EMA high level indicatorMT5

INDICATOR GEN (EMA HIGH LEVEL)

 Developer: eggii77

General Description

GEN EMA High Level Ultimate is a sophisticated hybrid trading system for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that combines the speed of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) with the reliability of a volatility-based trend filter (SuperTrend). This indicator is designed to filter out market "noise" by utilizing a multi-confirmation algorithm: Primary Trend (EMA), Trend Guard (SuperTrend), Momentum (RSI), and Trend Strength (ADX).

Its standout feature is the Smart Fusion Dashboard, which provides instant market status, and a smart notification system that automatically calculates ideal Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels based on current market volatility (ATR).

Key Features

  • Dual-Layer Trend Strategy:
    • EMA Slope Detection: Detects trend changes based on the slope of the EMA line. The line and candles automatically change color (Lime for Bullish, Red for Bearish, Silver for Sideways).
    • SuperTrend Guard: Acts as a safety filter. BUY signals only appear if the price is above the SuperTrend line, and SELL signals only if below it.
  • Smart Momentum Filters:
    • RSI Filter: Prevents entries when the market is Overbought or Oversold.
    • ADX Filter: Ensures you only enter the market when the trend has sufficient strength (above a defined minimum), avoiding choppy markets.
  • Time Management: Built-in Session Filter allows you to restrict signals to specific trading hours (e.g., London or New York sessions).
  • Smart Notifications with Auto TP/SL: When a signal appears, the indicator not only alerts you but also calculates and displays suggested TP1, TP2, and SL prices based on ATR directly in the notification message (Pop-up, Mobile Push, Email).
  • Informative Visual Dashboard: Displays real-time data on the chart:
    • Current EMA Value.
    • "Guard" Status (Bullish/Bearish).
    • "Safe SL" Level (Trailing Stop).
    • ADX Trend Strength (Strong/Extreme/Sideways).

Input Parameters

1. Main Strategy (EMA)

  • EMA Period: Calculation period for the main trend line.
  • EMA Method & Price: MA calculation method and applied price (Close, Open, etc.).

2. Trend Guard (SuperTrend)

  • Use SuperTrend Filter?: Enable/disable the SuperTrend filter.
  • SuperTrend ATR Period: ATR period for SuperTrend volatility calculation.
  • SuperTrend Multiplier: Distance of the SuperTrend line from the price (sensitivity).

3. Filters (RSI + ADX)

  • Use Filter Logic?: Enable RSI and ADX filters for more accurate signals.
  • RSI Levels: Upper limit (Overbought) and lower limit (Oversold) for entry filtering.
  • Min ADX Power: Minimum trend strength (usually 20-25) required for a valid signal.

4. Time Filter & Smart Targets

  • Use Time Filter: Restrict signals to specific hours.
  • Start/End Time: Start and end times for the trading session.
  • TP 1 & TP 2 Ratio: ATR multiplier ratio for calculating profit targets in notifications.

5. Visual & Dashboard

  • Color Candles?: Colorize candles according to the EMA trend.
  • Show Dashboard?: Display the information panel on the chart.
  • Notifications: Options for Pop-up Alerts, Mobile Push, Email, and Sound.

Signal Logic

  • BUY Signal (Blue Arrow):
    • EMA slope turns upward (Positive).
    • Price is above the SuperTrend line (Bullish Guard).
    • RSI is in the safe zone (between levels 30 and 70).
    • ADX is above the minimum level (Strong Trend).
  • SELL Signal (Red Arrow):
    • EMA slope turns downward (Negative).
    • Price is below the SuperTrend line (Bearish Guard).
    • RSI is in the safe zone.
    • ADX is above the minimum level.

Usage

  • Visual Confirmation: Watch the candle colors and the EMA line. Green/Lime indicates a Buy zone, Red indicates a Sell zone.
  • Entry: Enter the market only when a valid, confirmed Signal Arrow appears.
  • Exit & Risk Management: Use the TP1 / TP2 levels provided in the alert notification as targets. Use the SuperTrend line or the "Safe SL" level on the dashboard as a manual Trailing Stop.
