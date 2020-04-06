Momentum Strength Signal EA

🚀 Unleash Your Gold Trading Potential with the Momentum Strength Signal EA! 🚀

Are you looking for an intelligent, automated, and effective way to trade Gold? The Momentum Strength Signal Expert Advisor (EA) is engineered to capture dynamic movements in the Gold market, combining the power of momentum, volatility analysis, and trend filtering into a seamless, automated strategy.

This is more than just an EA—it's your automated trading partner designed for precision and disciplined risk management.

Key Advantages & Powerful Features

  • Momentum-Driven Precision: The EA utilizes its unique Momentum Strength Signal to identify strong directional movements, ensuring you enter the market when the potential for profit is highest. It cuts through the noise to find clear, high-conviction trades.

  • Intelligent Money Management: Say goodbye to fixed-lot guesswork! The EA features an advanced risk-based money management system that scales your lot size based on the signal's calculated probability. Stronger signals mean more confidence, leading to optimized position sizing, all while strictly adhering to your defined risk percentage.

  • Protective Volatility Filter: Stop trading during unsuitable market conditions. The integrated ATR-based Volatility Filter ensures the EA only initiates trades when market movement meets your specified criteria, protecting your capital during slow or erratic periods.

  • Dynamic Trailing Stop: Secure your profits automatically. The EA employs an ATR-based Trailing Stop that only activates once a certain profit level is reached (defined by the ATR_Profit_Multiplier ), effectively turning floating profit into locked-in gains.

  • Strict Daily Drawdown Control: Protect your entire trading balance with the Daily Cut Loss Percentage feature. If your equity drops below a set threshold within a trading day, the EA automatically closes all positions and stops trading for the day, enforcing critical discipline.

  • Trend Confirmation with EMA Filter: Trades are confirmed against a higher-timeframe Exponential Moving Average (EMA), ensuring that every entry is aligned with the major underlying trend, significantly improving trade quality and reducing counter-trend risk.

🛠 NEED ASSISTANCE? Whether you are testing the demo or have already purchased the EA, I am here to help you with the setup. If you have questions about settings feel free to contact me directly.

📥 Send me a Message here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/andrimaul


🛠️ Ready-to-Use Parameters

The Momentum Strength Signal EA offers full customization to suit your risk tolerance and trading style.

  • RiskPercentage: Your maximum risk per trade as a percentage of your equity (e.g., setting it to 3 means risking 3%). Set to 0 to disable dynamic risk and use fixed lots.

  • Lots: Fixed Lot Size to use if RiskPercentage is set to 0.

  • StartHour / EndHour: Define your preferred trading hours to avoid quiet market times or high-impact news.

  • ATRPeriod / ATRThreshold: Parameters for the Volatility Filter to control when the market is active enough to trade.

  • MagicNumber: A unique identifier for the EA's trades.

  • EMAPeriod / EMA_Timeframe: Settings for the higher-timeframe trend filter.

  • DailyCutLossPercent: The maximum daily percentage loss before trading is halted.

  • ATR_Trailing_Period / ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: Defines the calculation for the ATR Trailing Stop distance.

  • ATR_Profit_Multiplier: The multiple of ATR profit required to activate the Trailing Stop.

  • DayRange: The number of days used to calculate the daily range for Take Profit (TP) placement.

  • MosLength / MosSmooth / MosSignal: Core parameters for the unique Momentum Strength Signal calculation.

  • MosMA_method / MosMA_Price: Specifies the Moving Average method and price applied in the Momentum Strength calculation.

💰 Special Note for Gold Traders

This Expert Advisor has been pre-optimized for Gold Trading on the M5 timeframe! It is designed to be ready-to-use—simply attach it to your Gold chart.

For Exness users, the EA is ready to go. You can set up your account and get started right away, or you can register Exness here: https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko .

If you are using other brokers, a quick optimization is recommended in the Risk Percentage setting (Start: 1 - Step: 1 - Stop: 10) to adjust the money management to your broker's specific conditions.

Crucially, this EA trades with discipline: it does not use Martingale or Grid strategies, focusing instead on high-quality, signal-based entries.

Don't miss out on automating your gold trading strategy! Download the Momentum Strength Signal EA today and take the first step towards smarter, more disciplined trading.


