CandleSignalEA

CandleSignalEA is a high-frequency trading Expert Advisor designed for scalping on lower timeframes (primarily M1). It is optimized for highly volatile instruments such as gold (XAU/USD) and generates numerous small profitable trades. Since the strategy is sensitive to market noise and sharp price movements, it performs best under tight spreads and low trading costs.
The EA is fully autonomous: it supports dynamic trailing stop, broker-compliant SL/TP adjustment, filtering by spread, RSI, moving average slope, slippage, and time of day, as well as flexible configuration of stop-loss and take-profit methods.
Recommendation: for stable performance, it is strongly advised to use an ECN account with low spreads and minimal commission — this is critical for scalping profitability.
Configurable parameters:
UseFixedLot — use fixed lot size (instead of risk-based calculation).
FixedLot — size of the fixed lot.
RiskPercent — risk percentage of balance per trade (when UseFixedLot = false).
StopMode — SL/TP mode: 0 — in points, 1 — by ATR, 2 — by extremes of the last two candles.
StopLossPoints — stop-loss size in points (when StopMode = 0).
TakeProfitPoints — take-profit size in points (when StopMode = 0).
ATRPeriod — period of the ATR indicator used in filters and calculations.
ATRMultiplierSL — ATR multiplier for stop-loss calculation (when StopMode = 1).
ATRMultiplierTP — ATR multiplier for take-profit calculation (when StopMode = 1).
RR_Ratio — reward-to-risk ratio when calculating TP by extremes (StopMode = 2).
UseTrailing — enable trailing stop.
BE_AfterPoints — move position to breakeven after specified profit in points is reached.
TrailingStepPoints — trailing step in points.
MaxSpreadPoints — maximum allowed spread for entry (in points).
MaxSlippagePoints — maximum allowed slippage when opening an order (in points).
SkipWeekends — skip trading on weekends.
MagicNumber — order magic number (for identification).
CommentPrefix — order comment prefix.
→ RSI Filter
UseRSIFilter — enable RSI-based filter.
RSI_Period — RSI period.
RSI_MaxForBuy — maximum RSI value to allow buy (overbought filter).
RSI_MinForSell — minimum RSI value to allow sell (oversold filter).
→ Flat filter: MA slope
UseMASlopeFilter — enable flat market filter based on moving average slope.
MASlopeFilterTF — timeframe on which MA slope is analyzed (e.g., H1).
MAPeriod — moving average period.
MinSlopePoints — minimum MA slope in points required to allow trading (below this, market is
considered flat).
→ Time Restrictions (server time, -1 to cancel)
NoTradeStart1 / NoTradeEnd1 — start and end of the first forbidden trading interval (server
time; set Start = -1 to disable).
NoTradeStart2 / NoTradeEnd2 — start and end of the second forbidden trading interval (server
time; set Start = -1 to disable).
