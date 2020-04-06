BTC Reflexion ATR H2 Master

BTC Reflexion ATR H2 Master is a fully automated trading system designed exclusively for BTCUSD on the H2 timeframe. It combines a directional model powered by ReflexPeriod, OSMA, and Bollinger Bands, with a dynamic risk-management algorithm based on ATR, allowing efficient operation under high-volatility market conditions.

The EA is optimized for IC Markets but remains fully adaptable to any broker with reasonable spreads.


Main Features

1. Entry logic based on ReflexPeriod + OSMA + Bollinger Bands
The system uses Bollinger Bands (period 100) to detect expansion and contraction phases, ReflexPeriod 75 to measure price impulse changes, and OSMA (EMA 3/17/9) to confirm movement strength before opening a trade.
This combination filters out weak entries and focuses on moves with solid momentum.

2. Dynamic ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit
The EA automatically calculates SL and TP according to current market volatility.
Formulas applied:
SL = ATR × 1.1
TP = ATR × 0.28

This allows the system to adapt to sudden volatility spikes, avoid premature stop-loss hits, and maintain consistent risk-to-reward behavior.

3. Stability designed specifically for H2
The strategy is engineered for the H2 timeframe, where BTC tends to produce clearer and broader movements with less noise than in lower timeframes. This improves signal reliability and trade quality.

4. Backtest performance
Initial deposit: 200 USD
Total net profit: 2,288 USD
Profit Factor: 2.22
Win Rate: 88%–89%
Max Drawdown: 19%
Sharpe Ratio: 8.26
Recovery Factor: 16.54

These results reflect a consistent and robust system capable of performing under extreme volatility.

5. Professional money management
The EA uses automatic lot sizing with an approximate 70 USD risk per trade.
This configuration allows small accounts (starting at 200 USD) to operate effectively.


Requirements and Recommendations

Symbol: BTCUSD
Timeframe: H2
Optimized for: IC Markets
Compatible with: any ECN broker
VPS recommended but not mandatory


Mais do autor
BTC High Definition
Dayana Maria Silguero Sanchez
Experts
BTC High Definition BTC High Definition (H1) is an Expert Advisor built to trade BTC on the H1 timeframe with a “clean-market” approach: it filters noise, prioritizes higher-quality moves, and targets consistency with controlled risk. It is optimized for IC Markets (ECN/RAW-like conditions with competitive spreads) and can be adapted to other brokers with similar execution. Market and timeframe Symbol: BTC (BTCUSD / XBTUSD depending on the broker) Timeframe: H1 Recommended account type: EC
BTC Precision
Dayana Maria Silguero Sanchez
Experts
BTC Precision – EA for Bitcoin on M15 System concept BTC Precision is an Expert Advisor designed to trade only Bitcoin (BTC) on the M15 timeframe. The logic focuses on precise entries during the Asian, European and US sessions, filtering market noise and prioritizing setups with a favorable risk-to-reward profile. Broker and trading conditions The EA is optimized and tested mainly on IC Markets, but it can be used on any broker that offers: Low spreads on BTC Reasonable commissions Fast ex
BTC Selector
Dayana Maria Silguero Sanchez
Experts
BTC Selector is an Expert Advisor designed to trade BTCUSD on the M30 timeframe. Its logic combines volatility filters and market structure to “select” the highest-probability zones, aiming to capture trend movements and exploitable pullbacks on Bitcoin. It is optimized for IC Markets and other brokers with similar conditions: ECN or Raw Spread accounts, low spreads, solid liquidity and fast execution on BTCUSD. Recommended minimum deposit Backtest was performed with an initial deposit of 20
