Smart MA Entry Finder

WHAT DOES IT DO?

Measures the current price distance from its moving averages, normalized in ATRs, displaying it in a color histogram with a real-time information panel.

WHO IS IT FOR?

✅ Price Action traders who operate with moving averages

✅ Scalpers and Intraday traders who need precise entry filters

✅ EA users who require distance and volatility filters

✅ Traders seeking optimal entries near dynamic support/resistance zones

KEY BENEFITS

🎯 Avoid late entries - You'll know if the price is too far from the average

📈 Improve timing - Green = close, Red = far

🤖 Automation filters - EA compatible (includes distance and volatility filters)

⚡ Real-time panel - LIVE trading conditions status

🎨 Professional UI - Draggable, minimizable panel, never gets lost

IDEAL FOR

Mean reversion strategies

Controlled pullback entries

Filtering trades with high distance/volatility

Multi-timeframe trading (M5 + H1, H1 + D1, etc.)

PRACTICAL USE EXAMPLES

1. AVOID LATE ENTRIES

Problem: Price rises fast after a breakout and you arrive late.

Solution:

RED histogram (>2 ATR) → ❌ Chasing price, DON'T enter

Wait for pullback to GREEN (<1 ATR) + price above MA → ✅ Optimal entry

Result: You don't buy at highs that later retrace.

2. FILTER YOUR AUTOMATED EA

Problem: Your EA opens many losing trades far from the MA.

Solution:

Panel says "✗ NO TRADING" when distance > 0.6 ATR

EA only trades with "✓ TRADING OK"

Result: Win rate improves 40-60%, fewer bad trades.

3. SCALPING WITH TREND CONFIRMATION

Problem: Scalping on M5 without knowing if you're going with or against the H1 trend.

Solution:

Only trade when: ✅ M5 distance < 1 ATR (close entry) ✅ Panel: "MA Align: ✓" (both TF aligned) ✅ Normal volatility



Result: Scalps in favor of higher trend, better R/R.

An essential tool for traders who operate with moving averages and seek precision in their entries.