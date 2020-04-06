BTC Selector

BTC Selector is an Expert Advisor designed to trade BTCUSD on the M30 timeframe. Its logic combines volatility filters and market structure to “select” the highest-probability zones, aiming to capture trend movements and exploitable pullbacks on Bitcoin.

It is optimized for IC Markets and other brokers with similar conditions: ECN or Raw Spread accounts, low spreads, solid liquidity and fast execution on BTCUSD.

Recommended minimum deposit

Backtest was performed with an initial deposit of 200 USD.

Suggested guideline:

Standard or RAW account: from 200 USD.

Cent account: from 20 USD (2 000 cents).

Backtest statistics (BTCUSD, M30)

Initial deposit: 200.00 USD

Total net profit: 2 364.49 USD

Gross profit: 3 713.21 USD

Gross loss: -1 348.72 USD

Profit Factor: 2.75

Recovery Factor: 19.02

Expected Payoff (average profit per trade): 13.06 USD

Total trades: 181

Winning trades: 158 (87.29 %)

Losing trades: 23 (12.71 %)

Largest profit trade: 35.02 USD

Largest loss trade: -63.68 USD

Max Balance Drawdown: 121.29 USD (5.43 %)

Max Equity Drawdown: 124.32 USD (8.04 %)

Relative Equity Drawdown: 21.52 %

Maximum consecutive profit: 442.53 USD (19 trades)

Maximum consecutive loss: -121.29 USD (2 trades)

Trade distribution

Entries are concentrated around the most active market hours, taking advantage of BTCUSD natural volatility.

Higher number of trades and profits around the weekly opening, when liquidity returns and more directional moves tend to appear.

System logic and management

Trades BTCUSD only, on M30.

Uses trend and volatility filters to avoid very narrow ranges and to select statistically attractive scenarios.

No martingale and no aggressive grid; every position has a defined stop loss based on volatility.

Allows fixed lot or dynamic position sizing linked to account balance, adapting exposure to account size.

Configurable trading hours and additional filters so the user can adapt the EA to their own style.

Recommended broker conditions

IC Markets or any broker offering:

Low spreads on BTCUSD.

Fast execution (low latency).

Competitive commissions.

Sufficient leverage to trade cryptocurrencies comfortably.
