AI trade assistant
Trade Assistant MT5 – AI-Powered Trading Confidence & Professional Risk Management
Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced AI-assisted trading panel designed to help traders make more confident, disciplined, and professional trading decisions.
It combines manual trade control, intelligent confidence analysis, and advanced risk management in one powerful MT5 tool.
This assistant does not execute trades automatically.
Instead, it provides AI-driven confidence insights to support your decisions while you stay in full control.
AI Trading Confidence System
-
AI analyzes market conditions, price behavior, and volatility
-
Displays a confidence level for Buy or Sell scenarios
-
Helps reduce emotional and impulsive trading
-
Supports decision-making without overriding trader control
The AI acts as a decision support layer, not a signal copier or auto-trader.
Easy & Fast Manual Trading
-
One-click Buy / Sell / Close
-
Instant execution from the chart
-
Optimized for scalping, intraday, and swing trading
Professional Risk Management
-
Automatic lot calculation based on:
-
Balance percentage
-
Equity percentage
-
Fixed lot size
-
-
Predefined Stop Loss & Take Profit
-
Capital protection logic for consistent risk exposure
-
Suitable for prop firm challenges and funded accounts
Advanced Order Control
-
Close all orders or selective positions
-
Fast SL/TP modification
-
Break-even & trade management support
-
Clear visual panel with real-time updates
Why Use AI-Enhanced Trade Assistant?
-
Trade with higher confidence
-
Maintain strict risk discipline
-
Reduce emotional mistakes
-
Combine human judgment + AI analysis
-
Faster execution with professional control