SynaptixQuant Commodities Dominance Grid

A Professional Trade Intelligence Dashboard for Commodity Traders

OVERVIEW

The SynaptixQuant Commodities Dominance Grid is a high-performance trade intelligence dashboard built for serious commodity traders using MetaTrader 5. Designed as the perfect companion to the SynaptixQuant Commodities Dominance indicator, this advanced panel centralizes trade signals, risk metrics, and market structure insights into a single, highly visual interface.

Whether operating linked with Commodities Dominance or running independently, the Dominance Grid adapts seamlessly to your trading workflow — delivering clarity, structure, and efficiency.

DUAL OPERATING MODES

LINKED MODE

Maximum performance when paired with the Commodities Dominance indicator.

When the Commodities Dominance indicator is detected on the chart, the Dominance Grid automatically synchronizes to provide:

Entry signal recognition from Commodities Dominance

Price-based stop-loss and take-profit calculations

Signal timestamp tracking

Cluster alignment and confirmation

STANDALONE MODE

Full functionality without dependencies.

When used independently, the Dominance Grid includes:

Internal multi-symbol signal detection

Built-in technical structure for entry identification

Full ADR, correlation, and volatility calculations

Complete dashboard functionality

The system automatically detects which mode to operate in. No configuration required.

SUPPORTED INSTRUMENTS

Primary Commodities (vs USD)

Precious Metals Energy Industrial Gold (XAUUSD) WTI Crude (WTIUSD) Copper (XCUUSD) Silver (XAGUSD) Brent Crude (XBRUSD) Platinum (XPTUSD) Natural Gas (XNGUSD) Palladium (XPDUSD)

Extended Currency Variants

XAUEUR, XAGEUR

XAUAUD, XAGAUD

CORE FEATURES

Signal Intelligence Grid

A centralized control panel providing instant situational awareness:

Column Description Symbol Tradeable instrument with instant chart switching Direction BUY or SELL signal direction Score Relative strength differential driving the signal Status Entry level or distance-to-entry Price Live market price Time Signal age (for example, 45m ago, 1d ago) SL Automatically calculated stop-loss TP Automatically calculated take-profit SD Standard deviation–based risk metric

ADR Intelligence (Average Daily Range)

Understand price potential before entering a trade:

ADR(5 / 10 / 20) calculations

Point-based precision for commodity pricing

Real-time context versus historical averages

Correlation Intelligence Panel

Designed to highlight inter-market relationships:

Identifies strongest negative correlations

Displays correlation strength values

Supports hedging and diversification strategies

Adjustable lookback period (default: 20 bars)

Live Correlation Chart

A dynamic visual comparison of market behavior:

Multi-instrument normalized price plotting

USDX overlay for macro context

Individual symbol toggles

Automatic scaling for clarity

Notifications and Event Log

Track signal activity with clarity:

Time-stamped signal alerts

Entry price logging

Directional confirmation

Scrollable signal history

Interactive Controls

Click any symbol to instantly load its chart

Draggable interface panels

Resizable layout components

Toggle individual modules on or off

FEATURE COMPARISON

Feature Standalone Linked Currency Strength Analysis Yes Yes Multi-Asset Monitoring Yes Yes ADR Calculations Yes Yes Correlation Tools Yes Yes Alerts and Logging Yes Yes Entry Signal Detection Yes Yes Price-Based SL/TP No Yes Signal Timing No Yes Cluster Alignment No Yes

WHY TRADERS USE IT

Trade Discovery

Identify high-probability setups quickly

Rank opportunities based on strength

Reduce analysis time

Risk Management

Pre-calculated stop-loss and take-profit levels

ADR awareness prevents unrealistic expectations

Correlation visibility reduces portfolio risk

Efficiency

One dashboard replaces multiple charts

Fast symbol switching

Live updates without clutter

Flexibility

Works independently or alongside the Commodities Dominance indicator

Compatible with all broker symbol formats

Fully customizable layout

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

Panel Controls

Adjustable position and size

Font and layout scaling

Module visibility controls

Signal Filters

Minimum strength threshold

Maximum number of visible instruments

Historical signal depth

Correlation Settings

Adjustable calculation periods

Positive or negative correlation focus

Optional USDX inclusion

Visual Styling

Color customization

Panel backgrounds and borders

Per-instrument chart colors

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Specification Details Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Separate window panel Operating Modes Linked and Standalone Instruments Supported 8 core + 4 variants + USDX Update Frequency Real-time (optimized) Performance Impact Low CPU usage Alerts Visual and audio





IDEAL FOR

Commodity-focused traders

Multi-asset traders

Risk-conscious traders

Correlation-based strategies

Traders seeking structured decision-making

SEAMLESS INTEGRATION

The SynaptixQuant Commodities Dominance Grid integrates directly with the SynaptixQuant Commodities Dominance indicator.

When both are active: