EAVIE Bot Trading
- Experts
- Trong Nguyen Le
- Versão: 1.0
- Ativações: 5
📈 Real-time Dashboard
- Account Information: Server, ID, Equity
- Market Prices: Real-time Bid, Ask, Spread
- Tick Volume: Current candle volume with trend-based coloring
- Position Statistics:
- Number of open Buy/Sell orders
- Total lots per direction
- Real-time Profit/Loss per direction
- Daily Statistics: Today's profit, win/loss ratio
- Candle Countdown: Time remaining until candle close
🛡️ Break Even Auto (Automatic Break-Even)
- Automatically calculates accurate break-even point for Buy, Sell, and mixed positions
- Auto-activates when price reaches configured distance
- Draws visual line on chart
- Closes all positions when price touches break-even point
- Automatically compensates for Spread and Swap
- Supports manual activation via button
📉 Trailing Stop Auto (Automatic Profit Protection)
- Automatically moves stop loss according to profit
- Activates when price moves beyond break-even point
- Protects accumulated profits
- Trailing Stop only moves favorably (never reverses)
- Draws visual yellow line
🎯 Buy/Sell Stop Orders (Automatic Pending Orders)
- Automatically places BuyStop and SellStop lines
- Flexible distance from current price
- Auto-enters trade when price touches line
- Automatically sets Stop Loss
- Removes opposite line when Market order exists
💰 Risk Management
- Automatic Stop Loss: Closes all positions when maximum loss reached
- Supports percentage or fixed amount configuration
- Displays MaxLoss level on dashboard
🎮 Control Panel Buttons
- Close All: Close all open positions
- Close Profit: Close only profitable positions
- Close Loss: Close only losing positions
- Break Even All: Manual break-even activation
⚙️ Configuration Parameters
🖥️ Interface Settings - HideGrid: Show/hide chart grid
- ShowCountdown: Display candle countdown - CountdownColor: Countdown text color - CountdownSize: Font size - CountdownBarsOffset: Distance from candle
🛡️ Break Even - EnableBreakEvenAuto: Enable/disable automatic mode
- BreakEvenAutoDistance: Activation distance (points) - BreakEvenAutoTolerance: Error compensation factor (1.0-5.0) - BreakEvenAutoTextSize: Text size - BreakEvenAutoTextColor: Text color (default: Yellow)
📉 Trailing Stop - EnableTrailingStopAuto: Enable/disable automatic mode
- TrailingStopDistanceActive: Activation distance - TrailingStopOffset: Trailing distance - TrailingStopTextSize: Text size - TrailingStopTextColor: Text color (default: Yellow)
🎯 Buy/Sell Stop - BuySellStopActive: Enable/disable feature
- BuySellStopDistance: Order placement distance - BuySellStopSLDistance: Stop Loss distance - BuySellStopLotSize: Lot size per order - BuySellStopMaxOrders: Maximum orders per direction
💰 Stop Loss - CutLoss_Percent: true = % | false = USD
- CutLoss_Value: Stop loss value (10 = 10% or 10 USD)