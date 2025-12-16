Beat Trend Pro

🚀 UNBEATABLE LAUNCH OFFER! (Limited Time)
>>> The timer is ticking. The first 10 slots will be gone in a flash. <<<
purchase and make a good review then msg me to send you my first EA that worth 77$ for free 🎁🎁


Slot Discount Price
First x Lucky Buyers FREE $0
Next 100 Buyers 90% OFF $330
Next 300 Buyers 50% OFF $1,650
All Future Buyers FULL PRICE $3,300

Product Description:

Tired of EAs that blow accounts in volatile markets? Welcome to Bear Trap Pot (BTP), the next evolution in grid trading. We don't just survive market storms—we thrive in them. BTP is an intelligent, self-correcting grid system engineered with a proprietary ADX-Adaptive Quantum Grid and a multi-layered Rescue & Progressive Safety System that makes account liquidation a distant nightmare.

🪤 Why "Bear Trap"?
Because it's designed to trap profits from both bullish and bearish moves, turning market volatility into your greatest ally. It doesn't predict direction; it profits from movement.

🧠 THE BTP DIFFERENCE: How We Achieve ~99% Liquidation Protection

Traditional grid EAs fail because they are rigid. BTP is adaptive and intelligent.

  1. ADX-Adaptive Quantum Grid: The EA dynamically analyzes market volatility using the ADX indicator.

    • Low Volatility: Tightens the grid to collect small, frequent profits.

    • High Volatility: Widens the grid significantly, giving the trade room to breathe and avoiding dangerous cluster accumulation. This is the key to surviving news events!

  2. Progressive Rescue System (The "Safety Net"): If the grid extends to its maximum level, the EA doesn't give up. It activates its Progressive Rescue mode, deploying strategically calculated counter-trades with a conservative lot multiplier to average down and systematically guide the entire position back to profit.

  3. Intelligent Start Condition: BTP is patient. It uses an ADX Start Condition to only begin trading in low-volatility environments, entering the market at the calmest possible point and avoiding immediate whipsaws.

  4. Multi-Tiered Risk Management:

    • Daily & Total Drawdown Limits: Hard-coded caps to prevent any runaway losses.

    • Smart Profit-Taking: Closes all positions once a user-defined profit target is hit, resetting the system for a fresh, safe start.

⚙️ Choose Your Trading Style
EUR/USD pairs M1

BTP adapts to your capital and risk appetite with three optimized, auto-calculated modes:

  • AGGRESSIVE Mode: For the confident trader.

    • Recommended Capital: $3,000+

    • Higher profit potential, faster cycle times.

  • NORMAL Mode: The perfect balance.

    • Recommended Capital: $6,000+

    • The sweet spot for robust growth and safety.

  • LOW RISK Mode: For capital preservation.

    • Recommended Capital: $9,000+

    • Maximum safety, smoother equity curve.

⚠️ CRITICAL CAPITAL DISCLAIMER - PLEASE READ

Can you run it on a $1,000 account? Technically, yes. Should you? It is NOT SAFE.

  • The recommended minimums ($3k/$6k/$9k) are calculated to provide the system with sufficient capital to utilize its full Rescue & Progressive Safety System effectively.

  • Trading with significantly lower capital (e.g., $1,000) severely handicaps the EA's protective mechanisms, increasing risk during prolonged, high-volatility periods.

  • For a ~99% safety score against liquidation, please adhere to the recommended minimum capital. We provide the tools for safety; using them correctly is your key to success(but major event like COVID crash can stress the EA so to minimize the risk stop it intel the market stabilize).

🎯 It's Decision Time

You can continue with EAs that hope the market goes their way, or you can upgrade to a system that manages the market no matter which way it goes.

BTP EA is not a gamble; it's a calculated, engineered strategy for consistent capital growth.

Click the BUY NOW button before the price increases. Join the elite group of traders who have unlocked a smarter way to profit.

Trade with Confidence. Trade with BTP.


Produtos recomendados
MarketMaverick I
Themichl LLC
Experts
The MarketMaverick Expert Advisor is a MetaTrader 5 algorithm by Themichl LLC, designed for forex trading. It uses technical indicators and risk management for automated trading within specified hours. Key features include Bollinger Bands, ATR, ADX, and Moving Averages for trade execution; risk management with dynamic lot sizing, and flexible stop-loss/take-profit; trading restrictions like news filters and cooldown periods; error handling with logging; and extensive customization options. It a
FREE
MysticTrader
Leonardo Cubillas Massana
Experts
# MysticTrader - Seeking Excellence ## A Project in Evolution   I'm developing MysticTrader and looking for traders to help me improve it. If you test the EA and give me genuine feedback, I'll be extremely grateful. ## ️ Current Features - Pair: EURUSD | Timeframe: H1   - Modes: Normal/Offensive - Use only on DEMO accounts - Integrated risk management ## What I'm Specifically Looking For - Which mode felt more comfortable? - Was the EA easy to install and use? - What would you improve
FREE
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
5 (7)
Experts
O EA Go Long implementa uma estratégia avançada de trading intradiário baseada no princípio de trading diário sistemático com múltiplas confirmações técnicas. Enquanto muitos traders procuram algoritmos complexos, este EA combina conceitos simples mas eficazes com gestão sofisticada de risco e múltiplos filtros técnicos. O EA abre posições em um horário específico todos os dias, mas apenas quando as condições de mercado se alinham com múltiplos indicadores técnicos. Esta abordagem sistemática
FREE
Prism Scalper
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 is a sophisticated MetaTrader Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency scalping across multiple markets, including Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency. This trading system employs a proven mean reversion strategy to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols. Key Features Single Strategy Focus:   Specialized mean reversion system for clear and consistent performance. Multi-Asset Optimization:   Automatically ada
FREE
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
Experts
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro
Mark David Griffin
Utilitários
DF Fib Trader Pro O DF Fib Trader Pro é um sistema de negociação automatizado desenvolvido para o MetaTrader 5. Utiliza níveis de preços baseados em Fibonacci combinados com análise de tendências e estrutura para definir pontos de entrada e saída. O EA suporta posições longas e curtas e inclui parâmetros de gestão de risco integrados. Principais Recursos: • Utiliza a lógica de retração e extensão de Fibonacci para traçar pontos de entrada, SL e TP. • Tamanho de lote e níveis de stop loss/take
FREE
GTX Scalper
Vladimir Mametov
4.54 (52)
Experts
GTX is Forex trading advisor is specifically designed for trading the EURUSD currency pair. This high-precision tool analyzes the market using pivot points based on overbought and oversold zones. Equipped with 22 customizable strategies , it offers flexible optimization to suit various brokers. Signal   Key Features Multi-Strategy System: 22 unique strategies fully customizable to meet your needs. Flexible Settings: You can optimize them at your discretion or use the default parameters. There a
Korrect Gold EA MT5
Korrect Trades
Experts
Institutional-Grade Trading, Automated for You KORRECT GOLD EA   is a Smart Money Concepts + Fibonacci trading algorithm for MT5. It analyzes   market structure, liquidity zones, order blocks, fair value gaps, and Fibonacci retracement levels   to generate high-probability entries — just like professional traders. Built for traders who want   consistent, rule-based trading without emotional bias. Key Features Smart Money Concepts Core : Detects market structure shifts, liquidity sweeps, and ord
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
XAUUSD 5 minute
Branislav Bridzik
4.5 (50)
Experts
Profitable EA with Real Edge for Free? In a world of lies and scammers, I want to give a little hope—a small light in the darkness. I want to show that a real robust bot doesn't have to cost thousands, but in fact can be found in the free section. XAUUSD 5 Minute is not my best project, but it is robust, reliable, and simple. It might not make millions, but has a real edge. No promises, no "Future-AI-never-losing system"—but a real Expert Advisor. Please read short manual before using:  Click
FREE
Raba All Utilities EA MT5
Aleix Rabassa Puigdomenech
1 (1)
Utilitários
All utilities of my experts advisors included in a single one. Includes: Raba Time Scheduler EA Raba Challenge Manager EA Raba BreakEven and Trailing StopLoss EA Notes: Auto enabling/disabling algo trading is disabled due to MQL Market policies. I you have any doubt you can leave it in comments and I will anwer it asap. If you found this tool helpful for you, a comment and a good rating will be appreciated. Also any proposal will be taken into account for future versions.
FREE
FusionPro EA
Bram Van De Vooren
Experts
FusionPro v1.1 Beta - Multi-Strategy News-Aware EA ️ CONSERVATIVE Multi-Pair Trading System with Advanced Risk Protection LIMITED BETA RELEASE - $299 (Price increases +$100 after every 10 sales - Secure your copy now!) ️ SAFETY-FIRST TRADING APPROACH Conservative Risk Management - Maximum 0.1%-2.0% risk per pair, never risky martingale News Event Protection - Automatically blocks trades during high-impact volatile events Smart Position Limits - Maximum open trades cap prevents o
EMarket AI
Sant Clear Ali Costa
Utilitários
A espera acabou, a IA para Traders chegou! O Elite Market AI é um Expert Advisor alimentado por um dos modelos de IA generativa mais avançados disponíveis hoje. Ele processa os dados de preços e indicadores exibidos na tela, fornecendo aos traders insights valiosos sobre a situação atual do mercado. Essa análise pode ser crucial para tomar decisões informadas de compra ou venda, auxiliando na estratégia de negociação e aumentando a precisão das operações. Configurações Código do País Descriçã
BTC Dominator
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
Experts
Year-End Special Offer! For the next two months, all my Expert Advisors (EAs) are available for just $99 USD. Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to upgrade your trading with premium automated strategies at an unbeatable price... A professional, multi-strategy EA built to master Bitcoin's volatility. Four EAs in one, optimized specifically for BTCUSD. BTC Dominator is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed from the ground up with one goal: to find and manage high-quality trading opportu
GoldSand
Ka Yiu Wong
Utilitários
GOLDSAND GoldSand is a grid arbitrage strategy forex tool. The user determines the forex trend direction and opens the tool in the same direction. If the market moves in the opposite direction and reaches a preset distance from the original position, the tool opens another position with the same lot size. This is different from the traditional martingale mechanism, which increases the position by a larger lot size. Therefore, GoldSand is a safer arbitrage tool suitable for range-bound markets.
FTMO Trading EA MT5
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
5 (1)
Experts
Enhance your trading with ftmo trading ea , the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market. Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time data interpretation, it makes informed decisions swiftly and con
Better Age
Andreas Franz Brunner
Experts
Popgun Program – Automated Trading System What is a Popgun in Trading? The term Popgun comes from candlestick analysis and refers to a classic price action pattern consisting of three consecutive candles : Outside Bar (first candle): A dominant candle with a higher high and lower low compared to the next candle. It signals strong market movement and a wide price range. Inside Bar (second candle): This candle is entirely within the high and low range of the Outside Bar, indicating market in
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
5 (2)
Experts
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
Happy Nation MT5
Andrijana Radojevic
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO – LIMITED TIME OFFER% Price: $99 IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and detailed setup instructions. SETFILES  - DOWNLOAD HERE! HAPPY NATION EA   is a next-generation automated system built for all AUD pairs, combining a smart, controlled grid structure with advanced market-adaptive filters. It delivers   ultra-low drawdown (1–5%) , fast trade cycles (≈90% closed within 24h), and strict exposure control through pair-specific
Order Blocks Scalper
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.2 (5)
Experts
The Order Blocks Scalper EA is a next-generation, fully automated trading tool that identifies and trades key order block zones with precision and speed. Designed for traders seeking consistent entries and exits, this EA harnesses advanced market structure analysis to detect consolidation ranges, breakouts, and impulsive price movements, enabling optimal trade execution. Key Features Smart Order Block Detection : Identifies bullish and bearish order blocks based on institutional order flow. Each
FREE
Zlatanic Pro
Tamatey Enoch
Experts
Zlatanic Pro – Módulo de Sinais Inteligentes com IA para EAs Profissionais Leve o seu Expert Advisor para o próximo nível com o Zlatanic Pro , um motor de sinais avançado impulsionado por inteligência artificial, projetado para traders que valorizam precisão, desempenho e controle total. Utilizando algoritmos de IA de última geração, o Zlatanic Pro analisa o mercado em tempo real através de um modelo lógico proprietário, gerando sinais de alta probabilidade sem expor a essência da sua estraté
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - concebido para abrir negociações! Este é um robô comercial que utiliza algoritmos especiais inovadores e avançados para calcular os seus valores, o seu assistente no mundo dos mercados financeiros. Utilize o nosso conjunto de indicadores da série SolarTrade Suite para escolher melhor o momento de lançamento deste robô. Veja os nossos outros produtos da série SolarTrade Suite na parte inferior da descrição. Quer navegar com confiança
Signal Indicator to Expert MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Utilitários
Você tem um indicador que dá sinais e deseja convertê-lo para Expert? Com este especialista você pode convertê-lo sem ter que reprogramar ou adaptar seu indicador, basta seguir os passos para configurá-lo corretamente: 1) O indicador deve estar na pasta de indicadores. 2) Você deve selecionar cuidadosamente os buffers de COMPRA e VENDA fornecidos pelo indicador. 3) Selecione se deseja realizar todas as operações ou apenas as do tipo COMPRA ou VENDA. 4) Selecione como deseja que as operaçõe
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Indicadores
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
SP500 Fast Collector
Dmitrij Petrenko
Experts
SP500 Fast Collector Automatic scalping trading! The trading system is designed to earn on market fluctuations. I do not offer any gifts or bonuses for a purchase or a positive review! The SP500 Fast Collector advisor has been tested in a closed test, showed excellent results, is worthy of respect, and does not require marketing tricks and manipulations. The SP500 index includes 505 of the largest US companies and, on average, it grows by 10% per year. A unique trading system based on the e
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.33 (6)
Experts
All our signals are now available on myfxbook:  click here   Prometheus signal: Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskiest instruments on the market. It requires precision, deep analysis and effective
Predator tail
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Thank you for your interest in The Tail. I have been trading since 2018. Or rather, it’s not me who trades, but the army of my robots, which I constantly develop. Tail is one such candidate. This robot works on moving averages, filters trades by RSI. The robot provides the functionality of volume and position control. Combine different approaches. I recommend using it in a group of 3-5 of the same robots on different instruments for the best result. I recommend keeping a high value of the
FREE
Morning Range Breakout
Vladimir Kuzmin
Experts
Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) is a straightforward trading advisor that implements a breakout strategy based on the morning range. It identifies the high and low within a specified time interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC) and opens a trade on a breakout upward or downward. The free version includes core functionality without restrictions. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements. Key Features Detects morning range based
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Experts
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.66 (38)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (10)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
Experts
P reço especial de  $109  (preço regular: $365) . Guia de configuração e uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoramento em tempo real:   ABS Signal .  Arquivo de configuração do sinal ao vivo Arquivo de configuração básica O que é ABS EA? ABS EA é um robô de negociação profissional desenvolvido especificamente para XAUUSD (Ouro) no período gráfico H1. É baseado em um sistema Martingale com controles de risco integrados . Projetado para traders iniciantes e experientes, o ABS EA é fácil de configurar,
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (5)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Sistema de Negociação Híbrido com Adaptação Neural Desconto por tempo limitado. Restam apenas 7 de 20 — quase esgotado. O preço promocional atual é de 149 USD e em breve voltará para 999 USD. Demonstração de funcionamento Desempenho em conta real Após a compra, não se esqueça de nos enviar uma mensagem privada para receber os parâmetros recomendados, instruções, precauções, dicas de uso e outras informações. Muito obrigado pelo seu apoio. 1. Visão Geral X Fusion AI é um sistema a
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não usa técnicas de grid, martingale ou preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA usam
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
5 (1)
Experts
O primeiro algoritmo público de arbitragem do mundo entre ouro e Bitcoin! Ofertas disponíveis todos os dias! Sinal ao vivo -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Corretoras recomendadas ao longo do tempo:   IC Markets Pares negociados:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Símbolo para anexo:   XAUUSD H1 Certifique-se de que   os pares de moedas negociados foram adicionados   à janela   de Observação de Mercado   ! Tipo de conta: ECN/Spread Bruto Configurações de prefixo: Se a sua corretora tiver um par d
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
Mais do autor
Bear Trap Pot of gold
Bassem Charfeddine
Experts
UNBEATABLE LAUNCH OFFER! (Limited Time) We are so confident in BTP's performance that we are releasing it at a massive discount for our founding users. The price will   never be this low again. Slot Discount Price For Whom? First 10 Lucky Buyers 99% OFF $33 The Pioneers. The Smart Money. Next 10 Buyers 90% OFF $330 The Early Adopters. Next 30 Buyers 50% OFF $1,650 The Strategic Investors. All Future Buyers FULL PRICE $3,300 The Institutional Standard. >>> The timer is ticking. The first 10 sl
Bear Trap Pot
Bassem Charfeddine
Experts
BEAR TRAP POT (BTP) EA  The EA That Turns Market Traps Into Your Treasure What is the Bear Trap Pot? Most trading systems are prey to the market. The Bear Trap Pot (BTP) is the hunter. This is not a grid EA. This is a sophisticated market trap designed to profit when other systems fail. It lays a strategic grid, waits for the market to over-extend itself, and then   snares the profits , filling your pot while others watch their accounts bleed. Our mascot is a green bear for a reason.   In our w
Orange Bear trap pot
Bassem Charfeddine
Experts
UNBEATABLE LAUNCH OFFER! (Limited Time) We are so confident in BTP's performance that we are releasing it for FREE for our founding users. The price will   never be this low again. Slot Discount Price For Whom? First x Lucky Buyers FREE $0 The Pioneers. The Smart Money. Next 100 Buyers 90% OFF $330 The Early Adopters. Next 300 Buyers 50% OFF $1,650 The Strategic Investors. All Future Buyers FULL PRICE $3,300 The Institutional Standard. >>> The timer is ticking. The first 10 slots will be gone
Filtro:
hauschekfx
19
hauschekfx 2025.12.17 05:10 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Bassem Charfeddine
737
Resposta do desenvolvedor Bassem Charfeddine 2025.12.17 10:33
thanks !
Yong Ming Jiang
550
Yong Ming Jiang 2025.12.17 05:04 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Bassem Charfeddine
737
Resposta do desenvolvedor Bassem Charfeddine 2025.12.17 10:32
next version we will add it yes
245237776
236
245237776 2025.12.17 05:01 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Bassem Charfeddine
737
Resposta do desenvolvedor Bassem Charfeddine 2025.12.17 10:32
next version yes
fritziboehm
91
fritziboehm 2025.12.16 16:16 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Bassem Charfeddine
737
Resposta do desenvolvedor Bassem Charfeddine 2025.12.16 16:26
thanks, Sie benötigen für diesen EA keine voreingestellten Dateien, verwenden Sie einfach den Automatikmodus.
Responder ao comentário