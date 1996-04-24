SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT5

SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MetaTrader 5

The SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator is a professional trading strategy developed for MetaTrader 5, built on the concepts of spike price movements and the AB=CD two-leg pattern. It delivers precise buy and sell signals, specifically optimized for short-term trading environments.

This indicator is designed for price action traders, scalpers, and fast scalpers, offering highly accurate entry points on the 1-minute (M1) and 5-minute (M5) timeframes. Its structure makes it particularly suitable for fast-paced and high-efficiency trading strategies.

Key capabilities of the SP2L Strategy include the automatic calculation of entry price, stop loss (SL), and take profit (TP) directly on the chart. In addition, it sends real-time alerts when trading signals appear and visually displays open trading positions, significantly improving both execution speed and analytical accuracy.

By using the SP2L Strategy, traders can identify strong impulsive market moves and execute quick, well-structured trades in Forex and cryptocurrency markets, supported by built-in professional risk management.

 

SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator – Overview Table

Category

Details

Indicator Name

SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator

Platform

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Skill Level

Intermediate

Timeframes

M1 – M5

Trading Styles

Scalping, Fast Scalping, Day Trading

Markets

Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Indices

Core Concepts

Spike Candles, AB=CD Pattern

Risk Management

Automatic SL & TP (1:1 R:R)

 

SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator – Key Concept

The SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator is based on two core elements:

  1. Spike Candles
  2. AB=CD Price Pattern

The indicator first identifies a valid spike candle. Once confirmed, it defines the trade entry based on the breakout of the spike candle. The initial impulsive move is labeled as Wave A, and the stop loss (SL) is placed at this point.

The distance between the entry point and the stop loss is then used to automatically calculate the take profit (TP), applying a fixed 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio.

 

Spike Candle Definition

A spike candle is formed by a three-candle aligned structure with the following characteristics:

  • The pattern consists of three consecutive aligned candles
  • The middle candle represents strong imbalance and momentum
  • A visible gap appears between the first and third candles
  • It usually forms after a consolidation phase

Spike Validation Rules

For a spike candle to be considered valid:

  • Its size must exceed the Spike Size defined in the indicator settings
  • The candle body must represent at least 65% of the total candle range

Once a valid spike is detected, it is treated as Wave AB. After a price retracement, the breakout of the spike candle confirms the entry point. The continuation move then forms Wave CD, which is used as the profit target.

By automatically mapping the AB=CD structure, the SP2L Indicator identifies high-probability trading setups with clear entry and exit rules.

This strategy is exclusively optimized for M1 and M5 timeframes, making it highly effective for scalping strategies.

 

How to Obtain the License Code

To activate the SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator, traders must request a license code from the support team.

License requests can be submitted through:

  • The website’s online chat
  • Messaging platforms such as WhatsApp or Telegram

 

Entering the License Code

After attaching the SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator to the chart, the main control panel appears automatically.

Within this panel, locate the “Your License” field and carefully enter the license code exactly as provided, ensuring there are no extra spaces before running the indicator.

 

Example: Bullish Scenario

On the XAU/USD 5-minute chart, the SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator identifies a valid buy setup.

First, a strong upward spike leg is formed. After a corrective retracement, a breakout above the last spike candle confirms the entry condition, and a buy signal is generated.

  • Stop Loss (SL): Placed at the lowest point of the spike leg (Wave A)
  • Take Profit (TP): Automatically calculated using a 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio

This setup allows price action traders to enter trades with reduced risk while benefiting from corrective movements within the AB=CD structure.

 

Example: Bearish Scenario

On the EUR/USD 1-minute chart, a bearish spike is detected. When the price breaks below the final spike candle, the indicator issues a sell signal.

The SP2L Indicator efficiently captures sharp market movements and defines precise sell entries based on the AB=CD pattern.

Information Panel Features

The built-in information panel displays:

  • Remaining time until the current candle closes
  • Total number of detected signals
  • Number of buy and sell opportunities
  • Spike size value (in points or pips)

By comparing the current candle movement with the predefined spike size, traders can quickly validate genuine spike formations and filter out low-quality setups.

 

SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator Settings

Setting Category

Description

Your Key

Enter the license code exactly as provided

Send Alert

Enable or disable on-screen alerts

Send Notification

Enable or disable push notifications

Send Email

Enable or disable email alerts

Candle for Spike MA

Number of candles used to calculate average spike movement

Spike Size Distribution

Percentage threshold for spike candle validation

 

Conclusion

The SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator is a specialized scalping solution designed for M1 and M5 timeframes, making it ideal for professional Forex and cryptocurrency traders.

By automatically identifying entry points, stop loss levels, and take profit targets with a fixed 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio, this indicator streamlines trade execution and risk control.

Built on spike movements and the AB=CD pattern, the SP2L Strategy delivers structured, high-probability trading opportunities supported by disciplined and professional risk management.

