only. You can find your best SET FILE if you wish.  DCA with lot 0.01 has EXTREAMLY low drawdown
FREE
EuroNest Egg
Tsoi Chi Kin
Experts
EuroNest Egg EA   is a fully automated trading system, which is especially effective in trading EURUSD on the Forex Market. Several trading patterns had been integrated into EuroNest Egg EA to analyze the market trend and find the entry point.  It also integrated with a special designed market filters to protect the capital.  Price: $220 LIVE Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1636889 Requirements Minimum balance $2000  Recommended leverage 1:200 or more Allow Web Request To allow the
BB vector dynamics robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
BBVectorDynamics_Robot is an innovative trading advisor specifically designed for volatile markets. Based on unique algorithms for analyzing market forces and identifying imbalances between buyers and sellers, this advisor helps you make precise and well-considered decisions in the trading process. Main features of the bb vector dynamics_robot advisor: Calculation of dynamic vectors. System determines the differences between the extreme price values and smoothed averages over a specified perio
EUAU Pro
Nguyen Huu Vinh
Experts
This bot using my experience in EURUSD and AUDUSD with period M15/M30. After testing in 2 years with my real money, I got x3 account. FEATURE Timeframe - M15/M30 (recommendation) The symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD. Leverage - 1:100 or less. Spread is not important. The commission is irrelevant. Recommend deposit from  100 00 USD The passage of history is complete. Optimization is not needed. Account type - while hedging RISK  - The risk calculation function based on trend of market, normally with peri
Praetor EA
Sergei Ozerov
Experts
Praetor EA   PRAETOR   is a moderately secure trading system based on a clustering model of trading patterns. It consists of many simple functions and has many parameters that allow you to memorize various market situations and interpret them correctly. The advisor opens one deal in a certain direction and places       Stop Loss       and       Take Profit   , and when a certain profit is reached, the advisor uses       Trailing Stop   . The signals of the model are based on such indicators as:
Imperator EA
Sergei Ozerov
Experts
Imperator EA   Imperator   é um sistema de negociação moderadamente seguro baseado em um modelo de cluster de padrões de negociação. É composto por muitas funções simples e possui muitos parâmetros que permitem memorizar várias situações de mercado e interpretá-las corretamente. O EA abre uma negociação em uma determinada direção e define   Stop Loss   e   Take Profit   , e quando um certo lucro é alcançado, o EA usa   Trailing Stop   . Os sinais do modelo são baseados em indicadores como: MACD
WOW Dash M16 Trend Pro Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - M1-D1 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - M1-D1 Strategies Close by Money Profit  - Close Total Open Profit, Close Total Open Profit Short, Close Total Open Profit Long, Close Profit/Loss Today MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. Ne
EA Sky7 Golden
Maulana Bin Ibrahim
Experts
For Pair Gold Only Martingle or Single Entry Type. Setting : Layer Entry Style : 1. Pip Step Entry (Recommended for Martingle type) =  Recommended  250 points 2. Instant Entry (Recommended for Single Entry type but no SL) Take Profit option : 1. By Golden Ratio Fibonacci Retracement 2. By Smart Averanging PIPS Lot Size Style : 1. Lot Size Auto 2. Lot Size Manual (Recommended) 3. Lot Size Percentage (Still Working on it) TimeFrame Signal Switch (Auto Scanning) : 1. M5 2. M15 3. M30 4. H1 I'm usi
Smart Prospector Expert
Adeniyi Adedipe
Experts
GbpUsd Engineered!  The Smart Prospector  E.A. Is A Smooth Combination Of  The Widely Known "Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) Indicator" And The New 'Fibo Reversals_TEMA Indicator" Thereby Making It The Most Realistic Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor You Will Ever Find. Sufficiently Tested In The GbpUsd Currency Pair With Over 25 Years History Data, This E.A Is Sure To Give You Your Own Share Of Wins In The Forex Markets. For Best Performances, set: 'Max_Orders' = 'Zero'. 'Max_Factor' = 1. Happ
Prof Engine
Dmitriy Sapegin
Experts
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2068887 Торговая стратегия представляет собой "сеточную" технологию с элементами мартингейла.  Робот рассчитан на просадки в 700-800 пунктов без отката. Для торговли подойдут основные валютные пары, такие как EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD.  Общие настройки Разрешение торговли на продажу   -      Разрешить | Запретить открывать Sell ордера и выставлять SellStop отложенные ордера. Разрешение открывать первый ордер   - Разрешить | запретить боту са
BollingerBands RSI Robot
Cristian Diac
Experts
BB RSI Robot  is made for any level of users: Beginners can use it as it is, Experts can fully customize it. Bollinger Bands and RSI based algorithms for autotrading: it follows  3 Bollinger Bands  and  RSI levels  and places orders with all values computed when the algorithm gives a green flag. Order values use algorithms for risk management per trade and pips calculator. Each placed order is closely followed to be modified if more accurate Take Profit value is computed. BB RSI Robot is fully
Europa
Todd Terence Bates
Experts
This Expert advisor has been designed specifically for the EURUSD H1 Foreign Exchange(FX) market to open, monitor, modify and adjusts orders automatically 24/5. Trading with clear and comprehensive entry and exit rules. There is no need to adjust any parameters, simply assign a unique MagicNumber and designated mmLots per trade and GO! The system logic is based on technical analysis. Every Trade has a fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss set from execution. Europa utilizes the Keltner Channel in c
FREE
Gmgs SG
Usama Yasir
Experts
GMGS Smart Grid – Adaptive Grid EA for Long-Term, Low-Risk Forex Trading GMGS Smart Grid (GMGS SG) is a professional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed to implement a calculated grid-based trading strategy with a focus on capital preservation, low drawdown, and long-term profitability. Built for traders who prefer structured logic over high-risk approaches, GMGS SG uses dynamic recovery algorithms and price-action-based decision-making to respond to market movement intelligently. R
FREE
Golden Scalping EA
Yurii Yasny
Experts
Golden Scalping EA Only 3 copies available for $399.00. Next price 199 USD Golden Scalping EA is a strategy for breaking strong price levels. The Expert Advisor does not need optimization. It is enough to install it on the chart and start trading! Advantages of Golden Scalping: - best SL/TP ratio - low SL, which makes the system as safe as possible - each order has a fixed SL Trading recommendations: - use of ECN accounts or other accounts with low spreads and low stops - currency pair XAUUS
Phoenix Alpha Pro EA
Justice Chinemelum Clement
Experts
Phoenix Alpha Pro EA is based on Price Action combined with some powerful strategy and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Phoenix Alpha Pro EA is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, price action, and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned previously. Phoenix Alpha Pro EA can trade any account size it does not use any risky strategy like martingale or grid. It uses a fix stop loss for every trade. However, an ECN BROKER with Low spread Is highly
BreakoutGenius EA
Jan Burkhard
Experts
BreakoutGenius EA: Revolutionizing Trading Welcome to the BreakoutGenius EA, your reliable trading partner. This Expert Advisor uniquely combines the precision of the MACD indicator with an advanced breakout strategy to deliver consistent and stable returns in the financial markets. Innovative Trading Strategy : At the heart of our EA is the unique combination of an optimized MACD indicator with a sophisticated breakout strategy. This method has been carefully developed and perfected over years
BitcoinRobotTradingEA
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
Apresentamos o meu novo Expert Advisor BitcoinRobotTradingEA. Este EA utiliza o conceito de seguir tendências na condução de análises de mercado, desta forma explora toda a configuração da negociação com base na tendência. Analisando as tendências de mercado com precisão ao introduzir transações, este EA também considera a zona de bloqueio de ordens juntamente com o fluxo de ordens do mercado, o que torna a análise mais precisa, e é por isso que este consultor especialista é considerado um dos
EA Can MT4
Yat Wa Hung
Experts
EA CAN This EA is used to trade Forex and Gold with Martingale Strategy. Please send message to me after you purchase this EA. I will send the presets to you, including: CAD, AUD, NZD, EUR, XAU etc. Points to note during the setting: Use M15 Chart Min. USD3000 per each currency If you want to lower the risk and trade automatically, please use reserve USD10,000 per each currency.  Signal for your reference: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1756938
Daytrade Pro Algo
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
Promoção de lançamento: Número limitado de cópias disponíveis no preço atual Preço final: 990$ NOVO: ganhe 1 EA grátis!   (para 2 contas comerciais) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Bem-vindo ao DayTrade Pro Algo!   Depois de anos estudando os mercados e programando diferentes estratégias, encontrei um algoritmo que tem tudo o que um bom sistema de negociação precisa: É corretor independente
MonsterBOT
Alla Bosa
Experts
MonsterBot is a multi-currency advisor with a trending strategy. There are 9 currency pairs in operation. The adviser works purely on the trend and accumulates orders mainly on the trend. MonsterBot has wide functionality, is very flexible in settings, and also has a trading panel for managing the trading process. Attention! Testing is fundamentally different from real-time trading, because the tester does not allow you to trade 9 pairs at once. Description of parameters: Languale ……………………………
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Experts
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
ALT Income
Maksim Bogdanov
Experts
ALT Income  - Автоматизированный    советник. Написан для пары EURUSD. .  Торгует  на тайм фрейме M5.  Рекомендованные условия торговли при плече 1:500 Минимальный депозит  - 100 условных единиц (EUR, USD) .  Процент загруженного депозита при продаже -    MaxRiskSELL   от 1 до 15;   Прибыль от одной сделки - TakeProfitSell от 50 до 100.0; Рекомендованные условия торговли при плече  1:40 Минимальный депозит  - 100 условных единиц (EUR, USD) .  Процент загруженного депозита при продаже -    MaxR
Quantum Gold Bot
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Quantum Gold Bot MT4 is a high-frequency trading robot (advisor) for the gold market (XAUUSD), working on the scalping principle. It is designed to instantly capture and use price impulses - sharp price movements in short periods of time. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Introducing the Quantum Gold Bot robot, your indispensable assistant in the complex world of XAUUSD trading. Quantum Gold Bot is a forex robot designed with high a
Oceania Algo
Armin Heshmat
5 (1)
Experts
Important note :  To enable your news filter, please connect this link to your terminal Otherwise the news will not work. please  go to terminl MT4  :  Tools => Options  => Expert Advisor  => tick Allow web request for listed URL  => please paste URL WEB link here (  URL WEB request NEWS LINK :   http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml    )  if you have any problem , pls contact me anytime  The indicators used in this expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in th
Trading News EA
sugeng purwanto
Experts
Are you looking to leverage the high price movements during major economic news releases to achieve consistent profits? Trading  News  EA Multi-Timeframe is here to help you automate your trading with smart, fast, and precise execution during volatile market conditions! Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Trading : You can schedule up to 10 different trading times within a single chart. The EA automatically places pending orders at the specified times, ensuring you never miss out on the opportuniti
Easy Gold Pro
Dinh Khanh Do
Experts
IF BOT DOESN'T GIVE ENTRY, PLEASE STOP BOT AND LOG OUT YOUR ACCOUNT AND RUN AGAIN. OR YOU CAN RUN ON ANOTHER ACCOUNT, IT WORKS BUT I CANNOT EXPLAIN WHY. HOW TO USE:   DOWNLOAD EA's LASTEST VERSION FIRST. DOWNLOAD SET FILE IN COMMENT TO TRADE (SET FILE is comment number # 04).  This file only for lot entry 0.01-0.05. If > 0.05 You need to tunning inputs .  Default settings are for visualization purposes only. You can find your best SET FILE if you wish.  DCA with lot 0.01 has EXTREAMLY low drawdo
Paze Win
Anatoly Garmatyuk
Experts
The advantage of the expert Advisor is that it only works on finding the best point to open a trade, immediately sets a fixed stop loss and take profit, and then does not perform any manipulations with orders. Orders opened by the expert Advisor do not depend on each other (martingale, top-UPS, locking and arbitrage are not used). With this approach, the adviser does not require a constantly enabled terminal, you should not be afraid that something will happen to open trades if its settings sudd
OtmScalpHedge
Otmane Achandir
Experts
OtmScalp EA V1 - Robô de Scalping com IA para EUR, Ouro e BTC OtmScalp EA V1 - O Robô de Scalping com Inteligência Artificial para EUR, Ouro e BTC Oferta por tempo limitado: Apenas $499 (Preço original: $1200 - Aumento de preço em breve!) Por que escolher o OtmScalp EA V1? Lucros diários consistentes - Desenvolvido para scalping agressivo porém controlado 3 versões especializadas - Otimizado para pares EUR, ouro (XAU/USD) e bitcoin (BTC/USD) Operação 100% automática - Funciona 24/5 sem intervenç
Cougar Scalper
Burcak Sengezer
Experts
Cougar Scalper is a fully automated expert advisor. That is a medium-term trend scalper. Our EA has been created to work confidentially. So, it can close orders with actual account currency value at profit or loss. Also works with stop loss. The EA's strategy has been improved to make reasonable and low-medium risk profit. But, you can also increase your risk, although we do not recommend doing that. The EA's logic is little bit complicated. However, easy to use. Most of settings are set by the
Cloud 9
Mr Luke Rory Samuel Watson
Experts
After months of hard work and development, we are delighted to release Cloud 9 into the MQL4 MarketPlace! Cloud 9 is a unique fully-automated trend robot designed to work on a variety of currency pairs. It utilizes moving averages and a complex theory of the ichimoku cloud, catching strong trends in currency markets.  Historically, manual traders have lacked patience and discipline. Cloud 9 has no such problem. It scan the markets 24/5 searching for its specific entries without any need for huma
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter Quantum StarMan  de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular Si
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (17)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: O sucesso de hoje será o fruto de amanhã SUPER DESCONTO POR TEMPO LIMITADO! ÚLTIMOS 2 EXEMPLARES POR 299 USD ANTES DE O PREÇO AUMENTAR. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Conjunto de alto risco Manual e ficheiros de configuração: Contacte-me após a compra para receber o manual e os ficheiros de configuração. Preço: O preço inicial é de 899 dólares e será aumentado em 199 dólares por cada dez vendas. Cópias disponíveis: 2 Goldex AI - Robô de negociação avançado com redes neura
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron é um Expert Advisor distinto que continua a série Aura de sistemas de negociação. Ao alavancar Redes Neurais avançadas e estratégias de negociação clássicas de ponta, Aura Neuron oferece uma abordagem inovadora com excelente desempenho potencial. Totalmente automatizado, este Expert Advisor foi projetado para negociar pares de moedas como XAUUSD (GOLD). Ele demonstrou estabilidade consistente entre esses pares de 1999 a 2023. O sistema evita técnicas perigosas de gerenciamento de din
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
Promoção de lançamento! Restam apenas algumas cópias por 449$! Próximo preço: 599$ Preço final: 999$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro junta-se ao clube dos EAs de negociação de
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (41)
Experts
O EA Trend Ai foi projetado para funcionar com o indicador Trend Ai, que realizará sua própria análise de mercado combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão, assumindo todos os sinais do indicador de forma totalmente automática! O EA contém diversos parâmetros externos totalmente ajustáveis e permite que o trader personalize o especialista de acordo com sua escolha. Assim que o ponto verde aparecer, o EA se preparará para uma operação de com
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1071)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff é um EA projetado especificamente para o comércio de ouro. O trabalho é baseado na abertura de ordens no indicador Gold Stuff, portanto, o consultor trabalha na estratégia "Trend Follow", o que significa seguir a tendência. Importante! Entre em contato comigo imediatamente após a compra para obter instruções e bônus! Você pode obter uma cópia gratuita do nosso indicador Strong Support e Trend Scanner, envie uma mensagem privada. a mim! Os resultados em tempo real podem ser vist
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
Uma das estratégias de trading automatizado mais poderosas de 2025 Transformámos uma das estratégias de trading manual mais fortes de 2025 num Expert Advisor totalmente automatizado , baseado em TMA (Triangular Moving Average) com lógica CG . Resta apenas uma unidade pelo preço de 550 $. Depois disso, o valor aumentará para 650 $ e 750 $, com preço final de 1200 $. Este EA foi desenvolvido para entradas precisas, ordens pendentes inteligentes e controlo rigoroso de risco , sendo adequado para to
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSÃO ULTRA OTIMIZADA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , em sua versão para MT4, é o lançamento mais poderoso, estável e refinado até hoje. HFT é um scalper de alta frequência que opera exclusivamente em Ouro (XAUUSD) no TF: M1, executando um grande número de operações diariamente. Ele suporta alavancagem de até 1:500 e opera com tamanhos de lote muito razoáveis para uma verdadeira estratégia de scalping. Por isso, requer contas dedicadas para scalping (RAW ou ECN). ICMarkets é o corretor re
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
3 (2)
Experts
O Game Change EA é um sistema de negociação de acompanhamento de tendências baseado no indicador Game Changer. Vende automaticamente sempre que se forma um ponto vermelho e continua na direção de venda até que apareça um X amarelo, o que sinaliza um possível fim da tendência. A mesma lógica se aplica às negociações de compra. Quando aparece um ponto azul, o EA começa a comprar e fechará o ciclo de compra assim que for detetado um X amarelo. Este EA é adequado para qualquer par de moedas e qualqu
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT5:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre Quantum King MT4 e ganhe Quantum StarMan grátis!*** Pergunte no privado para mais detalhes! Regra       Suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. Quantum King EA
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
Experts
Tecnologia orientada por IA com ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA é um Expert Advisor avançado de trading projetado para GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Ele foca em segurança, retornos consistentes e lucratividade infinita. Ao contrário de muitos outros EAs, que dependem de estratégias de alto risco, como martingale ou grid trading. Infinity EA emprega uma estratégia de scalping disciplinada e lucrativa baseada em rede neural incorporada em aprendizado de máquina, tecnologia baseada em IA de análise de dados fornecid
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Nossa Tecnologia ao seu lado! Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 5 Negociar ouro, um dos ativos mais voláteis do mercado financeiro, exige alta precisão, análise criteriosa e um gerenciamento de risco extremamente eficaz. O Javier Gold Scalper  foi desenvolvido exatamente para integrar esses pilares
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
Experts
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
Titan AI 4All
Amirbehzad Eslami
Experts
Titan AI — Sistema de trading automatizado de nova geração Titan AI é um sistema de trading automatizado de nova geração desenvolvido pela equipe especializada da MX Robots , combinando tecnologia avançada de Inteligência Artificial com profundo conhecimento dos mercados financeiros. Este EA foi treinado com dados de mercado de alta qualidade, incluindo Real Tick , MBP (Market by Price) e MBO (Market by Order) — os mesmos tipos de dados utilizados em sistemas institucionais — para oferecer decis
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (561)
Experts
EA Black Dragon funciona no indicador Black Dragon. O Expert Advisor abre um negócio pela cor do indicador, então é possível construir a rede de pedidos ou trabalhar com um stop loss. O acompanhamento do trabalho real, bem como meus outros desenvolvimentos, pode ser encontrado aqui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Você pode encontrar todas as configurações aqui! Recomendações Pares de moedas EURUSD GBPUSD  Prazo M15  Depósito recomendado 1000 dólares ou centavos  Configurações
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.65 (54)
Experts
Capivara EA é um sistema avançado de acompanhamento automatizado de tendências baseado no indicador Hama. Se o mercado ficar em baixa e o indicador ficar vermelho, o EA venderá; se o mercado ficar em alta e o indicador ficar azul, o EA comprará. O EA pode detectar com precisão o início das tendências de alta e de baixa e controlará as negociações abertas em um estilo martingale/grade até atingir TP. Pares recomendados: Todos os pares principais como eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd e também pares
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experts
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader  combina uma estratégia de breakout e de seguimento de tendências com um máximo de duas negociações por dia.  Contacte-me imediatamente após a compra para obter um bónus pessoal!  Você pode obter uma cópia gratuita do nosso forte apoio e indicador de Scanner de tendência, por favor pm. Eu!   Por favor, note que eu não vendo meus EA ou conjuntos especiais no telegram, ele só está disponível no Mql5 e meus arquivos de Conjunto estão disponíveis apenas no meu blog aqui.  Tenha cuid
Kaufman Smart Regime EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Configurações padrão para o teste de ouro (Gold M15) a partir do ano de 2024 Kaufman Smart Regime EA: Inteligência de Mercado Adaptativa OFERTA INTRODUTÓRIA ESPECIAL: O poder do Smart Regime EA está sendo lançado por uma fração do seu valor real. Garanta sua licença agora por $50 , antes que o preço comece sua subida gradual e escalonada em direção à avaliação final de $500 . Este é um investimento em uma lógica de mercado sem precedentes. Desbloqueie o poder do trading algorítmico adaptativo.
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp é um sistema de scalping bidirecional de curto prazo que tenta extrair lucros rapidamente com entradas altamente precisas. Sinal ao vivo do Scalp Unscalp em breve! O preço atual será aumentado. Preço por tempo limitado 99 USD Sem grid, sem martingale. Cada operação é realizada de forma independente Stop loss fixo disponível, com sistema virtual de trailing stop dinâmico Painel de negociação interativo e configurações precisas de tamanho de lote Recomendado Gráfico: EURUSD, GBPUSD,
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
O Expert Advisor é um sistema projetado para recuperar posições não rentáveis.   O algoritmo do autor bloqueia uma posição perdedora, divide-a em muitas partes separadas e fecha cada uma delas separadamente. Configuração fácil, lançamento atrasado em caso de rebaixamento, bloqueio, desativação de outros Expert Advisors, média com filtragem de tendência e fechamento parcial de uma posição perdedora são incorporados em uma ferramenta. É o uso de fechamento de perdas em peças que permite reduzir p
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
Venda relâmpago por 24 horas - Apenas $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" é um Consultor Especialista (EA) projetado especificamente para participar do desafio HFT, negociando com o par US30. Para conhecer mais Consultores Especialistas e Indicadores de destaque, visite: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Eu sou Los, por favor, inscreva-se para receber mais atualizações: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ O que é HFT? A negociação de alta frequência (HFT) é um métod
Quantum Scalper GBPUSD
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (11)
Experts
EA Quantum Scalper GBPUSD is an automated trading system designed for the GBPUSD currency pair. Employing a scalping strategy and sophisticated position management, it aims to deliver high returns while minimizing risk. The EA analyzes tick patterns, price movements, and momentum, using unique entry points to identify potential trading opportunities. To safeguard profits and enhance efficiency,   each trade is equipped with maximum Stop Loss levels and a Trailing Stop feature. Bonus: get free E
Pingo AI
Anastasiya Morozova
2 (1)
Experts
Pingo Pingo é um robô de negociação totalmente automatizado, projetado para negociações estáveis e seguras no mercado Forex. O sistema de consultoria foi projetado com ênfase no controle rigoroso de riscos e na ausência de estratégias perigosas como martingale, grids ou médias. MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/155602 Como funciona O Pingo analisa padrões de preços e dinâmicas de mercado de curto prazo usando filtros de volatilidade inteligentes. O robô identifica zonas de i
Mais do autor
Gold easy
Dinh Khanh Do
5 (1)
Experts
IF BOT DOESN'T GIVE ENTRY, PLEASE STOP BOT AND LOG OUT YOUR ACCOUNT AND RUN AGAIN. OR YOU CAN RUN ON ANOTHER ACCOUNT, IT WORKS BUT I CANNOT EXPLAIN WHY HOW TO USE:   DOWNLOAD EA's LASTEST VERSION FIRST. DOWNLOAD SET FILE IN COMMENT TO TRADE (SET FILE is comment number #3).  This file only for lot entry 0.01-0.05. If > 0.05 You need to tunning inputs .  Default settings are for visualization purposes only. You can find your best SET FILE if you wish.  DCA with lot 0.01 has EXTREAMLY low drawdown
FREE
Easy Gold Pro
Dinh Khanh Do
Experts
IF BOT DOESN'T GIVE ENTRY, PLEASE STOP BOT AND LOG OUT YOUR ACCOUNT AND RUN AGAIN. OR YOU CAN RUN ON ANOTHER ACCOUNT, IT WORKS BUT I CANNOT EXPLAIN WHY. HOW TO USE:   DOWNLOAD EA's LASTEST VERSION FIRST. DOWNLOAD SET FILE IN COMMENT TO TRADE (SET FILE is comment number # 04).  This file only for lot entry 0.01-0.05. If > 0.05 You need to tunning inputs .  Default settings are for visualization purposes only. You can find your best SET FILE if you wish.  DCA with lot 0.01 has EXTREAMLY low drawdo
Golden best
Dinh Khanh Do
Experts
HOW TO USE:   DOWNLOAD EA's LASTEST VERSION FIRST. DOWNLOAD SET FILE IN COMMENT TO TRADE (SET FILE is comment number # 01).  This file only for lot entry 0.01-0.05. If > 0.05 You need to tunning inputs .  NOTE:   IF BOT DOESN'T GIVE ENTRY, PLEASE STOP BOT AND LOG OUT YOUR ACCOUNT AND RUN AGAIN. OR YOU CAN RUN ON ANOTHER ACCOUNT, IT WORKS BUT I CANNOT EXPLAIN WHY. Recommentdation : Run bot in Asia session / early Europe  session  / late USA session -----------------------------------------------
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário