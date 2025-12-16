AlgoRhythm Pro 2

### AlgoRhythm Pro: Catch the Market Rhythm, Maximize Your Profits!

Hello Forex Traders,

Do you want to catch the market's rhythm and achieve consistent profits? **AlgoRhythm Pro** is perfect for you! With a grid and martingale strategy combined with advanced trend analysis, manage your automated trading intelligently. This robot was developed with years of experience and has successfully passed thousands of backtests. No more manual intervention needed – let AlgoRhythm Pro handle the rhythm for you!

#### Why Choose AlgoRhythm Pro?
- **Advanced Direction Detection System**: Intelligently detects market direction using EMA slope, ZigZag, and Candlestick combinations. Trade flexibly with AutoCandle, AutoZigZag, AutoEMA, or Advanced modes – don't miss trends, seize profit opportunities!
- **Independent Buy/Sell and Scalp Modules**: Customize your strategies with separately manageable Buy, Sell, and Scalp modules (with unique magic numbers). Open positions in a balanced way with symmetric grid intervals (GridStep). The Scalp module leverages bidirectional grid support to capitalize on short-term opportunities.
- **Smart Volatility Control**: Automatically pause trading during high/low volatility periods with ATR-based volatility pause. Minimize risks with TP/SL overrides – the key to secure trading!
- **Smart Imbalance Recovery**: Prioritize the most profitable trades during position imbalances. Strengthen the lesser side with a lot increase factor (e.g., 1.5x) and prevent re-imbalances. This feature quickly recovers martingale losses!
- **Global Profit/Loss Reset**: Automatically reset at 0.99% profit or 99% loss on your equity – protect your capital. Gain flexibility with options to close profitable/losing positions on direction changes.
- **Multi-Module Support**: Expand your strategies with additional Buy2, Sell2, Buy3, and Sell3 modules alongside the main Buy/Sell ones (via Enable options). Separate GridStep, TP/SL, Martingale, and Lot settings for each module – full customization!
- **Martingale and Lot Management**: Choose Classic or Anti-Martingale options, with automatic or fixed lot calculations. Multiply your profits using the CompoundFactor.
- **User-Friendly Interface**: Monitor equity, profit %, direction, active modules, ATR, volatility status, and more in real-time with a colorful panel. Make trading enjoyable with animated designs!

#### Real Results, Real Profits
This robot achieves +500% ROI in backtests and delivers proven performance in live accounts. Reduce drawdowns with innovative features like volatility pause and imbalance recovery. Achieve precise entries with the optimal candlestick ratio (e.g., 4/7) in the M1 timeframe. Optimized for Forex, stocks, and futures – diversify your portfolio with multi-asset support!

**Price: Only 99 USD!** (Limited-time discount – regular price 199 USD). Purchase now for lifetime updates + support. Order via MQL5 Market or wiliscope.net.

Automate your trading with AlgoRhythm Pro, save time, and grow your profits. Contact us with your questions – let's build your success story together!

[Buy Now](https://wiliscope.net) – Version 1.02, Reliable and Profitable!
