The Abyss Weaver MT5

The Abyss Weaver: An Adaptive Grid System

Product Overview

The Abyss Weaver is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed on the foundation of a flexible Grid and Martingale strategy. Its core logic is built upon the Mean Reversion property of the AUDCAD currency pair.

The system is exclusively optimized for the AUDCAD pair. 

Operational Mechanism

The Abyss Weaver operates as a fully automated trading system, specifically developed for AUDCAD on the M5 timeframe. It is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders seeking a controlled trading approach.

The system combines a structured grid strategy with the flexible recovery logic of Martingale. It initiates trade sequences based on price deviations from the mean (Mean Reversion), and then integrates the grid strategy to manage and secure profits from these sequences.

Key Features

1. Built on AUDCAD Mean Reversion:

  • Core Logic: The EA exploits the tendency of the AUDCAD pair to revert to its mean. The grid is positioned to catch retracements when the price moves away, ensuring the grid trades are built upon a clear market principle.

2. Flexible Grid & Adaptive Martingale:

  • The algorithm automatically adjusts to volatility, expanding or contracting its grid to maintain balance and efficiency. This behavior allows The Abyss Weaver to trade proactively while mitigating unnecessary risks.

3. Disciplined Risk Management:

  • The Abyss Weaver allows traders to utilize the Martingale strategy in a controlled manner through effective risk and Drawdown (DD) management, providing crucial capital protection during significant market shifts.

Technical Recommendations

For The Abyss Weaver to operate effectively and control risk well, I recommend adhering to the following parameters:

Category Recommendation
Currency Pair AUDCAD
Timeframe M5 - M15
Minimum Deposit $300 (Recommended $1,000 or more)
Account Type ECN, Raw (For lowest spread)
Leverage 1:100
Account Hedging

Operational Guidelines

1. How to Backtest:

You can use any modeling quality for backtesting, including Every Tick, Every Tick based on real ticks, or 1 Minute OHLC.

For backtest efficiency and speed, it is recommended to use 1 Minute OHLC Modeling. Remember to disable the Info Panel in the EA's input settings. Trading logic and calculations are only processed upon candle closure, meaning this method yields high efficiency without compromising accuracy.

2. Why Doesn't the EA Place Trades Every Day?

The EA employs multiple filters to restrict trade entry during periods that are unfavorable for the Mean Reversion strategy (e.g., high volatility, specific days/sessions, or low market movement). This is a feature of its discipline and risk management logic.

3. How Does the News Filter Work?

The EA identifies news events by searching for the currency unit and specific keywords within the MQL5 Economic Calendar. It will not open any new trades during the news release time. Once the news period has passed, the EA resumes normal operation.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo before live trading.

