Super Arrow Indicator For MT5

Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Super Arrow indicator for MetaTrader 5 integrates signals from multiple technical tools to generate high-probability reversal signals and identify pivot highs and lows. By combining RSI, Bollinger Bands, Moving Averages, and a Magic Filter, the indicator marks potential lows with green arrows and potential highs with red arrows.

 

Indicator Table

Feature

Specification

Indicator Category

Signal and Forecast

Platforms

MetaTrader 5

Trading Skills

Beginner

Indicator Type

Reversal – Lagging

Timeframes

M15, M30, H1, H4, D1

Trading Style

Intraday, Day Trading, Swing Trading

Trading Instruments

Forex, Crypto, Indices

 

Overview

When multiple indicators give conflicting signals, traders may become uncertain and make poor decisions—raising overall risk. Combining several indicators can help eliminate false signals and improve the accuracy of trades.

The Super Arrow indicator identifies potential lows (valleys) with a green arrow, signaling a possible bullish reversal when several buy conditions are met. It identifies potential highs (peaks) with a red arrow, indicating a likely bearish reversal when multiple sell signals align.

This multi-indicator method helps traders base their decisions on the highest-probability reversal zones.

 

Buy Signals (Uptrends)

In the example below, a 4-hour chart of the S&P 500 (US500) highlights two major valleys at points 1 and 2. These pivots mark the beginning of upward movements and are shown with green arrows (Buy).

When these buy signals appear, traders can prepare for long positions by analyzing support levels and using confirmation tools such as candlestick patterns, chart patterns, trend lines, and channels.

 

Sell Signals (Downtrends)

In the next example, a 1-hour chart of NZD/USD shows two major peaks at points 1 and 2. These pivot highs often signal trend changes and are marked with red arrows (Sell).

To validate these signals, traders may incorporate trend line analysis, static resistance levels, and reversal patterns.

 

Super Arrow Indicator Settings

  • FasterMovingAverage: 5
  • SlowerMovingAverage: 12
  • RSIPeriod: 12
  • MagicFilterPeriod: 1
  • BollingerBandsPeriod: 10
  • BollingerBandsShift: 0
  • BollingerBandsDeviation: 0.5
  • BullsPowerPeriod: 50
  • BearsPowerPeriod: 50
  • Alerts: True
  • Utstup: 10
  • Shift: 0

 

Conclusion

Identifying market lows and highs—valleys and peaks—is a key goal for traders. By aggregating data from several indicators, the Super Arrow indicator helps pinpoint areas with high reversal potential. It is suitable for all financial markets and can be used across multiple timeframes.

For stronger, more confident strategies, it is recommended to pair this indicator with additional tools such as price channels, regression channels, Fibonacci levels, and divergence analysis.

Produtos recomendados
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicadores
Versão MT4  |  FAQ O Indicador Owl Smart Levels é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a estrutura de onda correta do mercado e níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Chat privado d
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicadores
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicadores
The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
Renko System
Marco Montemari
Indicadores
This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
Mercaria Pattern 1 2 3
Anton Serozhkin
Indicadores
MercariaPattern1-2-3 відстежує рух ціни, знаходить трьоххвильові структури 1-2-3 та підсвічує момент, коли сценарій підтверджується пробоєм ключового рівня. MercariaPattern1-2-3 tracks price movement, detects three-leg 1-2-3 structures and highlights the moment when the scenario is confirmed by a key level breakout. Індикатор збирає локальні свінги в компактну фігуру 0–1–2–3 , чекає підтвердженого пробою та будує стрілку входу з готовими рівнями SL/TP. The indicator combines local swings into a
Day Trading Indicator MT5
Yan Zhen Du
Indicadores
This trading indicator is non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging, making it an ideal choice for both manual and automated trading. It is a Price Action–based system that leverages price strength and momentum to give traders a real edge in the market. With advanced filtering techniques to eliminate noise and false signals, it enhances trading accuracy and potential. By combining multiple layers of sophisticated algorithms, the indicator scans the chart in real-time and translates comple
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Indicadores
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Indicadores
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
Indicadores
Auto Optimized RSI   é um indicador de setas inteligente e fácil de usar, projetado para fornecer sinais de negociação precisos. Ele utiliza simulações de trades com dados históricos para identificar automaticamente os níveis de compra e venda de RSI mais eficazes para cada instrumento e período gráfico. Este indicador pode ser usado como um sistema de negociação independente ou como parte da sua estratégia atual. É especialmente útil para traders de curto prazo. Diferente dos níveis fixos tradi
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicadores
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Terra Infinity
Ivan Simonika
Indicadores
Terra Infinity is a flat indicator. This improved version of the CalcFlat indicator has three additional lines that significantly increase its effectiveness. Unlike its predecessor with two static levels, Terra Infinity adds three dynamic lines above the main histogram, which are interpreted as follows: base signal line, minimum signal line, maximum signal line. These lines are formed using the additional parameter Avg, which is the average value of the histogram. Averaging produces a line cl
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicadores
A tendência é sua amiga! Veja a cor do indicador e faça suas operações nessa direção. Ele não repinta. Ou seja, depois que cada candle se fecha, a cor dele é definitiva e não irá se alterar. Você pode focar em movimentos mais curtos e rápidos ou tendências mais longas, basta testar o que melhor se encaixa no seu operacional de acordo com o ativo e tempo gráfico usado. Altere o parâmetro de entrada "Length" e o indicador irá se adaptar automaticamente (quanto maior ele for, maior a tendência an
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicadores
Este é sem dúvida o indicador de reconhecimento automático de formação de preço harmônico mais completo que você pode encontrar para a MetaTrader Platform. Ele detecta 19 padrões diferentes, leva as projeções de Fibonacci tão a sério quanto você, exibe a Zona de Reversão Potencial (PRZ) e encontra níveis adequados de stop loss e take-profit. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Detecta 19 formações harmônicas de preços diferentes Traça
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.82 (17)
Indicadores
ATREND: Como Funciona e Como Usá-lo #### Como Funciona O indicador "ATREND" para a plataforma MT5 é projetado para fornecer aos traders sinais robustos de compra e venda, utilizando uma combinação de metodologias de análise técnica. Este indicador aproveita principalmente o Intervalo Verdadeiro Médio (ATR) para medir a volatilidade, juntamente com algoritmos de detecção de tendências para identificar possíveis movimentos de mercado. Deixe uma mensagem após a compra e receba um brinde especial.
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
KasTon Magic All in One Indicators
Kauser Alam
Indicadores
KasTon Trend System: The Complete 2-in-1 Trading Strategy Identify the Trend, Confirm the Signal, and Trade with Confidence! Do you suffer from confusion while trading? Do you find it difficult to determine the market's direction? Are you tired of losing money on false signals? The KasTon Trend System is here as an integrated solution to all these problems. This is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading strategy built on the synergy of two powerful, custom-built indicators. Our main g
Trend Monitor MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.5 (2)
Indicadores
The indicator generates early signals basing on ADX reading data combined with elements of price patterns. Works on all symbols and timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its signals. You see the same things on history and in real time. For better visual perception signals are displayed as arrows (in order not to overload the chart). Features The best results are obtained when the indicator works on two timeframes. For example: M30 – the indicator shows the main trend; M5 – the indicator gen
Super Trend Advance Trading
Minh Khoa Nguyen
Indicadores
The  SuperTrend Advance Trading  is a widely-used technical indicator based on  SuperTrend Strategy + Price Action + EMA . How it works: -  Buy/Sell Signals  can be generated when the trend reverses, the conditions of Price action, TrendLine and EMA are met. - After the  Signal  appears, be patient and wait until the candle closes, at that time place the order as soon as possible. You may have time to review your entry, consider whether it is a good entry or not. - Carefully review the entry, up
Trend Duration Forecast MT5
Cao Minh Quang
Indicadores
The Trend Duration Forecast MT5 indicator is designed to estimate the probable lifespan of a bullish or bearish trend. Using a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect directional shifts, it tracks the duration of each historical trend and calculates an average to forecast how long the current trend is statistically likely to continue. This allows traders to visualize both real-time trend strength and potential exhaustion zones with exceptional clarity. KEY FEATURES Dynamic Trend Detection:   Utiliz
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.59 (34)
Indicadores
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Indicadores
Você, assim como eu, gosta de operar a favor da tendência? Então este indicador vai te ajudar! Rainbow Trend é um indicador de tendência, no qual utiliza várias Médias Móveis junto do gráfico. Ela mede diferentes zonas de força da tendência para diferentes prazos: muito curto, curto, médio, longo e muito longo. Cada zona tem sua cor, e é possível ter alertas sonoros quando o preço sai de uma zona e entra em outra. Sua configuração é muito simples. Se encontrou alguma falha ou tem alguma sugestão
Donchian Channel DC
Renato Takahashi
Indicadores
Donchian Channel DC is the indicator of Donchian Channels, that plots maximum and minimum values of a specific period, besides mean value line. It´s possible to configure simple period for analysis and the indicator will plot all three values. You can trade with this indicator as trend or reversal, according to each strategy. Do not let to test others indicators as soon as others expert advisors.
Trendlines Oscillator
Cao Minh Quang
Indicadores
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
Heiken Ashi Candle Color Change Alerts Serie MT5
Boris Armenteros
5 (1)
Indicadores
Be notified of every color change of Heiken Ashi (HA) candles. The indicator will trigger past and new signals every time that HA candles change their colors. ( Note : this tool is based on the code of Heiken Ashi indicator developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp.) Features The signals are triggered at closing of last bar/opening of a new bar; Any kind of alerts can be enabled: Dialog Box, Email message, SMS notifications for smartphones and tablets, and Sound alerts; By default, up arrows are pl
Oscillator trading signals
Evgeny Raspaev
Indicadores
Oscillator trading signals - это динамический индикатор, определяющий состояние к продолжению тенденции роста или падению цены торгового инструмента и отсечению зон с нежелательной торговлей. Индикатор состоит из 2 линий осцилляторов. Медленная и быстрая сигнальная линия.  Шкала отображения перевернутая. Зоны вблизи 0 свидетельствуют о тенденции роста цены валютной пары. Зоны -100 свидетельствуют о падении цены валютной пары. На основном графике в виде стрелок отображается потенциально выгодные
SimSim Arrow KijunSen Plus MA MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicadores
SimSim Arrow KijunSen Plus MA é um indicador de seta proprietário. Versão do indicador original com linhas KijuSen e MA. Versão para MetaTrader 4 O indicador gera um sinal quando a linha Kijun-sen cruza a linha MA. Active o "CONTROL DEAL" para operação e as negociações baseadas no sinal do indicador serão abertas automaticamente.. Pode utilizar o indicador para a finalidade pretendida, como um dispositivo de sinalização fiável. No entanto, o seu propósito secundário é servir como fornecedor de
RSI Divergence with FVG Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Indicadores
The RSI Divergence + FVG Signal indicator combines Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence with Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbalances caused
Liquidity Oscillator
Paolo Scopazzo
3 (2)
Indicadores
A powerful oscillator that provide Buy and Sell signals by calculating the investor liquidity. The more liquidity the more buy possibilities. The less liquidity the more sell possibilities. Please download the demo and run a backtest! HOW IT WORKS: The oscillator will put buy and sell arrow on the chart in runtime only . Top value is 95 to 100 -> Investors are ready to buy and you should follow. Bottom value is 5 to 0 -> Investors are ready to sell and you should follow. Alert + sound will appe
Universal Smart Sniper Pro
Chen Fu Huang
Indicadores
Product Name Suggestion: Universal Smart Fib Monitor (Recommended) / Universal Price Action Pro Short Description: An advanced technical analysis system combining Fibonacci Retracements and Price Action . It automatically identifies market swings, plots key 0.382/0.618 levels, and detects reversalattert on any Indisypr. 【Overview】 Say goodbye to manual charting! This indicator is designed for professional traders who need precision. Unlike basic indicators, the Universal Smart Monitor adapts to
Candle Fusion Pro
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicadores
Candle Fusion Pro — Reconhecimento de Padrões + Filtro de Tendência + Filtro de Momentum (Sem Repaint) Detecte formações de velas poderosas e confirme sua força com análise de tendência e momentum em tempo real. Candle Fusion Pro é a ferramenta visual definitiva para traders que confiam na precisão da ação do preço , estrutura de tendência e confirmações múltiplas . Principais Recursos Entradas Baseadas em Padrões : Detecta mais de 10 padrões japoneses avançados , incluindo: Estrelas cadentes
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicadores
FX Volume: Vivencie o Verdadeiro Sentimento de Mercado sob a Perspectiva de um Corretor Visão Geral Rápida Quer aprimorar sua abordagem de trading? FX Volume fornece insights em tempo real sobre como traders de varejo e corretores estão posicionados—bem antes de relatórios atrasados como o COT. Seja para buscar ganhos consistentes ou simplesmente ter uma vantagem mais clara no mercado, FX Volume ajuda você a detectar grandes desequilíbrios, confirmar rompimentos e aperfeiçoar sua gestão de ris
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicadores
Este é um indicador para MT5 que fornece sinais precisos para entrar em uma negociação sem redesenhar. Ele pode ser aplicado a qualquer ativo financeiro: forex, criptomoedas, metais, ações, índices. Ele fornecerá estimativas bastante precisas e informará quando é melhor abrir e fechar um negócio. Assista o vídeo (6:22) com um exemplo de processamento de apenas um sinal que compensou o indicador! A maioria dos traders melhora seus resultados de negociação durante a primeira semana de negociação c
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
Indicadores
Este painel mostra os últimos   padrões harmónicos   disponíveis para os símbolos seleccionados, pelo que poupará tempo e será mais eficiente /   versão MT4 . Indicador gratuito:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colunas do indicador Symbol :   aparecem os símbolos seleccionados Trend :   de alta ou de baixa Pattern :   tipo de padrão (gartley, borboleta, morcego, caranguejo, tubarão, cifra ou ABCD) Entry :   preço de entrada SL:   preço de paragem de perda TP1:   preço do 1º take profit TP2:   preço
Volatility Master MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicadores
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicadores
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Indicadores
O   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   é uma tendência única 10 em 1 seguindo um indicador multi-timeframe   100% sem repintura   que pode ser usado em todos os símbolos/instrumentos:   forex ,   commodities ,   criptomoedas ,   índices ,   ações .  O  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinará a tendência atual em seus estágios iniciais, reunindo informações e dados de até 10 indicadores padrão, que são: Índice de movimento direcional médio (ADX) Índice de canal de commodities (CCI) Velas clássicas de
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicadores
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
KT Momentum Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
Indicadores
O indicador KT Momentum Arrows é baseado em uma quebra momentânea que é calculada usando a variação das bandas e a volatilidade emergente em determinada direção. Um sinal de compra é gerado quando o preço fecha acima da banda superior, e um sinal de venda é gerado quando o preço fecha abaixo da banda inferior. Um coeficiente de magnitude é utilizado como parâmetro de entrada, influenciando tanto a variação das bandas quanto a medição da volatilidade. O valor desse coeficiente deve ser escolhido
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.62 (55)
Indicadores
AtBot: Como funciona e como usá-lo ### Como funciona O indicador "AtBot" para a plataforma MT5 gera sinais de compra e venda usando uma combinação de ferramentas de análise técnica. Ele integra a Média Móvel Simples (SMA), a Média Móvel Exponencial (EMA) e o índice de Faixa Verdadeira Média (ATR) para identificar oportunidades de negociação. Além disso, pode utilizar velas Heikin Ashi para melhorar a precisão dos sinais. Deixe uma avaliação após a compra e receba um presente especial. ### Princ
CRT Liquidity Pro
Juan Pablo Castro Forero
5 (1)
Indicadores
Preocupado com sua próxima negociação? Cansado de não saber se sua estratégia realmente funciona? Com o CRT Liquidity Pro, você negocia com estatísticas reais, não com emoções. Conheça suas probabilidades, acompanhe seu desempenho e negocie com confiança — baseado no Poder de 3, detecção inteligente de liquidez e confirmações CRT. Gostaria de ver a realidade da estratégia CRT Liquidity? Após sua compra, entre em contato conosco e forneceremos um de nossos outros produtos gratuitamente. Confira
Mais do autor
Pro BTB Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Pro BTB (Back To Break Even) Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MetaTrader 5 The Pro BTB Strategy Indicator , developed based on the proprietary analytical methodology of Poursamadi , is designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. Through advanced internal calculations, this indicator detects sudden price movements known as spikes . After analyzing price behavior, it identifies potential buy and sell opportunities and displays them directly on the chart as visual signals. In addition
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Risk Reward Ratio (R/R) Calculator is a valuable tool designed to help traders set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels directly on the chart while instantly analyzing the risk-to-reward ratio of each trade. This indicator comes with an intuitive management panel that allows easy adjustment of all levels, along with a movable information box that clearly displays the Take Profit, Entry Point, and Stop Loss values. Traders can place these
FREE
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an effective risk and capital management tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders easily determine and set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels directly on the chart. This indicator improves trading efficiency through its dedicated control panel, which includes: Creating and managing TP and SL levels for both Buy and Sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-Reward
FREE
XMaster XHMaster formula MT5 Indicator No Repaint
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicadores
XMaster XHMaster Formula MT5 Indicator – No Repaint Strategy The XMaster / XHMaster Formula Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is an upgraded version of the popular MT4 tool, designed to detect trend direction, momentum shifts, and high-probability reversal zones. With enhanced optimization for the MT5 engine, the indicator delivers stable No Repaint signals and performs efficiently on multiple asset classes including Forex, Gold, Cryptocurrencies, and Indices. The MT5 version integrates improved
FREE
XMaster XHMaster formula MT4 Indicator No Repaint
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicadores
XMaster XHMaster Formula MT4 Indicator – No Repaint Strategy The XMaster / XHMaster Formula Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is one of the most popular non-repaint tools used in Forex trading. According to sources like XS.com and TradingFinder, the indicator is designed to detect market direction, momentum strength, and potential reversal areas with high accuracy. This MT4 version blends multiple technical elements—such as EMA-based trend analysis, MACD momentum, RSI and Stochastic oscillators,
FREE
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT4 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an essential tool for MetaTrader 4 users, designed to help traders accurately calculate and visualize potential profit and loss for each trade. This indicator features a dedicated management panel that offers several key tools for effective trade management, including: Creating Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels for both buy and sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-
FREE
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator MT4 The Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator is a practical tool designed to help traders efficiently manage their trades by defining take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels while automatically calculating the risk-to-reward ratio (R/R) for each trade. The indicator features a management panel where traders can easily adjust TP, SL, and R/R values. On the chart, TP and SL levels are visually displayed as green and red boxes , respectively. These boxes
FREE
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicadores
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 4  In the world of trading, identifying price imbalances and high-probability trade setups is essential. The Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful tool that helps traders spot such opportunities with precision. An FVG represents a market gap that occurs when price moves sharply, leaving an area where supply and demand are out of equilibrium. Simply put, when three consecutive candlesticks form, the space between the first and
RRR With Multiple Orders for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicadores
Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4 Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4 is a dedicated MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders accurately monitor the relationship between stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels in real time. When a trade is opened in MT4 with defined SL and TP, this tool calculates the distance between these levels relative to the entry price and displays the risk/reward ratio in the top-left corner of the chart. This feature is particularly useful for manag
ZigZag Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicadores
ZigZag Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ZigZag Indicator in MetaTrader 4 is widely used for identifying significant highs and lows—known as pivot points —directly on the price chart. By marking both Major and Minor pivots, it helps traders recognize potential reversal zones and understand overall market structure. Each pivot is labeled as HH, HL, LH, or LL , making it easier to detect dominant trends as well as short-term price movements. Spotting these peaks and troughs is a vital component of te
Order Block ICT Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicadores
Order Block Indicator for ICT and Smart Money Trading in MT4 The Order Block Indicator is an important tool for traders using ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator highlights key price zones where institutional orders are likely positioned, helping traders identify potential reversal points and strong reaction levels. Bullish order blocks are displayed in green , while bearish ones appear in brown . When price enters these zones, it
Market structure indicator bos choch for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicadores
Market Structure Indicator BOS CHOCH MT4 The BOS-CHOCH Market Structure Indicator is an ICT-inspired tool developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed to help traders who follow ICT methodologies identify shifts in both dominant and secondary market trends. By pinpointing structural breaks and changes in market character, this indicator enhances technical analysis and supports more accurate trading decisions. Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) Overview Below are the general details and
Trade Assistant Expert TF for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 The Trade Management Assistant is a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) designed to streamline capital allocation and strengthen risk control within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This EA offers an intuitive on-screen control panel that enables smooth trade execution, enhanced risk management, and efficient capital distribution. It also includes essential automated functions such as breakeven adjustment and a Trailing Stop mechanism to improve trade protection.   Key
Refined Order Block Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicadores
Refined Order Block Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is a specialized tool designed for traders who follow ICT and Smart Money (SMC) methodologies on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator highlights bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown, helping traders identify critical market zones. Order block regions are key price areas where significant institutional orders can increase the likelihood of trend reversals or directional shifts
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT4 The Easy Trade Panel is a specialized tool designed to simplify and enhance risk and capital management within MetaTrader 4 . This expert advisor features an intuitive, professional interface that helps traders manage their orders using both basic and advanced functionalities. With this tool, traders can fine-tune stop-loss and take-profit levels, protect profits, and reduce exposure to unnecessary risks.   Easy Trade Panel Expert Specifications Category Capital M
Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi TF Expert MT4 The Fast Local Trade Copier Expert is a robust and efficient tool designed to instantly replicate trades across multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts. Equipped with a comprehensive floating control panel, it streamlines synchronization and enables real-time trade execution between connected terminals. With this utility, users can accurately duplicate trade entries, stop loss and take profit levels, and overall trade parameters from one account to anoth
Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert for MetaTrader 4 The Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager is a powerful semi-automated trading tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to simplify trade setup, manage exits, and execute orders with precise timing. This expert advisor enables traders to optimize their trading strategy by defining key parameters such as entry levels, trade volume, and scheduled execution times for maximum efficiency.   Specification Table – Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager for
Prop Draw Down Protector Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Prop Drawdown Protector Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 The Prop Drawdown Protector Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 is a specialized risk-management tool engineered for prop trading professionals using the MT4 platform. This advanced EA enables traders to control trading behavior by applying predefined conditions that prevent violations of profit and loss limits. With seven dedicated configuration modules, the EA strengthens psychological discipline by enforcing rule-based boundaries and deliver
ICT Concepts Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
ICT Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ICT Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced analytical tool designed for experienced traders who follow ICT and Smart Money methodologies. It provides a full suite of ICT components—including Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Breaker Blocks, Market Structure elements, and Kill Zones—through an intuitive, easy-to-use control panel. This indicator allows ICT-based traders to seamlessly integrate these concepts into their technical analysis
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 4 The Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced trading utility designed to optimize execution, strengthen capital efficiency, and enhance risk management within the MT4 environment. Featuring a fully interactive and intuitive control panel, this expert advisor automates key functions such as Break Even, adaptive Trailing Stops, and precise multi-symbol trade management. Built with seven customizable configuration p
Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdawn Limiter Pro in MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdown Limiter Pro for MetaTrader 4 The Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdown Limiter Pro for MetaTrader 4 is a fully specialized solution built for prop-firm traders who require professional-grade control over their trading activity. It allows Forex traders to precisely manage risk and position sizing, supporting capital protection and long-term consistency. Designed as a modular, multi-symbol Expert Advisor, the system enables complete order handling with quick and intuitive c
Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert for MT4 The Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert is an advanced tool designed for traders who rely on price action strategies and want to streamline parts of their trade execution and monitoring. This Expert Advisor displays multiple price action formations inside a dedicated dashboard in a simple list format. By selecting any pattern from the list, traders can instantly place a trading zone (box) on the chart. When the market price reaches these zones,
Smart Mony Concepts SMC Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Smart Money Concepts Expert MT4 The Smart Money Concepts Expert MT4 is designed to automatically display key Smart Money elements directly on your chart. This expert tool includes a floating control panel that allows traders to manage the visibility of various analytical components. Each section of the panel corresponds to an essential market structure feature, enabling users to toggle automated drawings on or off as needed.    Smart Money Concepts Expert — Specifications Overview Specification
Super Arrow Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicadores
Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Super Arrow indicator is a popular signal tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It combines multiple technical indicators—such as the RSI , Bollinger Bands , Moving Averages , and a Magic Filter —to identify key market reversal points and pivot highs and lows. On the chart, green arrows highlight pivot lows, while red arrows mark pivot highs. By merging these indicators into one system, Super Arrow provides a strong filtering mechanism capable of
Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor MT4 The TF Master Trade Copier Expert Advisor is a smart and fully automated tool for MetaTrader 4 , designed to copy trades quickly and accurately from a Master account to one or multiple Slave accounts . This EA is ideal for traders managing multiple accounts, allowing trade replication across accounts without errors and with minimal delay.   Table of Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor Feature Category Details Indicator Categories Trading Assist MT4 Ind
FVG Channel Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Fair Value Gap Channel Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Channel Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is developed based on ICT methodology and Smart Money concepts . This indicator calculates the average range of Fair Value Gaps and displays them as a dynamic price channel , allowing traders to identify key zones related to unfilled (unmitigated) Fair Value Gaps .   FVG Channel Indicator Specifications The specifications of the Fair Value Gap Channel Indicator are presented in the table be
SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
SP2L Poursamadi Strategy MetaTrader 4 The SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator is a professional trading strategy developed specifically for MetaTrader 4 , based on the principles of spike price movements and the AB=CD two-leg pattern . It is designed to generate accurate buy and sell signals for short-term trading conditions. This indicator is ideal for price action traders, scalpers, and fast scalpers , providing precise entry points on the 1-minute (M1) and 5-minute (M5) timeframes. Its structu
Pro BTB Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Pro BTB (Back To Break Even) Poursamadi Strategy Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Pro BTB Strategy Indicator , developed based on the proprietary analytical methodology of Poursamadi , is designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. By utilizing advanced internal calculations, this indicator detects sudden market movements known as price spikes . After analyzing price behavior, it identifies potential market reversals and displays buy and sell signals directly on the chart .
Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert Advisor MetaTrader 4 The Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert Advisor is an automated trading system developed based on spike detection , Unicorn trading methodology , and Poursamadi’s proprietary rules , designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. By combining advanced price action analysis , Breaker Block structures , and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) , this robot identifies low-risk, high-probability trade opportunities and executes them automatically or semi-
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário