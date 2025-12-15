Kemet Pro Gold Scaping
- Experts
- Ibrahim Murad Ibrahim Awad
- Versão: 6.2
KEMET PRO GOLD – MT5 EXPERT ADVISOR
An automated scalping trading Expert Advisor designed primarily
for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform
🔧 SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS:
💠 Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
💠 Primary Symbol : XAUUSD
✓ Accepted: XAUUSD (standard 2 Digits symbol)
✗ Not tested : XAUUSD.s, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD., GOLD, or any modified symbols
A very solid looking ea. Will add on a live account. Backtest looks amazing . Many thanks to the developer .