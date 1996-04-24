Trade protection suite automation sl and tp

Transform Your Trading Discipline with One-Click Risk Management

Tired of the endless, repetitive task of adding stop losses and take profits to every trade? Exhausted from manual calculations that waste your valuable trading time and attention? Auto SL TP Manager is your intelligent solution for consistent, automated trade protection that works while you focus on strategy.

KEY FEATURES

 ONE-TIME SETUP, AUTOMATIC PROTECTION
Set your risk parameters once - the EA applies them to ALL open positions and pending orders automatically. No more manual calculations, no more missed stop losses.

 UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY
Works with ANY trading instrument - Forex pairs, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies. Applies to both market orders AND pending orders.

 INTELLIGENT SCANNING
Continuously monitors your account every 5 seconds (configurable) to ensure every trade has proper protection. Never miss a position again!

SMART FILTERING OPTIONS

  • Apply to current symbol only or all symbols

  • Filter by Magic Number for EA-specific protection

  • Choose whether to modify existing SL/TP or only add missing ones

  • Separate controls for market orders vs pending orders

SAFETY-FIRST DESIGN
Built with account protection as the #1 priority. Ensures consistent risk management across all your trades, eliminating human error.

 HOW IT PROTECTS YOUR ACCOUNT

  1. Set Your Risk Parameters - Enter your desired stop loss (e.g., 100 pips) and take profit (e.g., 300 pips) in the simple GUI

  2. Apply Protection - Click the "Apply SL/TP" button or let the EA run automatically

  3. Watch It Work - The EA scans all trades and applies your risk parameters consistently

  4. Trade with Confidence - Know that every position is protected, every time

 WHY TRADERS LOVE IT

"Saved My Account Multiple Times!" - Professional Trader
"I used to forget stop losses during volatile sessions. This EA has literally saved my account from catastrophic losses."

"Finally, Consistency in Risk Management!" - Fund Manager
"Managing multiple accounts became effortless. The consistent application of stop losses improved my overall performance."

"Time-Saver That Pays for Itself!" - Swing Trader
"The hours I've saved not manually calculating SL/TP have been reinvested into better trade analysis."

 PERFECT FOR

  • Busy Traders who manage multiple positions

  • Risk-Conscious Investors prioritizing capital protection

  • EA Users needing consistent risk management across strategies

  • Manual Traders seeking automation of repetitive tasks

  • Account Managers requiring uniform risk parameters across all trades



Produtos recomendados
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - concebido para abrir negociações! Este é um robô comercial que utiliza algoritmos especiais inovadores e avançados para calcular os seus valores, o seu assistente no mundo dos mercados financeiros. Utilize o nosso conjunto de indicadores da série SolarTrade Suite para escolher melhor o momento de lançamento deste robô. Veja os nossos outros produtos da série SolarTrade Suite na parte inferior da descrição. Quer navegar com confiança
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Majd Qatuni exp
Majd Ahmad Mahmoud Qatuni
Experts
MAJD QATUNI Trend Reversal EA v1.27 A fully automated Expert Advisor tested specifically on Gold (XAUUSD) , designed to capture potential market reversals after strong momentum periods. It uses a consecutive candlestick pattern , enhanced by multi-indicator filters and advanced risk management for precise entries and profit protection. Current price is for demo use only. Key Features: Momentum-Based Reversal Strategy: Detects N consecutive bullish/bearish candles, then waits for a correction
Kemet Pro Gold Scaping
Ibrahim Murad Ibrahim Awad
5 (5)
Experts
KEMET PRO GOLD – MT5 EXPERT ADVISOR An automated scalping trading Expert Advisor designed primarily  for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform ============================================ SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS: Platform:  MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Primary Symbol : XAUUSD Accepted: XAUUSD (standard 2 Digits symbol) Not tested : XAUUSD.s, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD., GOLD, or any modified symbols Other Gold Symbols:  Supported, but performance may vary and is not optimized Timefram
FREE
Exp THE X FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.79 (29)
Experts
Este é um Expert Advisor automático universal para o MetaTrader 5 que trabalha com indicadores padrão. UniversalEA O construtor EA é fornecido com um grande conjunto de funções. Você pode selecionar um dos 20 sinais para abrir uma posição e 5 dos 20 filtros para classificar os sinais dos indicadores padrão incluídos no pacote MetaTrader. Além disso, você pode ajustar os parâmetros do indicador, selecionar um período de tempo e especificar uma barra de sinal para cada sinal. Atenção! Um novo con
Golden Route home MT5
Gao Sun Liu
Utilitários
Golden Route home MT5 calculates the average prices of BUY (LONG) and SELL (SHORT) open positions, taking into account the size of open positions, commissions and swaps. The indicator builds the average line of LONG open positions, after crossing which, from the bottom up, the total profit for all LONG positions for the current instrument becomes greater than 0. The indicator builds the average line of SHORT open positions, after crossing which, from top to bottom, the total profit for all SH
Tensline
Vladimir Karputov
Experts
Simple, Efficient, Profitable — an Expert Advisor that works for you This EA is designed for traders who value simplicity and control . With minimal settings, it’s incredibly easy to configure and launch — no complex optimization required. Holds only one market position at a time — no clutter, no overlap. Flexible strategy selection — choose the one that best fits your trading style. Backtesting results reveal : Certain currency pairs perform exceptionally well on rebate services , g
MACD Expert Advisor MT5
Ivan Historillo
Experts
The MACD Expert Advisor  uses the Moving Average  Convergence/Divergence indicator to determine the market trend. It uses the MACD signal to place its entries automatically. The EA also uses the moving average indicator for additional confirmation. Various settings enable the EA to be optimized for different market conditions and trend following strategies. This program can also trade on specific trading sessions to capitalize on the increase of trading volume on certain times of the day. It ca
NasCore Scalper
Mbuso Nkosi
Experts
Welcome to the future of algorithmic trading. The Nascore Scalper EA is a precision-engineered, AI-inspired scalping robot built exclusively for trading NAS100 (US Tech 100 Index) . It analyzes smart money footprints, breakout zones, and high-timeframe bias to capture high-probability scalping entries. Key Features: Optimized for NAS100 (US100) – Fast-moving Nasdaq-based index trading Smart Money Concepts – Integrates structure, breakout logic, and bias Minimal Margin Usage – Ideal for traders
FREE
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader — Structural Momentum Intelligence System While many automated strategies rely on over-optimized backtests , cent-account demonstrations , or aggressive exposure models , Nova WDX Trader is designed around a disciplined structural framework intended for real-market conditions. The system prioritizes execution stability, controlled exposure, and internal consistency — avoiding artificial performance amplification and unsustainable risk behavior commonly found in retail automation.
DYJ BoS EA
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJ BoS EA uses the DYJ BoS indicator as a fundamental strategy to identify changes in market structure trends. Once the upward and downward trend lines break through these UN or DN lines, the corresponding varieties will be automatically opened from the market. Usually, in order to improve the accuracy of closing, it is recommended not to set stop loss and take profit. The end position is usually closed at the next breakthrough point in the same direction, or at the breakthrough point in the o
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Gold Quant AI
Hizbullah Mangal
5 (6)
Experts
Gold Quant AI – Precision Gold Trading with Institutional Logic and AI Filtering Overview Gold Quant AI is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5 . The Expert Advisor is designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and controlled risk , rather than continuous or aggressive market exposure. Gold Quant AI trades selectively , executing positions only when its predefined internal conditions are met. The system is built on a real inst
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Algocep Grid MT5
Jacob James
Experts
PROMO: ONLY 10 LEFT AT $90! Next price:        $199 Price will be kept high to limit number of users for this strategy. This EA starts trading at the open of   London (UK) Session . It is based on analysis of advanced statistical distributions combined with short to medium term reversal patterns which have mean-reversion attributes. The EA includes several smart features and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size. The EA is not sensitive to spreads but can be backtested on both
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Experts
Esta é a iteração mais recente do meu famoso scalper, Goldfinch EA, publicado pela primeira vez há quase uma década. Ele amplia o mercado em expansões súbitas de volatilidade que ocorrem em curtos períodos de tempo: assume e tenta capitalizar a inércia no movimento dos preços após uma súbita aceleração dos preços. Esta nova versão foi simplificada para permitir que o profissional use o recurso de otimização do testador facilmente para encontrar os melhores parâmetros de negociação. [ Guia de ins
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Nexus Stock Trader
Thang Chu
Experts
Nexus Stock Trader   Live Signal   ( trading 3% Account Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:  Nexus Community Public Chat About Nexus Stock Trader: Nexus Stock Trader is a MT5 Expert Advisor trading US Stocks. The strategy will attempt to ride the long term multi-week trends of the largest market cap stocks in the US market. The EA limits risk by a tight but effective trailing stop. Stock list: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, I
Step index Automatic
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Professional Description of the Expert Advisor - Step Index Automatic Executive Summary A highly accurate automated Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the Deriv Step Index synthetic index on the M15 timeframe. This strategy combines multi-layered technical analysis with adaptive risk management, optimized to capture the Step Index's characteristic stepwise movements using momentum and mean reversion signals. Technical Specifications System Configuration Symbol: Step Index (Derivativ
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper - scalper de alta velocidade com seleção automática de parâmetros para cada par de moedas automaticamente. Você sonha com um consultor que calcule automaticamente os parâmetros de negociação? Otimizado e ajustado automaticamente? A versão completa do sistema para o MetaTrader 4:    Scalper  TickSniper  para MetaTrader 4 \ TickSniper - Full Description   + DEMO + PDF O EA foi desenvolvido com base na experiência adquirida em quase 10 anos de programação. Para começar a negociar co
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (2)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.67 (33)
Experts
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: Apenas um número muito limitado de cópias estará disponível pelo preço atual! Preço final: 999$ NOVO (a partir de US$ 349) --> GANHE 1 EA GRÁTIS (para 2 números de conta comercial). Oferta combinada definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Bem-vindo ao BITCOIN REAPER!   Depois do tremendo sucesso do Gold Reaper, decidi que era hora de aplicar os mesmos princípios vencedores ao mercado de Bi
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilitários
Ajuda a calcular o risco por comércio, a fácil instalação de uma nova encomenda, gestão de encomendas com funções de fecho parcial, trailing stop de 7 tipos e outras funções úteis. Materiais e instruções adicionais Instruções de instalação   -   Instruções para a aplicação   -   Versão de teste da aplicação para uma conta de demonstração Função de linha Mostra no gráfico a linha de Abertura, Stop Loss, Take Profit. Com esta função é fácil definir uma nova ordem e ver as suas características ad
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
Utilitários
O Trade Panel é um assistente comercial multifuncional. A aplicação contém mais de 50 funções de negociação para negociação manual e permite automatizar a maioria das operações de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégia. Antes de comprar, pode testar a versão de demonstração numa conta de demonstração. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Comércio. Permite realizar operações de negociação com um clique: Abra as ordens e posições pendentes com
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilitários
Versão Beta O Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader está quase no lançamento oficial da versão alfa. Alguns recursos ainda estão em desenvolvimento e você pode encontrar pequenos erros. Se tiver problemas, por favor reporte, seu feedback ajuda a melhorar o software para todos. O preço aumentará após 20 vendas. Cópias restantes a $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader é uma ferramenta poderosa que copia automaticamente sinais de trading de canais ou grupos do Telegram diretamente para sua conta Meta
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Scanner – Sistema multiactivo de análise de stops baseado em estrutura de mercado Visão geral O Smart Stop Scanner oferece aos traders um monitoramento profissional de níveis de stop-loss em múltiplos mercados. O sistema identifica automaticamente as zonas de stop mais relevantes com base na estrutura real do mercado, rupturas significativas e lógica de price action — tudo apresentado em um painel unificado, claro e totalmente compatível com telas de alta resolução (DPI-aware). Func
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Manager – Execução automática de stop-loss com precisão profissional Visão geral O Smart Stop Manager é a camada de execução da linha Smart Stop, desenvolvido para traders que precisam de uma gestão de stop-loss estruturada, fiável e totalmente automatizada em múltiplas posições abertas. Ele monitora continuamente todas as operações ativas, calcula o nível ideal de stop usando a lógica de estrutura de mercado do Smart Stop e atualiza os stops automaticamente com regras claras e tran
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilitários
Este produto filtra todos os consultores especializados e gráficos manuais durante o horário das notícias, para que você não precise se preocupar com picos de preços repentinos que possam destruir suas configurações de negociação manuais ou negociações realizadas por outros consultores especializados. Este produto também vem com um sistema de gerenciamento de pedidos completo que pode lidar com suas posições abertas e ordens pendentes antes do lançamento de qualquer notícia. Depois de comprar o
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitários
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gato Copiador MT5) é um copiador de negociações local e uma estrutura completa de gestão de riscos e execução projetada para os desafios comerciais de hoje. Desde desafios de prop firms até gestão de portfólio pessoal, ele se adapta a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e manuseio avançado de negociações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (remetente) quanto Slave (receptor), com sincronização em t
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilitários
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider é uma utilidade fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais especificados para o chat, canal ou grupo do Telegram, tornando sua conta um fornecedor de sinais . Ao contrário da maioria dos produtos concorrentes, ele não usa importações de DLL. [ Demonstração ] [ Manual ] [ Versão MT4 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuração Um guia do usuário passo a passo está disponível. Não é necessário conhec
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Utilitários
Crypto Charting for MT5 – Integração de gráficos de criptomoedas no MetaTrader 5 Visão geral Crypto Charting for MT5 oferece gráficos OHLC em tempo real através de WebSocket. Suporta múltiplas corretoras e atualizações automáticas no MT5. Funcionalidades Dados em tempo real via WebSocket Sincronização automática de histórico Atualizações programadas após falhas de conexão Compatível com todos os timeframes do MT5 Dados OHLCV completos Suporte ao testador de estratégias Reconexão automática Corr
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitários
Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 5. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilitários
Telegram para MT5:   A solução definitiva para cópia de sinais Simplifique suas negociações com o Telegram para MT5, a ferramenta moderna que copia sinais de negociação diretamente dos canais e chats do Telegram para a sua plataforma MetaTrader 5, sem a necessidade de DLLs. Esta solução poderosa garante execução precisa dos sinais, amplas opções de personalização, economiza tempo e aumenta sua eficiência. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Principais características Integração direta da API do Telegram A
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilitários
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
Utilitários
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Assistente de Trading Multifuncional Mais de 66 ferramentas integradas para análise, gestão e automação das suas operações. O assistente combina gestão de risco, execução automatizada, análise de mercado e controle de posições em um único painel. Compatível com Forex, ações, índices, criptomoedas e muito mais. Por que os traders escolhem este assistente Execução e gestão rápidas com um clique Cálculo automático de lote e risco com base no saldo Ordens inteligentes:
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilitários
DashPlus é uma ferramenta avançada de gerenciamento de operações projetada para melhorar a eficiência e a eficácia das suas transações na plataforma MetaTrader 5. Ela oferece um conjunto completo de funcionalidades, incluindo cálculo de risco, gestão de ordens, sistemas de grade avançados, ferramentas baseadas em gráficos e análise de desempenho. Principais Funcionalidades 1. Grade de Recuperação Implementa um sistema de grade flexível e de média para gerenciar operações em condições adversas de
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
Utilitários
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
Utilitários
Easy Trade – Gestão de Operações Inteligente, Simples e Poderosa Easy Trade é a solução completa de gestão de operações para usuários do MetaTrader que desejam manter o risco sob controle e uma execução ultra suave. Desenvolvido do zero com base no feedback de traders reais, o Easy Trade facilita a execução, o monitoramento e a gestão de operações em vários símbolos – sem complicar o seu fluxo de trabalho. Seja você um scalper manual ou esteja gerenciando uma pequena carteira de setups, o Easy
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilitários
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
Utilitários
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
Utilitários
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitoramento inteligente de múltiplos mercados – pronto para uso, sem configuração Visão geral Custom Alerts AIO é uma ferramenta avançada de varredura de mercado que funciona imediatamente após a instalação — sem necessidade de configurar indicadores adicionais. Inclui internamente todos os principais indicadores da Stein Investments (FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power), permitindo que você monitore facilmente todas as principais classes de ativos: Forex
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Utilitários
Este é um painel de negociação visual que ajuda você a realizar e gerenciar operações facilmente, evitando erros humanos e aprimorando sua atividade comercial. Ele combina uma interface visual fácil de usar com uma abordagem sólida de gerenciamento de riscos e posições. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Surpreendentemente fácil de usar Negocie facilmente a partir do gráfico Negocie com gerenciamento preciso de riscos, sem complicações
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Utilitários
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
Utilitários
Atenção: A versão demo para revisão e teste está aqui . YuClusters é um sistema profissional de análise de mercado. O trader tem oportunidades únicas para analisar o fluxo de pedidos, volumes de negociação, movimentos de preços usando vários gráficos, perfis, indicadores e objetos gráficos. O YuClusters opera com base em dados de Tempos e Negócios ou informações de ticks, dependendo do que está disponível nas cotações de um instrumento financeiro. O YuClusters permite que você crie gráficos com
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
Utilitários
Auto Trade Copier é projetado para copiar comércios entre contas MT5 / terminais múltiplos com uma precisão absoluta. Com esta ferramenta , você pode agir como quer provedor ( fonte ) ou receptor (destino). Cada ações negociadas será clonado a partir de provedor para o receptor sem demora. A seguir são características de destaque :     Alternar entre Provider ou papel Receiver dentro de uma ferramenta.     Um provedor pode copiar comércios de contas da multi- receptor.     Absoluto compatível
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Utilitários
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilitários
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Mais do autor
Supply and demand detector
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilitários
Supply & Demand Zone Detector Professional Zone-Based Trading Detector  The Supply & Demand Zone Detector is an advanced technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and plots key supply and demand zones on your charts. Based on institutional trading concepts, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability reversal areas where price is likely to react. Key Features: Automatic Zone Detection : Sophisticated algorithm scans price action to identify significant supply and demand zo
Trend foreseer
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Indicadores
Trend Foreseer : Non-Repainting Trend Prediction System Stop Trading Hindsight. Start Trading Truth. Engineered for Trust, Built for Results: Absolute Integrity: Signals never disappear, providing reliable data for confident decision-making. Layered Confirmation: Superior filtering to isolate high-probability trend initiation and continuation. Alert Ready: Includes native  Popup, Push, and Email Alerts  to ensure you never miss a verified trend opportunity. Trend Foreseer doesn't just show yo
Perfect trend entry zone
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Indicadores
PerfectTrend Entry Zone Indicator with Alert System Product Description: Introducing the PerfectTrend Entry Zone Indicator – a powerful trading tool that combines sophisticated trend analysis with intelligent alert management. This comprehensive indicator identifies high-probability entry zones while providing customizable price alerts to keep you informed of crucial market movements. Key Features: Advanced Entry Zone Detection: Visual buy/sell circles at optimal entry levels Customizable sensit
Market structure forecaster
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilitários
Market Structure Forecaster "Know the market's next move before it happens. Analyzes price structure and applies advanced trading techniques to predict trending or ranging conditions with high accuracy."  The Professional's Edge in Predictive Market Analysis The Market Structure Forecaster represents the convergence of institutional-grade analytical techniques with actionable trading intelligence. This advanced system employs proprietary algorithms to decode price behavior's underlying architect
Gold market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilitários
Hello and welcome to the Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is Lawrence and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over 6 years and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The MSF has turned out to be a very successful project as it has been crafted to realistic achieve excellent trend forecasting abilities. The tool has bee
AUDCAD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilitários
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
AUDCHF market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilitários
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting  
AUDJPY market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilitários
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
AUDNZD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilitários
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
CADCHF market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilitários
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
CADJPY market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilitários
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
CHFJPY market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilitários
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
EURAUD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilitários
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
EURCNH market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilitários
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
EURCHF market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilitários
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
EURGBP market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilitários
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
EURJPY market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilitários
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
EURUSD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilitários
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
GBPCAD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilitários
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
GBPAUD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilitários
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
GBPCHF market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilitários
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
GBPJPY market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilitários
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
GBPUSD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilitários
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
NZDCAD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilitários
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
NZDCHF market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilitários
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
NZDJPY market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilitários
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
USDCAD market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilitários
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
USDCNH market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilitários
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
USDCHF market structure forecaster trend predictor
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilitários
Hello and welcome to the   Market structure forecaster (MSF) , but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping. My name is   Lawrence   and i am a certified software engineer ( BS. software engineering ), i have trading ( algo trading ) experience spanning over   6 years   and with that said, lets cut to the chase. The   MSF   has turned out to be a very   successful project   as it has been crafted to   realistic   achieve excellent   trend forecasting   a
Send trading signals to telegram
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilitários
This is an intuitive and powerful utility designed for traders who want to send trading signals directly from MetaTrader 5 to Telegram in real time . With this tool, you can instantly share trade entries, exits, stop loss, take profit, and market updates with your Telegram channel or group — automatically and reliably . There is no complex setup required. Simply attach the tool to your chart , enter your Telegram bot token and chat ID , and you’re ready to start sending signals immediately. Whet
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário