Smart Mony Concepts SMC Indicator For MT5

Smart Money Concepts Expert MT5

The Smart Money Concepts Expert MT5 is designed to automatically display key Smart Money elements directly on the chart. It includes a floating control panel that allows traders to manage the visibility of multiple analytical components. Each section of the panel corresponds to an essential market structure element, enabling users to toggle automatic drawings on or off as needed.

 

Smart Money Concepts Expert — Specifications Overview

Specification

Details

Category

Trading Utility – Smart Money – Liquidity Zones

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Experienced Users

Indicator Type

Timeframes

Supports Multiple Timeframes

Trading Style

Scalping – Intraday – Swing Trading

Market

Universal (All Markets)

 

Overview

This automated analysis tool is built on institutional order-flow principles and liquidity-driven market behavior. It detects structural components such as break of structure, order blocks, fair value gaps, and similar concepts. The expert continuously scans price action and overlays precise analytical drawings on the chart in real time.

 

How to Install the Expert on MetaTrader 5

A complete installation tutorial is available separately. Refer to the guide titled “Installing Experts in MetaTrader 5” for full, step-by-step instructions.

 

Enabling Automated Trading and DLL Access

To ensure the Smart Money Concepts Expert MT5 functions correctly:

  1. Open the Tools menu from the MetaTrader 5 top toolbar.
  2. Select Options.
  3. In the Expert Advisors tab, enable:
    • Allow automated trading
    • Allow DLL imports

 

Managing Smart Money Analysis Components

The first section of the control panel manages the core Smart Money concept visuals. When activated, each feature automatically displays its corresponding graphical element on the chart.

  • Zigzag Price Path: Plots swing highs and lows to highlight major price movements.
  • Breaker Block Zones (BB): Identifies breaker block areas that typically appear after structural breaks and pullbacks.
  • Inverse Fair Value Gaps (IFVG): Marks imbalance zones during corrective price movements.
  • Killzone: Highlights time periods with peak liquidity and volatility.
  • Order Blocks: Draws shaded regions representing order block zones.
  • Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Displays price gaps using colored rectangular markers.
  • BPR Zones: Shows overlapping Fair Value Gap regions.
  • Market Structure: Adds CHoCH, BOS, and other structural elements when enabled.

 

Custom Expert Settings

The second section of the panel provides additional customization options:

  • Candles to Check: Defines how many historical candles the expert analyzes.
  • Last Blocks: Displays only the most recent order blocks.
  • Untested Zones: Highlights areas that price has not yet revisited.
  • Void Blocks: Marks previously filled or consumed block regions.

 

Conclusion

The Smart Money Concepts Expert MT5 is a powerful automated tool for identifying market structure, liquidity zones, and Smart Money Concepts. Its interactive control panel offers flexible visualization options, while its customizable settings provide full control over how the expert analyzes and displays market data.

