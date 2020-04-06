Between Australia and Canada

Experience next-level automated trading with our AUDUSD M15 Grid Expert Advisor, engineered for traders who demand precision, safety, and consistent growth.

EA uses an extremely safe strategy that yields between 20% and 50% annual profit, ensuring your money doesn't go to waste.

Powered by an enhanced grid-entry algorithm, this EA captures the best possible market opportunities with exceptional accuracy — even in fast-moving conditions.





🔥 Why This EA Stands Out





✓ Optimized for AUDUSD (M15) for unparalleled performance

✓ Superior grid strategy with intelligent entry logic

✓ Ultra-stable & secure risk-managed trading

✓ Perfectly tuned default setup for $1500 / 0.01 lot

✓ Best results with STP/ECN brokers + low-latency VPS

⭐ For backtesting: Start date with default settings: 01/01/2010 Starting balance: 1500 USD Leverage: 1/100 and above Set files according to risk and initial deposit:HERE

💰 Capital Recommendations





Safe Mode: $3000 for smooth, low-risk growth





Medium Risk: $1500 — ideal balance of risk and reward





High Risk: $1000 — maximum potential, higher exposure





⭐ Trade With Confidence





This EA is crafted for traders who want automated precision without complicating their strategy. Its powerful grid engine adapts to market movement and aims to deliver stable performance day after day.