Jvh News Stopper MT5

XAUUSD News Filter EA 

Overview

The XAUUSD News Filter is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAU/USD) traders. This intelligent EA automatically protects your trading account by pausing all new trades during high-impact USD news events, shielding you from extreme volatility and unpredictable price spikes.

Whether you trade standard XAUUSD, XAUUSD.vip, XAUUSD+, or any other XAUUSD variant, this EA ensures your strategy remains safe during the most dangerous market moments.

Key Features

🛡️ Smart News Protection

  • Automatically blocks new trades 3 minutes before and after high-impact USD news (configurable)

  • Filters news by impact level: High, Medium, Low (customizable)

  • Real-time news updates from ForexFactory via secure proxy

  • Works with any XAUUSD pair variant

⚙️ Flexible Trading Controls

  • Block New Trades: Prevent new positions during news windows

  • Pending Order Control: Block new pending orders during volatility

  • Closing Flexibility: Option to allow/block trade closures during news

  • Global Variable Integration: Other EAs can read the blocking status

🔔 Advanced Alert System

  • Push notifications to your MT5 platform

  • On-chart visual indicators with color-coded status

  • Audio alerts for news window entry/exit

  • Detailed chart comments showing exact news timing

📊 Visual Dashboard

  • Clear chart indicators showing "ACTIVE" or "BLOCKED" status

  • Upcoming news events displayed directly on your chart

  • Color-coded impact levels (Red=High, Orange=Medium, Yellow=Low)

  • Real-time countdown to next news event

How It Works

  1. Automatic News Detection: The EA downloads USD economic calendar data every hour

  2. Smart Filtering: Identifies only relevant news events based on your impact settings

  3. Pre-News Protection: Blocks trading before the event to avoid pre-news volatility

  4. Post-News Safety: Maintains protection after the news to avoid whipsaws

  5. Automatic Resume: Normal trading automatically resumes after the danger period

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 only

  • Symbols: All XAUUSD variants (XAUUSD, XAUUSD.vip, XAUUSD+, etc.)

  • Timeframes: All timeframes (M1 to MN1)

  • News Source: ForexFactory economic calendar

  • Update Frequency: Configurable (default: 1 hour)

  • Required Internet: Yes (for news updates)

Configuration Options

mql5

// News Settings Minutes Before News: 1-30 minutes (default: 3) Minutes After News: 1-30 minutes (default: 3) Impact Levels: High/Medium/Low (default: High only) News Currency: USD (fixed for XAUUSD) // Trading Controls Block New Trades: Yes/No Allow Close Trades: Yes/No Block Pending Orders: Yes/No Notifications: On/Off Visual Indicators: On/Off

Safety Features

 Pair Validation: Only activates on genuine XAUUSD pairs
 Error Handling: Graceful degradation if internet connection fails
 Memory Management: Cleans up global variables on shutdown
 URL Security: Uses approved secure proxy for news data
 Resource Efficient: Lightweight with minimal CPU usage

Ideal For

  • Gold traders who want to avoid news volatility

  • Automated trading systems that need news protection

  • Risk-averse investors trading XAUUSD

  • Multi-EA setups requiring coordinated news blocking

  • Traders who can't monitor news calendars constantly

Requirements

Why Choose This EA?

  1. Specialized for Gold: Unlike generic news filters, optimized specifically for XAUUSD behavior

  2. Reliable: Uses established ForexFactory data with backup proxy

  3. Transparent: Clear visual feedback of exactly when trading is blocked

  4. Professional: Used by institutional and retail traders worldwide

  5. Proven Protection: Tested through multiple high-impact news events

Protect your gold trades from unexpected news shocks. Trade with confidence knowing your EA has built-in news protection!

Note: This EA is a risk management tool, not a trading strategy. It does not generate trading signals but protects existing strategies from news-related volatility. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test with a demo account first.


