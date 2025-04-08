Son Model Indicator in ICT Style for MT5

Son Model Indicator (ICT Style) for MetaTrader 5

The Son Model Indicator is developed in line with the Son Model trading methodology, providing precise trade signals on the 5-minute timeframe. Designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), this indicator incorporates key ICT concepts such as Market Structure Shift (MSS) and Fair Value Gap (FVG) to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

By analyzing liquidity zones from the 1-hour chart, the indicator focuses on areas where price is likely to react, reverse, or continue following institutional order flow.

 

Son Model Indicator Specifications

The table below outlines the main characteristics of the Son Model Indicator:

Feature

Description

Category

ICT – Signal / Forecast – Liquidity-Based

Platform

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

User Level

Advanced / Professional

Signal Type

Breakout & Reversal

Timeframes

1–5 Minutes

Trading Style

Fast Scalping

Markets

All Instruments

 

How the Son Model Indicator Functions

When price interacts with a higher-timeframe liquidity zone (identified on the 1-hour chart), the indicator highlights this event with blue arrows. If a Market Structure Shift (MSS) then occurs and price retraces into a Fair Value Gap, a confirmed trade setup is displayed using a green arrow.

This layered confirmation helps filter low-quality signals and aligns entries with institutional price behavior.

Buy Signal Example

On the XRP 5-minute chart, the indicator detects a liquidity sweep originating from the 1-hour timeframe. After confirming a Market Structure Shift, a pullback into the FVG zone triggers a potential buy signal.

 

Sell Signal Example

On the EUR/USD 5-minute chart, a breach of a higher-timeframe liquidity level is marked with blue arrows. Following the Son Model rules, once an MSS forms and price returns to a Fair Value Gap, the indicator generates a sell signal.

 

Son Model Indicator Settings

The indicator includes adjustable parameters to refine performance, such as:

·        Max Candles – Determines the number of historical candles used for internal calculations

These settings allow traders to adapt the indicator to different market conditions and execution preferences.

 

Conclusion

As part of the liquidity-based MT5 indicator suite, the Son Model Indicator is designed to identify liquidity sweeps, structural shifts, and optimal re-entry zones. Built exclusively for the 5-minute timeframe, it is well-suited for traders operating in fast-moving markets who rely on precise, structure-based execution.

Binary Flow
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicadores
O indicador simplesmente entrega uma grande quantidade de vitórias consecutivas emitindo sinais nos quais você pode determinar a hora de início e a hora de fim nas configurações em que os sinais devem começar e parar de ser emitidos, podendo assim ser utilizado em programas de automação para realizar operações automáticas. ️ Pode ser utilizado em múltiplos timeframes, com recomendação em 1 minuto, 5 minutos, 15 minutos. Modo de negociação > Para o mesmo candle em que o sinal ocorre. ️ O s
CChart
Rong Bin Su
Indicadores
Overview In the fast-paced world of forex and financial markets, quick reactions and precise decision-making are crucial. However, the standard MetaTrader 5 terminal only supports a minimum of 1-minute charts, limiting traders' sensitivity to market fluctuations. To address this issue, we introduce the Second-Level Chart Candlestick Indicator , allowing you to effortlessly view and analyze market dynamics from 1 second to 30 seconds on a sub-chart. Key Features Support for Multiple Second-Level
ICT Asian Range MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicadores
O       Indicador de Alcance Asiático de TIC       é uma ferramenta poderosa projetada para ajudar os traders a identificar as principais estruturas de mercado e zonas de liquidez com base na Estratégia de Negociação de Faixa Asiática de ICT. Ela marca os níveis de preço mais altos e mais baixos da sessão asiática (das 19h à meia-noite, horário de Nova York) e fornece insights críticos sobre os movimentos do mercado para as sessões de negociação seguintes. Este indicador melhora a precisão da ne
Zonar Smart Analysis
Elvin Entero Tomolin
Indicadores
**Zonar Smart Analysis** is a complete "Smart Money" trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It automates the classic **Opening Range Breakout (ORB)** strategy while filtering false signals using advanced Price Action algorithms (Wick Rejection & Swing Analysis). Stop guessing where the session is going. Let Zonar draw the zones, identify the breakout, and highlight institutional Order Blocks for maximum confluence. ### Key Features * **Automated ORB Box:** Automatically detects the Market
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis MT5
LEE SAMSON
Indicadores
Pare de adivinhar. Comece a operar com vantagem estatística. Os índices de ações não são negociados como forex. Eles têm sessões definidas, gaps noturnos e seguem padrões estatísticos previsíveis. Este indicador fornece os dados de probabilidade que você precisa para operar índices como DAX, S&P 500 e Dow Jones com confiança. O que o torna diferente A maioria dos indicadores mostra o que aconteceu. Este mostra o que provavelmente acontecerá em seguida. Todos os dias de negociação, o indicador an
Trend Monitor VZ MT5
Sergey Ermolov
5 (1)
Indicadores
Versão MT4  |   Indicador Valable ZigZag  |   FAQ A Teoria da Onda Elliott   é uma interpretação dos processos nos mercados financeiros, que se baseia no modelo visual das ondas nas tabelas de preços. De acordo com esta teoria, podemos saber exactamente qual é a tendência que prevalece actualmente no mercado, ascendente ou descendente. O   indicador Valable ZigZag   mostra a   estrutura de ondas do mercado , bem como indica a direcção da tendência principal no momento, no horizonte temporal act
Kill Zones MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicadores
MT4 Version Kill Zones Kill Zones allows you to insert up to 3 time zones in the chart. The visual representation of the Kill Zones in the chart together with an alert and notification system helps you to ignore fake trading setups occurring outside the Kill Zones or specific trading sessions. Using Kill Zones in your trading will help you filter higher probability trading setups. You should select time ranges where   the market   usually reacts with high volatility. Based on   EST time zone, fo
Didi Index
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.8 (25)
Indicadores
The famous brazilian trader and analyst Didi Aguiar created years ago a study with the crossing of 3 Simple Moving Averages called "Agulhada do Didi", then later was also named Didi Index, as a separate indicator. The period of those SMAs are 3, 8 and 20. As simple as that, this approach and vision bring an easy analysis of market momentum and trend reversal to those traders looking for objective (and visual) information on their charts. Of course, as always, no indicator alone could be used wit
FREE
Utilities
Douglas Lucio De Araujo
Indicadores
Indicador com 3 funcionalidades - Relógio : Relógio independente do gráfico, não para a contagem mesmo com o mercado fechado. - Template : Após definir uma configuração em qualquer gráfico, seja padrões de cores, indicadores, zoom... A configuração será copiada para todos os gráficos ativos. - TimeFrame : Defina o TimeFrame em um gráfico, e com apenas um clique todos os gráficos ativos serão alterados para o mesmo TimeFrame.
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Experts
Negociação automática e manual Um sistema comercial pronto baseado nas  ondas de Elliott e níveis de Fibonacci . Simples e de fácil acesso Exibição de marcação das ondas de Elliott (opção geral ou alternativa) em um gráfico Construção dos níveis horizontais, linhas de apoio e resistência, canal Sobreposição dos níveis de Fibonacci para as ondas 1, 3, 5, A Sistema de alerta (no ecrã, E-Mail, Push notificações) painel visual para abertura de ordens para negociação manual painel visual para configu
Fifty Pro MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Indicadores
Um dos poucos indicadores que calcula níveis exclusivamente com base no preço. O indicador não é afetado por timeframes, tendências ou ciclos de mercado. Um dos indicadores mais lógicos já criados. O indicador FIFTY agora está disponível em uma versão automatizada, eliminando a necessidade de desenhar níveis manualmente. Esta versão traça automaticamente os níveis diários, semanais, mensais e anuais no gráfico, garantindo precisão e economia de tempo. Além disso, botões estão disponíveis para al
Candle patterns scanner with trend filter MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (5)
Indicadores
Este quadro de tempo múltiplo e indicador de vários símbolos procura barras de pinos, estrelas da manhã / noite, engolfamentos, pinças, três linhas de ataque, barras internas e flâmulas e triângulos.   O indicador também pode ser usado no modo de gráfico único. Por favor, leia mais sobre esta opção no produto   blog .   Combinado com suas próprias regras e técnicas, este indicador permitirá que você crie (ou aprimore) seu próprio sistema poderoso. Recursos Pode monitorar todos os símbolos visíve
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
Indicadores
Este indicador é um indicador para análise automática de ondas que é perfeito para negociações práticas! Caso... Nota:   Não estou acostumado a usar nomes ocidentais para classificação de ondas. Devido à influência da convenção de nomenclatura de Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen), nomeei a onda básica como   uma caneta   e a banda de onda secundária como   um segmento   . ao mesmo tempo, o segmento tem a direção da tendência.   O segmento de tendência principal   é nomeado (esse método de nomencl
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Indicadores
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabil
Market Structures Pro MT5
Andrei Novichkov
Indicadores
The Market Structures Pro indicator finds and displays 5 (five) patterns of the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) system on the chart, namely: Break Of Structures (BoS)       Change of character (CHoCH) Equal Highs & Lows Premium, Equilibrium and Discount zones with Fibo grid High-high, Low-low, High-low and Low-high extremes Patterns are displayed for two modes - Swing and Internal and are easily distinguished by color on the chart. Internal mode features higher contrast colors, finer lines, and smal
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Aussenstab Markttechnik
Alexander Josef Zeidler
Indicadores
This indicator shows external bars ("Aussenstäbe") in the chart in candle form. The colors of the candles can be set individually. Also different colors for bearish and bullish bars are possible. In addition, the color of the wicks or outlines is also adjustable. Outside bars are mentioned e.g. by Michael Voigt in the book "Das große Buch der Markttechnik". All other candles are inner bars.
Liquidity Map
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicadores
Liquidity Map  Overview The Liquidity Map indicator is an advanced visualization tool based on ICT Smart Money Concepts . It automatically identifies daily Buy Zones , Sell Zones , and Liquidity Levels , showing where price is likely to reverse or continue based on institutional order flow. It calculates key levels from the daily session — such as the previous day’s high, low, and midpoint — then derives a premium (sell bias) and discount (buy bias) structure. When price trades into these mapped
Fx Trend Scalper EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
O Fx Trend Scalper usa o indicador Bollinger Bands com configurações e combinações inteligentes. Além disso,   usa diversos recursos de Price Action, afim de identificar no gráfico, padrões específicos para identificar um Sinal de entrada no mercado . Este setup é frequentemente usado por traders profissionais Ao redor do mundo. Se queres um EA seguro, o Fx Trend Scalper é pra você. O Fx Trend Scalper não usa AI, martingale ou Grid, não faz milagres, mas é seguro. Os resultados Aqui apresentados
Trading Vision Ex
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Product Description: Trading Vision – Automated Assistant for Forex Traders Introduction In today's financial markets, automating Forex trading is not just desirable but essential for success. The primary goal of automated trading systems like Trading Vision is to simplify the trading process by implementing advanced algorithms to analyze market trends. This allows traders to focus on strategic thinking while leaving routine operations to technology. What is Trading Vision? Trading Vision is a p
Predator Expansion Contraction Candles
Evans Asuma Metobo
Indicadores
Revolucione seu trading, desbloqueie os segredos da dinâmica do mercado com o indicador Predator Expansion Contraction Candles: Imagine ter o poder de decifrar o idioma secreto dos mercados, para antecipar os fluxos e refluxos dos movimentos de preços com uma precisão assombrosa. Bem-vindo ao indicador Predator Expansion Contraction Candles, uma ferramenta inovadora que eleva seu trading a novas alturas ao fornecer uma visão sem precedentes das fases de expansão e contração do mercado. Desbloqu
Currency Strength Suite
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Indicadores
SUÍTE DE FORÇA DO OURO E MOEDAS Painel profissional com 7 guias para análise em tempo real da força das moedas, acompanhamento de correlações e inteligência de negociação baseada em sessões. Sem repintura. Configuração imediata. Visão geral A Suíte de Força das Moedas fornece uma análise abrangente de várias moedas por meio de sete painéis especializados. O sistema acompanha a força de 8 moedas mais o ouro, identifica correlações, analisa o desempenho das sessões e verifica oportunidades em v
Hydra Trend Rider MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicadores
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 4 Version Read the Indicator User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the
BinaWin NoTouch
Juan Fernando Urrego Alvarez
Indicadores
BinaWin NoTouch is an indicator that sends an alert signal when the trade is in the right position to wait for the breakdown of a side market. It is specially designed to trade under the “No Touch” strategy of the Binary.Com platform with synthetic indexes N.10, N.25, N.50, N.75 and N.100 Similarly, trading can be done with the conventional CALL and PUT strategy of any Binary Options platform. Requirements to use the indicator: 1. Have an account at Binary.Com 2. Configure the Binary.Com d
FREE
TradeManagerRR Visualizer MT5
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Indicadores
TradeManagerRR Visualizer MT5   é uma ferramenta de gestão de trades projetada para ajudar os traders a visualizar facilmente seus níveis de stop loss (SL) e take profit (TP) em um gráfico. Esta versão inicial oferece uma representação gráfica simples que mostra as zonas de SL e TP, bem como o preço de entrada. Observe que esta versão atual se concentra apenas na visualização gráfica das zonas de SL e TP como figuras no gráfico. Características da versão atual: Visualização das Zonas SL e TP:  
CounterTrend 5
Antony Augustine
Indicadores
The indicator shows buy and sell signals.  The " CounterTrend 5 " is designed to recognize profitable counter trend patterns from your chart. Features: The CounterTrend 5 is a Counter-Trend Trading with Simple Range Exhaustion System. Signals based on the daily trading range. The indicator calculates the trading range for the last few days and compare the price movements on short time intervals and generating short term reversal points.  This is a leading indicator. It works on any instruments.
Adaptive Volatility Range Mt5
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicadores
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] -  is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversals. AVR -   accurately displays the Average True Volatility Range taking into account the Volume Weighted Average price. The indicator allows you to adapt to absolutely any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a certain period of time - this provides a stable indicator of positive transactions. Thanks to this , Adaptive Volatility Range   has a high   Winrate of 95% There are two ways t
Engulfing Candle Alert MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Indicadores
This is a simple arrow system based on Engulfing Candlestick Pattern. It gives you alerts on your smartphone when there is an engulfing candlestick pattern happens. Which type of alerts available? 1. It paints on chart Up/Down Arrows. 2. Popup message and sound alert in trading terminal window. 3. Push notification or Alert on your Android and IOS mobile phones (requires MT4 or MT5 app installed!) *Note: Use it on higher timeframes like H4 (4 hours), D1 (1 Day) then find trade opportunities on s
Currency Charts
Kriengsak Peitaisong
Indicadores
Currency Chart is a MT5 overlay indicator for 8 major currencies including AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD and USD. The chart represents one currency average prices relative to the others. The currency chart makes us easy in evaluate direction, trend, strength, support and resistant levels or even a reversal level of the currency. Good for medium-term and long-term trading styles. Chart type: Candlestick chart, bar chart or line chart. Chart timeframe: Same as MT5 timeframe. Built-in indicator
Smart Exit Manager PRO
Orwa Kerdiea
Experts
Smart Exit Manager PRO Professional Version - Unlimited live trading on all pairs and timeframes. Try the FREE Version on demo accounts before upgrading to PRO. Overview Smart Exit Manager PRO automatically calculates the exact price level where closing all your positions will achieve your target profit. The target line updates in real-time as you open or close trades, accounting for broker commissions and providing a precise exit point visible on your chart. Perfect for traders managing mul
