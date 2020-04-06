Oscillator Dominator EA

Experience the next evolution of precious metals trading with the Oscillator Dominator Lite EA. This Expert Advisor is engineered specifically to conquer the gold market, combining advanced mathematical oscillators with intelligent trend filters to capture precise movements with surgical accuracy.

Why Choose Oscillator Dominator Lite?

The Oscillator Dominator Lite isn't just another automated bot; it is a sophisticated trading partner designed for stability and consistent growth. By utilizing the RSIOMA (RSI of Moving Average) system, it filters out market noise, ensuring you only enter trades with the highest probability of success.

  • Precision Gold Trading: Specifically optimized for the XAUUSD (Gold) M5 timeframe, capturing intraday trends effectively.

  • Safety First Strategy: Strictly No Martingale and No Grid techniques. Every trade is managed with logic and discipline, protecting your capital from explosive risks.

  • Low Entry Barrier: Perfectly tailored for Exness Cent accounts with a starting capital of just $100.

  • Proven Performance: Achieves an impressive Profit Factor of 9.36 with a controlled maximum drawdown of approximately 4.5%, offering a balanced risk-to-reward ratio.

  • Smart Risk Management: Features a built-in Daily Cut Loss system and probability-based lot sizing to keep your account safe even during volatile market swings. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159345)

Powerful Features & Parameters

The EA comes with a comprehensive suite of inputs that allow for deep customization, though it is already "Ready-to-Trade" for Gold:

  • RiskPercentage: Automatically scales your position based on your account equity for consistent compounding. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159345)

  • DailyCutLossPercent: Your ultimate safety net; the EA stops trading if a specific percentage of your daily balance is reached. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159345)

  • EMA_Timeframe & EMAPeriod: A high-level trend filter (defaulted to Daily) to ensure the EA only trades in the direction of the long-term momentum.

  • RSIOMA & Ma_RSIOMA: The core "engine" that identifies overbought and oversold conditions with smoothed moving averages. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159345)

  • ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: An intelligent trailing stop that moves based on market volatility, locking in profits while giving the trade room to breathe. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159345)

  • ATRThreshold: A volatility filter that prevents the EA from entering "dead" markets where there is no movement.

  • DayRange: Calculates the average movement of the last few days to set realistic and achievable Take Profit levels.

Get Started Today!

The Oscillator Dominator Lite is Ready-to-Use. Simply attach it to your M5 Gold chart and let the algorithm do the heavy lifting.

Optimized for Exness:

To get the best results with the pre-set optimizations, we recommend using an Exness Cent account.

👉 Register your Exness Account Here https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko

Note: If you use other brokers, we recommend running an optimization on the Risk Percentage (Start: 0.1, Step: 0.1, Stop: 10) to match your broker's specific spread and liquidity.

Download Oscillator Dominator Lite EA now and dominate the Gold market with professional-grade automation!


Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário