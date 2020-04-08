Eight Sessions Worldwide

RITZ – 8 Main Market Zones & Smart Candle Timer

is an advanced market-timing and session-analysis indicator designed to enhance intraday trading precision.

The indicator features an adaptive candle countdown timer with dynamic time format, color warnings, blinking effects, size scaling, and multi-level sound alerts to help traders anticipate candle close and critical market moments accurately.

It includes a global market session panel covering 8 major trading zones worldwide, displaying real-time session status, overlaps, countdowns, and optional MarketWatch time reference. A built-in legend panel visually explains session states for quick interpretation.

Additionally, the indicator integrates a lightweight economic calendar system, plotting vertical news lines with impact-based colors, configurable lookback and lookahead ranges, and high-frequency refresh updates.
For optimal clarity of vertical news lines and session timing, the M5 timeframe is recommended as the default view.

Highlights

  • Adaptive candle timer with smart visual & sound alerts

  • 8 major global market sessions with overlap detection

  • Customizable session panel, colors, and fonts

  • Integrated economic news visualization on chart

  • Optimized for M5 timeframe clarity


8 MAIN MARKET ZONES / SESSIONS WORLDWIDE

1. Sydney Session (Oceania)

  •  Australia

  • 21:00 – 06:00 GMT

  • Characteristics:

    • Opening phase of the trading week

    • Low to moderate volatility

  • Active pairs: AUD, NZD

 2. Tokyo Session (Japan)

  • Japan

  • 00:00 – 09:00 GMT

  • Characteristics:

    • Core Asian market session

    • Clean, technical price movements

  • Active pairs: JPY, AUDJPY

 3. Hong Kong / Singapore Session (Asia Core)

  • East & Southeast Asia

  • 01:00 – 10:00 GMT

  • Characteristics:

    • Rising Asian liquidity

    • Strong activity in Gold and Asian indices

 4. Frankfurt Session (Early Europe)

  • Germany

  • 06:00 – 15:00 GMT

  • Characteristics:

    • Pre-London market preparation

    • Fake breakouts frequently occur
5. London Session (Europe Core)

  • United Kingdom

  • 07:00 – 16:00 GMT

  • Characteristics:

    • Highest liquidity globally

    • Strong and reliable trends

  • Active pairs: EUR, GBP, XAUUSD

 6. New York Session (US Core)

  • United States

  • 12:00 – 21:00 GMT

  • Characteristics:

    • Extreme volatility

    • High-impact economic news

  • Active markets: USD pairs, XAUUSD, indices

 7. Chicago / CME Session (US Futures Core)

  • United States (CME Group)

  • 13:00 – 22:00 GMT

  • Focus:

    • Futures markets

    • Bonds and commodities

  • Key relevance: Smart Money activity

 8. Middle East Session

  • Dubai, Riyadh

  • 04:00 – 13:00 GMT

  • Characteristics:

    • Regional liquidity flow

    • Influence on Gold and Oil markets

QUICK SUMMARY

Category

Details

Main global sessions

8 sessions

Additional regional zones

12+ regions

Key overlap periods

London–New York, Asia–London


IMPORTANT NOTES (PRO TRADERS)

  • The market never truly sleeps (except weekends)

  • Highest volatility occurs during:

    • London ↔ New York overlap

  • Asia ≠ Japan only

    • Asia includes Sydney, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Singapore

Produtos recomendados
Better RSI With Tester
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicadores
Category: Trend Indicator Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Entry Indicator Timeframes: All Trader Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading, Binary Options Markets: All Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with additional features for visual clarity and cycle detection. It is designed to provide traders with a clearer view of momentum conditions and potential turning points. Main features: Improved RSI Visualization – The indicator displays RSI va
Divergence Hunter
Rizwan Akram
Indicadores
Divergence Hunter - Professional Multi-Oscillator Divergence Detection System Overview Divergence Hunter is a professional-grade technical indicator designed to automatically detect and visualize price-oscillator divergences across multiple timeframes. Built for serious traders who understand the power of divergence trading, this indicator combines precision detection algorithms with an intuitive visual interface. Key Features Multiple Oscillator Support: RSI (Relative Strength Index) MACD (Mo
FREE
MT5 Support Resistance
Agus Santoso
Indicadores
Versão MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157679 Versão MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157680 Suporte e Resistência — Níveis Inteligentes de Estrutura de Mercado Um indicador de Suporte e Resistência limpo, inteligente e altamente fiável, desenvolvido para traders profissionais e sistemas automatizados. O indicador Suporte e Resistência foi concebido para detetar níveis reais de mercado utilizando um algoritmo de agrupamento avançado que combina Fractais, segmentação de
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro
The Hung Ngo
Indicadores
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT5 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts Precision VWAP anchoring, no clutter. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands, and instant multi-channel alerts—built for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who demand institutional-grade fair-value mapping. Full User Guide  –  Need MT4? Click here WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. Multi Anchor VWAP Pro strips out session and timeframe m
FST Super Support and Resistance BOX MT5
Benoit Dumont
Indicadores
Introducing our advanced Indicator, a groundbreaking tool for identifying support and resistance zones with unmatched precision. Elevate your trading strategy with a host of features, including a dual-color upper and lower box system that allows for easy visual recognition of market trends. Key Features: Dual-Color Box for the Support and Resistance Zones Customize your analysis with dual-color box. The upper and lower boxes offer distinct colors, providing a clear visual representation of supp
MetaCOT 2 Williams Commercial Index COT MT5
Vasiliy Sokolov
Indicadores
MetaCOT 2 is a set of indicators and specialized utilities for the analysis of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission reports. Thanks to the reports issued by the Commission, it is possible to analyze the size and direction of the positions of the major market participants, which brings the long-term price prediction accuracy to a new higher-quality level, inaccessible to most traders. These indicators, related to the fundamental analysis, can also be used as an effective long-term filter
Updown v6
Guner Koca
Indicadores
up down v6 for mt5 is no repaint all timeframe and all pairs indicator. red histogram cros trigger that is up point,and put a red point on histogram. and blue histogram cros trigger that is deep point.and put blue point on histogram. this indicator need to sometimes zoom out .for thise pres + button. if newly comes signal is too high makes before invisible.red and blue points are there.to see the signals. indicator is no repaint and can use all time frame and all pairs. only need minimum 500 bar
Visual Wolf Bands Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicadores
Visual Wolf Bands: Your Ultimate Reversal Signal Indicator Unlock Market Reversals with Unmatched Clarity Are you tired of navigating the market's unpredictable swings with lagging, complicated indicators? Do you struggle to find reliable entry and exit points amidst the noise? The Visual Wolf Bands indicator was developed to solve this exact problem, providing you with a clean, powerful, and intuitive tool to pinpoint high-probability market reversals. For just 30 dollars, this is an essential
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Indicadores
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
Candle Trend Bars
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicadores
Unlock the power of trend analysis with the Candle Trend Bars Indicator – your go-to tool for identifying and understanding market trends like never before. This innovative indicator transforms traditional candlestick charts into a dynamic and visually intuitive representation of market trends. Key Features: Trend Clarity: Gain a clear and concise view of market trends with color-coded bars that instantly convey the direction of price movements. User-Friendly Design: The indicator is designed wi
FREE
Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT5
Ku Chuan Lien
5 (1)
Indicadores
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction. This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included. Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 5. You can choose to display HA and HAS in the sam
Basic Candlestick Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicadores
O nosso inovador   painel de controlo de padrões básicos de velas   foi especificamente concebido para identificar automaticamente padrões de velas rentáveis no gráfico. Este painel de controlo utiliza algoritmos avançados para analisar gráficos de preços em tempo real e detetar uma vasta gama de padrões de velas, desde os clássicos aos complexos. Além disso, possui uma interface fácil de utilizar que lhe permite visualizar os padrões detectados em diferentes períodos de tempo, facilitando a to
Bull vs Bear Price Strength Oscillator
Maestri Investment Group Ltd.
Indicadores
Introducing the "Bull vs Bear Price Strength Oscillator" Indicator: Your Key to Smart Trading Decisions! Are you looking for a trading tool that can provide you with a clear and visual representation of price trend strength? Look no further! The Price Strength Indicator is here to transform the way you analyze the markets and make trading decisions. Uncover Hidden Market Strength: The Price Strength Indicator is designed to help you assess the market's momentum with ease. It does this by evaluat
RSI Bollinger Bands Arrow Strategy
Abdullah Alhariri
Indicadores
Estratégia de Seta RSI Bandas de Bollinger (RSI Bollinger Bands Arrow Strategy) A Estratégia de Seta RSI Bandas de Bollinger é um indicador técnico limpo e eficaz, concebido para identificar pontos de reversão de alta probabilidade usando a combinação do RSI e das Bandas de Bollinger. Esta estratégia utiliza o indicador RSI juntamente com as Bandas de Bollinger para: Vender quando o preço está acima da Banda de Bollinger superior. Comprar quando o preço está abaixo da Banda de Bollinger inferior
DrawTurningPoint MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicadores
Based on the Dow Theory, the system automatically draws a turning point, which is the starting point for buying or selling. It also automatically tells you whether the market is in a buying or selling condition and recognizes the environment. It is also a good tool to prevent false trades and to make profitable trades. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We
Harmony Signals Pro
Giuseppe Papa
Indicadores
Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicadores
Versão MT4  |  FAQ O Indicador Owl Smart Levels é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a estrutura de onda correta do mercado e níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Chat privado d
Savage Indicator XAUUSD
Tuan Amirul Ilham Bin Tuan Azahar
Indicadores
Savage Indicator (XAUUSD)   Non-Repaint.   Works on PC and Mobile Phone. Overview : Savage Indicator is designed for traders who want clean and precise signals without spending hours analyzing charts. The indicator delivers real-time alerts including Push Notifications directly to your mobile phone, so you stay updated even when you’re away from your PC. It works with multiple brokers and symbols, automatically detecting the XAUUSD chart you attach it to.  Features : Clear signals wit
Trend Vision PRO SMC
Miyambo Mumba
Indicadores
Indicador profissional de Smart Money com Order Blocks HTF/LTF, FVG, detecção BOS, níveis de entrada/SL/TP e alertas. Opere como as instituições. FULL DESCRIPTION: VisionSMC Pro - Indicador Profissional de Smart Money Concepts Opere como as instituições com VisionSMC Pro, o indicador SMC mais completo para MetaTrader 5. Esta ferramenta poderosa revela os rastros do dinheiro inteligente, ajudando você a identificar setups de alta probabilidade com precisão. RECURSOS PRINCIPAIS - Análise Mul
SMC Unmitigated Finding
Panthita Aichoi
Indicadores
SMC Unmitigated Finding is a indicator for find unmitigated supply and demand in previous legs of price Settings Zigzag Settings ZZDepth - by Default is 12. ZZDeviation - by Default is 5. ZZBackStep - by Default is 3. Horizontal Line Settings SupportColor-  color for Support line.  ResistanceColor  -  color for Resistance line. Settings Num of Show -  Number of Support & Resistance Show.
Ichimoku Signals Pro
Shahabeddin Baset
Indicadores
Features All Ichimoku Signals (Selectable) : Display all reliable signals generated by the Ichimoku indicator. You can choose which signals to view based on your preferences. Filter by Signal Strength : Sort signals by their strength—whether they are weak, neutral, or strong. Live Notifications : Receive real-time notifications for Ichimoku signals. Transparent Cloud : Visualize the Ichimoku cloud in a transparent manner. Available Signals Tenkensen-Kijunsen Cross Price-Kijunsen Cross Price-C
SC MTF Adx for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (5)
Indicadores
Highly configurable Adx indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: ADX   Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Adx. ADX   Bar Shift:   you can set the of
FREE
MT5 Binary MA Cross
Santi Dankamjad
Indicadores
Binary MA Cross   MA Cross indicator by 4Umbella Create for traders both experienced and inexperienced to use it because it is a basic indicator How to use : 1. MA Fast  : Moving Average fast (Period 4 upto 50) 2. MA Middle :  Moving Average Middle (Period 10 upto 100) 3. MA Slow :  Moving Average Slow (Period 50 upto 200) to control trend markets. and trader can be set for Apply to price (Close, Open,Low,High,Median,Typical,weightd) For alert you can set to alert Next bar or instant bars. 
Real Trend Zigzag PRO
Timo Kosiol
Indicadores
Real Trend Zigzag PRO   shows the real trend of a market, u nlike the default Zigzag indicator. It calculates the trend in real time and shows green lines for upwards trends, red lines for downward trends and blue lines for no trends.  Regarding the old slogan "the trend is your friend" it helps you to decide if should open a buy or sell position. The PRO version is a multi timeframe zigzag (MTF). Means, it shows the trend of the current timeframe as well as the trend of a higher or lower time.
Market Structure Trend Targets
Cao Minh Quang
Indicadores
The Market Structure Trend Targets is a powerful trading indicator designed to give traders a clear, structured, and data-driven view of market momentum, breakouts, and key price reaction zones. Built on the principles of smart market structure analysis , it helps identify not only trend direction, but also precise breakout levels , trend exhaustion , and potential reversal zones — all with visual clarity and trader-friendly metrics. Key Features Breakout Points with Numbered Markers Track signi
AndeanOscillator by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicadores
O   Oscilador Andino   é um indicador baseado em momentum projetado para ajudar traders a identificar tendências, reversões e a força do mercado com alta precisão. Inspirado em osciladores clássicos como MACD e RSI, este indicador suaviza as flutuações dos preços e fornece sinais mais claros para entradas e saídas no mercado. Principais recursos: •   Detecção de momentum e tendência   – ajuda a identificar mudanças de tendência precocemente. •   Oscilador suavizado   – reduz ruídos e confirma
FREE
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicadores
The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
Trade history
Andriy Konovalov
5 (2)
Indicadores
The indicator plots charts of profit taken at the Close of candles for closed (or partially closed) long and short positions individually. The indicator allows to filter deals by the current symbol, specified expert ID (magic number) and the presence (absence) of a substring in a deal comment, to set the start time and the periodicity of profit reset (daily, weekly or monthly) to calculate the profit chart. The indicator also displays the floating (not fixed) profit of the opened positions at th
Hurst Exponent identifies Trend MT5
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicadores
The Hurst Exponent gauges a time series' long-term memory and is named after Harold Edwin Hurst. The MetaTrader's Hurst Exponent Indicator analyzes an asset's price memory, helping predict future trends. It's valuable for traders of all levels, suitable for various styles like scalping or swing trading. In Forex terms, the Hurst Exponent measures a series' dependence, indicating whether it regresses to the mean or clusters in a direction. H values between 0.5-1 suggest positive autocorrelation
Hunttern Harmonic Finder MT5
Hassan Gh Fakhraei
Indicadores
"Hunttern harmonic pattern finder" base on the dynamic zigzag with the notification and prediction mode This version of the indicator identifies 11 harmonic patterns and predicts them in real-time before they are completely formed. It offers the ability to calculate the error rate of Zigzag patterns depending on a risk threshold. It moreover sends out a notification once the pattern is complete. The supported patterns: ABCD BAT ALT BAT BUTTERFLY GARTLEY CRAB DEEP CRAB CYPHER SHARK THREE DRIV
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicadores
IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicadores
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicadores
Gold Entry Sniper – Painel ATR Multi-Tempo Profissional para Scalping e Swing Trading em Ouro Gold Entry Sniper é um indicador avançado para MetaTrader 5 projetado para fornecer sinais de compra/venda precisos para XAUUSD e outros ativos, com base na lógica de Trailing Stop ATR e análise multi-tempo . Ideal tanto para scalpers quanto para swing traders. Principais Recursos e Vantagens Análise Multi-Tempo – Veja a tendência de M1, M5 e M15 em um único painel. Trailing Stop Baseado em ATR – Níveis
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicadores
O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Indicadores
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicadores
FX Levels: Suporte e Resistência com Precisão Excepcional para Todos os Mercados Visão Geral Rápida Procurando um meio confiável de identificar níveis de suporte e resistência em qualquer mercado—incluindo pares de moedas, índices, ações ou commodities? FX Levels combina o método “Lighthouse” tradicional com uma abordagem dinâmica de vanguarda, fornecendo uma precisão quase universal. Baseado em nossa experiência real com corretores e em atualizações automáticas diárias mais as de tempo real,
Mais do autor
BUY and SELL Smart Detection
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Ritz Smart Detection BUY & SELL The Ritz Smart Detection BUY & SELL is a next-generation trading indicator engineered to detect high-probability entry signals by combining ATR-based volatility measurement , trend reversal detection , and smart alerting technology . It delivers real-time BUY/SELL opportunities with adaptive targets and risk levels, making it a versatile tool for both scalpers and swing traders. Core Market Logic ATR-Driven Volatility Analysis Uses multiple ATR methods (SMA, EMA,
FREE
Order Block Spectra
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Ritz Order Block SPECTRA Smart Predictive Engine for Candle Trend & Range Analysis Decode the Market Spectrum — Trade the Future. Core Concept Ritz SPECTRA is a next-generation predictive engine designed to analyze Order Blocks, Candle Structures, and ATR-based Adaptive Ranges — delivering an all-in-one visual and analytical experience. Compatible with all symbols and timeframes, SPECTRA provides multi-context market insights suitable for scalpers, intraday, and swing traders alike. Main Compone
FREE
Order Block Smart Finder
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Smart Finder Order Block The Ritz Smart Finder Order Block is a next-generation market structure recognition tool, designed to intelligently detect and highlight institutional footprints within price action. Built on a dynamic blend of order block theory, consolidation tracking, and adaptive volatility modeling, it provides traders with a sophisticated lens to anticipate high-probability market reactions. Core Capabilities Smart Order Block Detection Identifies both Bullish and Bearish Order Blo
FREE
Equilibrium Matrix
Syamsurizal Dimjati
5 (3)
Indicadores
Ritz EQUILIBRIUM MATRIX  Smart Premium–Discount Equilibrium Zone MTF Visual System Ritz EQUILIBRIUM MATRIX is built on the Premium–Discount–Equilibrium (PDE) Theory - the concept that price constantly moves between Premium (expensive) and Discount (cheap) zones, while the Equilibrium Zone represents fair value where buyers and sellers balance out. This indicator visually highlights these zones across multiple timeframes, allowing traders to instantly: Identify price location within the market
FREE
QQE Ritz
Syamsurizal Dimjati
5 (3)
Indicadores
RITZ QQE – Qualitative Quantitative Estimation (with RSI Momentum Anomaly Detector PRO) Advanced RSI–ATR Hybrid Momentum Analyzer Combine With ZigZag Fractal Candle : check my product RITZ QQE is an enhanced version of the classic Qualitative Quantitative Estimation indicator, designed for modern traders who demand precision and adaptability. It fuses RSI momentum with ATR-based volatility filtering, creating a responsive yet stable signal engine for both scalping and swing trading. This system
FREE
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Experts
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability reversal
Fibo Pivot Optimus
Syamsurizal Dimjati
5 (1)
Indicadores
Ritz Smart FIBOPIVOT Optimus Pro Advanced Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci Trading System SMART PREDICTION & ACCURATE FORECAST Revolutionary Fibonacci Pivot Technology combines traditional pivot points with advanced Fibonacci extensions, creating a powerful predictive tool for professional traders. Our algorithm intelligently detects significant price levels across multiple timeframes, delivering laser-accurate support and resistance zones before the market moves . INTELLIGENT VOLUME-VALIDATED SIGNALS
FREE
Quantum Pulse News OnChart
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
RITZ QUANTUM PULSE Next-Generation Economic Intelligence System Ritz Quantum Pulse — Next-Gen Economic Intelligence System. Experience quantum-level precision in news trading: real-time event detection, AI-powered filtering, and temporal synchronization. Anticipate volatility before it happens — not after. Where Market Intelligence meets Temporal Physics. Ritz Quantum Pulse   represents the convergence of   quantum logic ,   AI-driven analytics , and   real-time economic intelligence . This is
FREE
Smart Fibonacci Maximus
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Fibo Trend Smart MAXIMUS  Ritz Fibo Trend Smart MAXIMUS 1 is an advanced trading indicator that integrates various technical analysis tools into one comprehensive display. This indicator is designed to help traders identify trading opportunities with high accuracy, utilizing a combination of Fibonacci, ZigZag, and price action confirmation. Key Features Smart Fibonacci Retracement 11 Customizable Fibonacci Levels (0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 100%, 123.6%, 138.2%, 150%, 161.8%, 200%) Different
FREE
Consolidation Detection
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Ritz Area Konsolidasi – Smart Market Compression & Breakout Visualizer The Ritz Area Konsolidasi indicator intelligently detects and visualizes market consolidation zones — areas where price movement is compressed within a defined range before a potential breakout. By combining adaptive ATR-based volatility analysis with precise range logic, it helps traders identify key accumulation, distribution, or indecision zones in real time. Core Functionality: Dynamic Consolidation Detection Identifie
FREE
ScalpReactor X
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
ScalpReactor X A Tactical Indicator for Precision Traders The Ritz Scalping Habbit is a powerful MT5 indicator designed to help traders execute disciplined, high-probability trades through clear visual cues and multi-strategy confirmations. Whether you’re an intraday scalper or a swing trader , this tool integrates advanced market analysis into a single, easy-to-use interface. Key Strengths: Smart Buy & Sell Arrows — Based on multi-layer signals from RSI, ATR, EMA, ADX, and price momentum. Colo
ZigZag and Fractal Candle
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
ZIGZAG and FRACTAL CANDLE PRO ( Only candles, No RSI strength panel) " Suitable for QQE RITZ " > Check My Product is an advanced market structure visualization system built for precision trend detection, powered by dynamic fractal logic and adaptive swing validation. It seamlessly identifies Higher Highs (HH), Lower Lows (LL), and key structural shifts — allowing traders to read the true rhythm of market transitions with institutional clarity. This system combines   ZigZag precision ,   fractal
FREE
Smart Trend Adaptif Finder
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
RITZ SMART TREND ADAPTIVE FINDER Precision Trend Intelligence. Adaptive. Insightful. Real-Time. Ritz Smart Trend Adaptive Finder is an advanced market intelligence indicator engineered to detect and adapt to evolving market structures with dynamic precision. It automatically calibrates its analytical period based on real-time volatility, price momentum, and correlation strength — delivering true adaptive trend detection rather than static or lagging signals. By combining Pearson correlation , sl
FREE
Moving Average sentiment
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Moving Average Sentiment "Transform Raw Market Data into Clear Sentiment Vision" Moving Average Sentiment is a next-generation adaptive trend sentiment indicator that visualizes the true bias of the market — bullish, bearish, or neutral — in real time. It combines Moving Average dynamics with ATR-based volatility zones , creating a fluid, self-adjusting sentiment curve that reacts instantly to price structure and volatility shifts. This tool goes beyond a simple MA — it reads the behavior of th
FREE
PIVOT eXtreme
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Pivot eXtreme Pivot adalah level referensi penting yang digunakan trader untuk memetakan potensi support & resistance intraday maupun jangka lebih panjang. Dalam sistem ini, level pivot dikembangkan menjadi P (Pivot Point utama) , R1–R13 (Resistance) , serta S1–S13 (Support) . Pivot Point (P) Titik pusat utama, dihitung dari rata-rata harga (High + Low + Close) / 3 . Berfungsi sebagai acuan keseimbangan harga : Jika harga di atas P → tren cenderung bullish. Jika harga di bawah P → tren cenderung
FREE
Trend Adaptif Finder Smart
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Ritz Smart Trend Adaptive Finder – Auto-Detect Dynamic Trend Channels A powerful trend detection indicator that adaptively analyzes price structure using dynamic ATR and statistical filters to discover the most significant trend channels on any timeframe and symbol. This tool automatically finds the most relevant period and slope for price movement and draws upper/lower channel zones, midline (mean), and trend support/resistance. Suitable for trend-following, breakout, and mean-reversion strateg
FREE
Manual Trading Helper
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Utilitários
Manual Trade Helper is an MT5 Expert Advisor designed as an automated assistant for managing manually opened trades. This EA does not open trades on its own, but instead enhances manual trading by automatically managing risk and position settings. Remote Management via VPS + Mobile Devices When deployed on a Virtual Private Server (VPS), the RitzEAneha Manual Trade Helper allows traders to seamlessly manage their trades from anywhere using just a smartphone or tablet. Since the EA runs 24/7 on t
FREE
Ritz Candle Maximus
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Candle MAXIMUS RITZ Candle MAXIMUS adalah indikator visual cerdas yang menggabungkan kekuatan analisis tren berbasis Kaufman Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA) , informasi perubahan harian (Daily Change), perbandingan OHLC terhadap hari sebelumnya, serta panel dominasi bar multi-hari. Dirancang untuk semua pair dan semua timeframe, indikator ini menghadirkan tampilan modern, bersih, serta informatif dalam satu panel kompak di chart Anda. Fitur Utama Trend Candle Warna Adaptif (Color Candles) Warna
FREE
Detect Trend and Consolidation Push Notification
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Detect Trend and Consolidation :  Push Notif for Mobile Trading  Overview Push Notif for Mobile Trading: Detect Trend and Consolidation is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator developed by Ritz_EANEHA that intelligently detects whether the market is in a trend (bullish/bearish) or in consolidation (sideways) . It uses a proprietary comparison of Standard Deviation (StdDev) and Average True Range (ATR) to assess volatility and market structure, and sends mobile push notifications to alert trade
FREE
Info Feed Multitimeframe
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Utilitários
MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) Indicator Description: MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) is a smart MQL5 indicator that displays a dynamic, real-time info panel directly on your chart, offering powerful insight into current market conditions. Key features include: Real-time display of Open, High, Low, Close, and live Tick price Tick Rate (ticks per second) for assessing market activity Auto-calculated Entry Price on new candle formation Signal direction detection (BUY / SELL) Price action pattern re
FREE
Push Notif BUY and SELL for Mobile Trading
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Push Notif for Mobile Trading (Now you can trade perfectly through notifications to your Mobile Gadget, with Signals that you can adjust to your trading style, Use VPS to activate real time trading) Description Push Notif for Mobile Trading is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to send mobile push notifications to traders when certain price or indicator-based conditions are met. This allows traders to monitor markets remotely and act quickly, even when not at their trading terminal.
FREE
BUY and SELL Mobile Notification V2
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Utilitários
Ritz_BUYnSELL_Detection The Ritz_BUYnSELL_Detection is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator that detects BUY and SELL trading signals based on trend detection and ATR-based volatility filtering. It provides visual arrows , entry alerts , and mobile push notifications , making it suitable for traders using a VPS setup for 24/7 signal monitoring. How to Use the Indicator Install on MT5 : Place the .mq5 file in the MQL5/Indicators folder. Compile it in MetaEditor, then apply it to any chart. A
FREE
Visual Panel Strengt MultiTimeframe
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
indikator Visual Panel Strengt MultiTimeframe : English Description Visual Panel Strength MultiTimeframe is a real-time trend strength indicator panel that displays the buy/sell pressure across multiple selected timeframes—such as M1, M3, and M5. The indicator utilizes ATR-based volatility analysis and a smoothed trend algorithm to calculate trend signals. Visually presented as a horizontal bar chart at the corner of your main chart, this tool helps traders instantly identify the prevailing
Support Resistance Sensitifity
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Support & Resistance Zone Indicator This indicator dynamically identifies and draws support and resistance zones based on recent price action and fractal patterns. By analyzing ZigZag pivot points and tracking price reactions (touches, bounces, and breaks), the indicator determines the strength and validity of each zone. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Support: Can work across different timeframes. Fractal-Based Detection: Utilizes both fast and slow fractal detection to find significant swing po
Scalping Flash X
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
SCALPFLASH-X Where Fibonacci Precision Meets RSI Intelligence. Next-gen trading system combining Adaptive Fibonacci Pivots, RSI Heat Mapping, and Smart Candle Analytics. Detect market dominance, momentum shifts, and reversal zones in real time across multiple timeframes. Institutional accuracy, retail simplicity — built for speed, clarity, and precision. Advanced Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci & RSI-Driven Market Intelligence System ScalpFlash-X — A next-generation trading system combining Fibonacc
RUHM Reborn
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Experts
RUHM REBORN for Micro Account / Cent Account XAUUSD - GOLD (Note: The grid-based system carries high risk during long trends without retrace. Use appropriate capital and understand the risks involved.) RUHM REBORN is a Grid-based Expert Advisor (EA) with ATR Entry developed to provide consistent, stable, and adaptive trading results on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. This EA is specifically designed for USD Cent accounts, allowing it to run with relatively affordable capital while maintaining stability
Smart Swing HL Fast Detection
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Smart Swing HH - LL Indikator ini dirancang untuk mendeteksi Swing High (HH) dan Swing Low (LL) secara cepat dan akurat pada grafik harga. Deteksi dilakukan berdasarkan analisa range ATR adaptif, konfirmasi pola candlestick (seperti pin bar dan engulfing), serta opsi tambahan menggunakan Fractal untuk validasi. Fitur utama: Deteksi otomatis titik Swing High dan Swing Low menggunakan ATR dan price action. Penyesuaian sensitivitas deteksi berdasarkan ATR multiplier dan range bar . Notifikasi real-
Support and Resistance Price Structure
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Ritz Smart Support & Resistance Zones Market Structure Based S/RT his advanced indicator detects and displays high-probability support and resistance zones based on actual market structure (swing highs and lows). Using intelligent zone merging and ATR-based fuzz buffers, it ensures the zone blocks are aligned with real price extremes without gaps. Zones are classified by strength (Proven, Verified, Untested, Turncoat, Weak) and visually rendered using colored rectangles. Ideal for traders seeki
Quantum RefleX
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Quantum Reflex Kuantum Reflex is a momentum-based oscillator indicator designed to deliver fast, accurate, and adaptive market insights. Built for real-time trading environments, it enables traders to spot rapid trend reversals, identify overbought/oversold levels, and combine short-term cross signals with higher-timeframe trend confirmation. Key Features Visual Cross Detection → Detects BUY/SELL signals from %K/%D crossover with instant updates for fast reversals. Dynamic Zone Highlight → Autom
BUYER or SELLER
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
BUY or SELL FlashScalp Multi-System Indicator The FlashScalp Multi-System Indicator is a next-generation trading tool engineered for precision scalpers, intraday strategists, and professional analysts who demand both speed and clarity in market visualization. It seamlessly integrates smart candle-based analytics, adaptive ATR logic, and real-time economic event awareness — giving you a fully synchronized view of market volatility and momentum. Through an elegant and optimized interface, FlashSc
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário