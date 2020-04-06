Gold Sniper Prime

Gold Sniper Prime

M1 High-Frequency Scalper for XAUUSD (Gold)

🚀 Turn Small Accounts into Big Growth
⚡ High-Frequency M1 Scalping
📊 Verified 1-Year Strategy

Gold Sniper Prime is a professional XAUUSD (Gold) scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for the M1 (1-minute) timeframe.

Unlike risky grid or uncontrolled martingale systems, Gold Sniper Prime is built for consistent, structured high-frequency trading, targeting fast intraday movements in Gold.

The strategy is optimized to be small-account friendly, allowing traders to start from as little as $200.

📊 Verified 1-Year Backtest (2024–2025)

Results based on $200 starting deposit over 12 months:

  • Total Growth: +208% (Account Tripled)
  • Net Profit: $416+ on a $200 deposit
  • Total Trades: 579 (High Activity)
  • Win Rate: ~65% (Consistent Scalping Accuracy)
  • Data Quality: 100% Real Ticks (No Simulations)

Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.

⚙️ Strategy Logic

  • Trades on M1 timeframe to capture rapid Gold price bursts
  • Trend-filtered using the 200 EMA to avoid counter-trend entries
  • Designed for high-frequency, short-duration trades
  • Optimized for Gold’s volatility and liquidity

🚀 Key Features

  • Interactive Dashboard
    Clickable ON/OFF button directly on the chart to instantly stop trading during news or high volatility.

  • M1 Scalping Engine
    Executes fast trades to capture short-term momentum and quick profit opportunities.

  • Trend Protection
    Trades only in the direction of the 200 EMA to reduce risky counter-trend positions.

  • Built-in Safety System
    Every trade includes a hidden Stop Loss and Trailing Stop to protect capital and lock profits.

👤 Who Should Use This EA?

  • ✔ Traders focused on XAUUSD (Gold)
  • ✔ Traders who like high-frequency scalping
  • ✔ Small-account traders starting from $200+
  • ✔ Users who can monitor Gold volatility

Not recommended for:
• Traders who dislike frequent trades
• Extremely low leverage accounts
• Users expecting zero drawdown

🔧 Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute)
  • Minimum Deposit: $200
  • Lot Size: 0.01 (for $200) | 0.05 (for $1000)
  • Account Type: Standard / ECN / Raw Spread

Tip: Use the Rent option to test performance on a demo account before live trading.

🛠 How to Install

  1. Open the XAUUSD chart
  2. Set timeframe to M1
  3. Attach Gold Sniper Prime to the chart
  4. Click the dashboard button to set TRADING: ON

⚠️ Important Risk Warning

Trading Gold on the M1 timeframe involves high market volatility.

Although this EA includes protective Stop Loss and Trailing Stop mechanisms, drawdowns are part of scalping strategies.

This EA is designed for active traders who understand short-term trading risks.

Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.

📞 Support & Developer

Developed by Mohd Feroze (Ferozemd)
Professional Trading Solutions

✔ Personal support provided via MQL5 messages
✔ Typical response time: 1–2 hours

Check my MQL5 profile for more Expert Advisors and trading tools.

