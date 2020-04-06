AI Golden Mountain

The price of the EA increases based on the number of copies sold. 

Only few copies will be sold at this price.

Next price: $199.00

Introducing AI Golden Mountain – a revolutionary Forex bot designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) and equipped with advanced artificial intelligence technologies. This is not just another trading robot – it's your personal analyst and trader, working 24/7 to maximize your profits on one of the most volatile and profitable assets in the world.

AI Golden Mountain is a symbiosis of the power of artificial intelligence and a deep understanding of the gold market. We have combined years of experience from professional traders with the latest advancements in machine learning, neural networks, and algorithmic trading to create a tool capable of surpassing human capabilities in analysis and trading decision-making.

Forget about sleepless nights spent in front of the monitor and the constant stress of tracking market fluctuations. AI Golden Mountain  takes on all the routine work,

Stop losing money on ineffective strategies and emotional trades! Join the ranks of successful traders who are already using AI Golden Mountain to achieve their financial goals in the gold market.

Don't miss your chance to uncover the gold mine!

AI Golden Mountain  does Not use  Grid, does Not use Martingale, No hard coded dates, No strategy tester manipulation!

Take the first step towards financial freedom right now:

  • Check out our proven trading statistics: See for yourself the effectiveness of our bot.
  • Start using AI Golden Mountain today: Discover a new level of profitability in gold trading.
  • Invest in your financial future with AI Golden Mountain – your intelligent partner in the world of gold trading!

AI Golden Mountain automatically analyzing vast amounts of data, identifying hidden patterns, and making lightning-fast decisions to open and close trades with optimal accuracy.

Here are just some of the key advantages that make AI Golden Mountain your indispensable tool for gold trading:

  • Advanced Artificial Intelligence Technology: At the heart of AI Golden Mountain is a sophisticated machine learning system that constantly analyzes historical data, current market conditions, macroeconomic factors, geopolitical events, and even social media sentiment to predict gold price movements with high accuracy.
  • Adaptive Learning: Our bot is not static. It constantly learns and adapts to changing market conditions, refining its trading strategies in real-time. This means that AI Golden Mountain only gets better over time, providing you with a long-term advantage in the market.
  • Specialization in Gold: Unlike universal bots, AI Golden Mountain was developed specifically for gold trading. Its algorithms are optimized to account for the specific characteristics of this asset, its volatility, and the factors influencing its price. This allows it to demonstrate higher efficiency and profitability in XAU/USD trading.
  • Accurate Analysis and Forecasting: Thanks to the use of neural networks and deep learning, AI Golden Mountain is capable of identifying complex correlations and hidden trends that may be imperceptible even to an experienced trader. This allows it to make more informed and profitable trading decisions.
  • Automated Trading 24/5: AI Golden Mountain operates around the clock, without missing any profitable trading opportunities. You no longer need to spend hours in front of the screen – the bot will work for you while you go about your business or relax.
  • Instant Order Execution: In the highly volatile gold market, speed is crucial. AI Golden Mountain ensures instant execution of trading orders at the best available prices, minimizing slippage and maximizing your profits.
  • Customizable Risk Parameters: We understand that every trader has their own risk preferences. AI Golden Mountain offers flexible settings that allow you to control the level of risk and adapt the trading strategy to your individual needs.
  • User-Friendly Interface: Getting started with AI Golden Mountain is easy and simple. Our intuitive interface allows you to quickly set up the bot and start making profits, even if you are new to the world of Forex.

  • We have thoroughly tested AI Golden Mountain in various market conditions, and the results are impressive. Our statistics demonstrate consistent profitability and a low drawdown level, making AI Golden Mountain a reliable tool for achieving your financial goals.

    We don't just promise – we prove it! Check out our detailed trading statistics, including:

    • Historical returns: See how AI Golden Mountain has performed in the past.
    • Risk analysis: Ensure the reasonable level of risk we control.
    • Detailed trade reports: Examine every trade made by the bot.

    AI Golden Mountain is not just a tool; it's your strategic partner in the gold market. It will help you to:

    • Increase your profits: Automate your trading and receive a stable income.
    • Save your time: Let the bot handle the analysis and trading while you focus on other important matters.
    • Eliminate emotional trading: Make rational decisions based on data, not emotions.
    • Gain an advantage over other traders: Use advanced artificial intelligence technologies to stay ahead of the market.

    Stop losing money on ineffective strategies and emotional trades! Join the ranks of successful traders who are already using AI Golden Mountain to achieve their financial goals in the gold market.

    The bot is designed for XAUUSD (Gold) only. Timeframe H1.

    Account: Any

    The minimum starting deposit is $100.

    Optimal settings are already set in the parameters. Be sure to test before real trading.

    The advisor distinguishes its orders from others using an internal Magic Number.

    The system does not use risky strategies. It closes trades based on signals or by stop loss or take profit.

    The EA does not use martingale, hedging and a grid of orders.

    Attention! Trading in the Forex market involves high risks, including the risk of losing your initial capital. Please ensure that you fully understand these risks before deciding to use AI Golden Mountain. The presented trading statistics do not guarantee similar results in the future.


