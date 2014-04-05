Confirm Alerter

Confirm Alerter provides one-click, rule-based alerts that confirm price breaks, momentum shifts, and reversals. Alerts are placed manually with a single button click and trigger only when the selected conditions are met. No auto signals. No repainting. No black-box logic.

Designed for trade entries — and equally effective for scale-ins and stop-loss adjustments on exits — Confirm Alerter enables one consistent, rule-based confirmation method to be applied across your entire trade lifecycle.

All confirmations are triggered on candle close, making them reliable and easy to backtest and paper-test.


Confirmation Methods:

Choose one of below confirmation types for consistent use:

  • Candle Body Break

  • Candle Wick Break

  • Break of Structure (BoS)

  • Price Break of MA

  • MA Slope Reversal

  • Parabolic SAR Reversal

  • RSI Hook (OB / OS)

  • Stochastic Hook (OB / OS)

All confirmations are transparent, and rule-based. 


How It Works

1.Monitor price
Observe price as it approaches a potential reversal or decision area on the chart.

2.Arm the alert
Click the chart button to place a confirmation alert in the selected direction.

3.Receive confirmation
The tool continuously tracks price and triggers an alert the moment the selected break occurs.

4.Deactivate anytime

Click the button again to remove the alert instantly.


Timeframe Behaviour

Active alerts are tied to the timeframe on which they were placed. Switching timeframes does not affect them. Break lines appear only on the original timeframe, while other timeframes display the alert’s timeframe label.

Persistent Alerts

Alerts remain active even after closing the terminal. On restart, the tool checks whether any breaks occurred while offline and notifies immediately.


Notes & Tips


Control signal aggression

Lower timeframes = faster, more aggressive confirmations
Higher timeframes = stronger, more conservative confirmations

Candle-close based alerts

All alerts trigger on candle close, making them easy to paper test, validate, and review historically.

Consistency matters

Select one confirmation type that fits your strategy and apply it consistently rather than switching between methods.

Indicator-based confirmations

When using indicator alerts (MA, Parabolic SAR, RSI, Stochastic, etc.), adding the indicator to the chart is recommended for visual context — but not required. Alerts function independently of visible indicators.


Alert Confirmations Explained

Price Action:

  • Candle Body Break: Triggers when price closes beyond the body of the previous candle, confirming directional momentum.
  • Candle Wick Break: Triggers when price closes beyond the previous candle’s wick, confirming a stronger extension beyond recent extremes.
  • Break of Structure (BoS): Triggers when price closes beyond a prior swing high or swing low, confirming a shift in market structure.

Moving Average:

  • Price Break of MA: Triggers when price closes on the opposite side of the selected moving average, with the previous candle closing on the other side. This confirms a clean transition through the MA.
  • MA Slope Reversal:Triggers when the slope direction of the moving average at the previous candle is opposite to the prior slope direction, signaling a potential trend change.

Trend:

  • Parabolic SAR Reversal: Triggers when the Parabolic SAR position of the previous bars is opposite to the current direction, confirming a reversal in SAR bias.

Momentum:

  • RSI Hook (OB / OS): Triggers when RSI hooks back from overbought or oversold levels, signaling momentum exhaustion and a potential reversal.
  • Stochastic Hook (OB / OS): Triggers when Stochastic hooks back from overbought or oversold levels, confirming a momentum shift.



