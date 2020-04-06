Gold Trenches EAI

Gold Trenches EAI (Expert Advisor Intelligence) is an automated scalping trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe. The algorithm is built on Smart Money Concepts and focuses on liquidity mechanics, range accumulation, and breakouts of key institutional zones. At the core of the system lies pure market logic:

a large player accumulates positions inside a range → price breaks out of the zone → liquidity is captured → Gold Trenches EAI enters the market in the direction of institutional flow.

Unlike many systems optimized only for the tester, Gold Trenches EAI uses exclusively market orders. The EA does not use pending orders, which in real trading often suffer from execution distortions and unrealistic tester results. All entries are executed at market price with real-time validation.

Additionally, the system includes a built-in slippage protection mechanism, filtering unfavorable executions and protecting trades during high-volatility moments.

Smart Money Core Logic

Gold Trenches EAI is based on 3 fundamental Smart Money concepts:

  • Accumulation (Range Accumulation)
    The system identifies price ranges where market makers accumulate liquidity and build positions.
  • Liquidity Grab
    A breakout of the range extremum often represents stop-hunt behavior. Gold Trenches EAI distinguishes between false liquidity sweeps and real institutional interest.
  • Breakout Expansion
    After liquidity is taken, a directional impulse forms. This is where the EA opens trades — strictly in the direction of institutional momentum.

Result: high-precision scalping entries, tight Stop Loss, and a clear, structured risk-management model.

PROMO PRICE! Only 5 copies available at $99Every 5 sold copies, the price will increase by $50 until the target price of $999.

The system is specifically designed for trading Gold on the H1 timeframe.
Just attach the EA to an XAUUSD H1 chart — all base settings are already built in.

Key Features & Advantages

  • Smart Money logic as the foundation
    Gold Trenches EAI applies institutional trading principles: liquidity mechanics, accumulation ranges, and confirmed breakouts. The algorithm analyzes market structure and enters only during validated impulsive moves — no randomness, no indicator noise.
  • True scalping with market execution
    The EA trades exclusively using market orders, avoiding pending-order traps that often look perfect in the tester but fail in live conditions. Execution logic is adapted for real-market behavior.
  • Slippage protection mechanism
    An integrated slippage control system protects entries from unfavorable price execution during volatility spikes and news-related movements.
  • Strict control over every trade
    No Martingale, no Grid, no Averaging, no lot escalation. Each position uses a fixed Stop Loss, fixed Take Profit, and a structural Trailing Stop. Risk is transparent, controlled, and consistent.
  • Flexible customization
    All key parameters are user-configurable: range detection, liquidity filters, stop sizes, exit logic, and execution filters. Presets are optimized for XAUUSD H1, while the architecture allows custom fine-tuning if needed.

Account Requirements
  • Minimum balance: from $100

  • Recommended ECN / Raw / Zero-spread accounts with low spreads on XAUUSD

  • Low-latency VPS is strongly recommended for stable scalping execution


Mais do autor
Strategy B
Ivan Pochta
5 (2)
Experts
Strategy B is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for Bitcoin and Ethereum. The EA is based on a classical Price Action - Momentum trading. Only clean market structure, impulse detection, and strict risk-management. The EA does not rely on indicator stacking, eliminating the risk of overfitting. It uses only two technical tools: ADX to detect range vs trend and confirm impulse strength and Bollinger Bands for a dynamic Trailing Stop. The entry signal itself is purely Price Act
Gold Action EAI
Ivan Pochta
Experts
Gold Action EAI is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 and M15 timeframes. The Expert Advisor is based on classic Price Action Momentum logic, without indicator overload and without attempting to predict the market using “black box” models. Decisions are made exclusively from price behavior: momentum, range breakout, and confirmation of trend initiation. Fully automated operation on M5 and M15 You do not need to configure anything. Simply at
Stock Trader Pro MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (12)
Experts
Stock Trader Pro is an automated trading advisor developed for the US stock market. Based on an author‑developed trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open only long positions. It attempts to identify market dips by trading in waves and monitors several timeframes to help pinpoint optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Stock Trader Pro Live signal (Admiral Markets, Risk x2) :  https://www.
Stock Eagle EA MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (1)
Experts
Stock Eagle EA – an automated trading advisor designed for the U.S. stock market. Based on a proprietary trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open long positions only . It aims to identify market drawdowns by trading waves and monitors multiple timeframes to detect optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Launch Promo   for the   Stock Eagle EA v2.0   release! Only   10 copies   available a
Aureon EA
Ivan Pochta
Experts
Aureon EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for professional and high-precision trading. The core of the strategy is based on divergence analysis, one of the most accurate and reliable tools in technical analysis.The EA identifies divergences using the following indicators: RSI, Stochastic, CCI, MACD, RVI. Based on a combination of detected signals, the system decides whether to open a position. Additional filters include RSI, Bollinger Bands, and ATR for improved accuracy and market
ATR Plus
Ivan Pochta
Indicadores
ATR Plus is an enhanced version of the classic ATR that shows not just volatility itself, but the directional energy of the market . The indicator converts ATR into a normalized oscillator (0–100), allowing you to clearly see: who dominates the market — buyers or sellers when a trend begins when a trend loses strength when the market shifts into a range where volatility reaches exhaustion zones ATR Plus is perfect for momentum, trend-following, breakout and volatility-based systems. How ATR Plus
FREE
Stock Trader Hedge MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (4)
Experts
====  Live Results  ==== Stock Trader Hedge - CFD Mode:   here >>  (Admiral Markets Live) > Stock Trader Hedge v.1.6 Presets:   Download >> > Stock Trader   Hedge   v.1.2 Backtests :   Download >> Stock Trader Hedge  is a fully automated trading advisor designed to work at   US Stock Market . The system is based on the author’s trading strategy. Unlike Forex systems,   Stock Trader Hedge  opens only LONG positions by  the global direction of trend on price on price falls (dips), analyzing data
DiverX
Ivan Pochta
Indicadores
DiverX is a powerful and versatile divergence indicator developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It detects both Regular and Hidden Divergences based on five popular technical indicators:  RSI (Relative Strength Index) , RVI (Relative Vigor Index) , Stochastic Oscillator, CCI (Commodity Channel Index) , and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and ATR Plus (author’s proprietary indicator, product page >> ) .  The indicator plots results directly on the main chart, providing visual lines
FREE
DiverX MT4
Ivan Pochta
Indicadores
DiverX   is a powerful and versatile divergence indicator developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It detects both   Regular   and   Hidden Divergences   based on five popular technical indicators:  RSI   (Relative Strength Index) , RVI   (Relative Vigor Index) , Stochastic Oscillator, CCI   (Commodity Channel Index) ,   and   MACD   (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) .  The indicator plots results directly on the main chart, providing   visual lines, arrows, and labels   for easy analysis.
FREE
