Smart Mony Concepts SMC Indicator For MT4

Smart Money Concepts Expert MT4

The Smart Money Concepts Expert MT4 is designed to automatically display key Smart Money elements directly on your chart. This expert tool includes a floating control panel that allows traders to manage the visibility of various analytical components. Each section of the panel corresponds to an essential market structure feature, enabling users to toggle automated drawings on or off as needed.

  
Smart Money Concepts Expert — Specifications Overview

Specification

Details

Category

Trading Utility – Smart Money – Liquidity Zones

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Experienced Users

Indicator Type

Timeframes

Supports All Timeframes

Trading Style

Scalping – Intraday – Swing Trading

Market

Universal (All Markets)

 

Overview

This automated analysis expert is built around institutional order-flow logic and liquidity-based market behavior. It identifies and draws core structural elements—such as breaks of structure, order blocks, fair value gaps, and related components—in real time. As price evolves, the expert continuously scans the chart and overlays accurate analytical visuals for immediate interpretation.

 

How to Install the Expert in MetaTrader 4

A full step-by-step installation guide is provided separately. Please refer to the tutorial titled “Installing Experts in MetaTrader 4” for complete instructions.

 

Enabling Automated Trading and DLL Permissions

To ensure proper operation of the Smart Money Concepts Expert MT4:

  1. Open the Tools menu at the top of MetaTrader 4.
  2. Select Options.
  3. Under the Expert Advisors tab, make sure the following are enabled:
    • Allow automated trading
    • Allow DLL imports

 

Managing Smart Money Analysis Components

The first section of the control panel manages core Smart Money Concept visuals. Enabling an option automatically displays its corresponding graphic on the chart.

  • Zigzag Price Path: Plots swing highs and lows, highlighting key price movements and reversals.
  • Breaker Block Zones (BB): Identifies breaker blocks that typically form after structural breaks and pullbacks.
  • Inverse Fair Value Gaps (IFVG): Displays imbalance zones during corrective price phases.
  • Killzone: Marks high-liquidity and high-volatility time windows.
  • Order Blocks: Automatically draws order block regions as shaded areas.
  • Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Highlights price gaps with colored rectangles.
  • BPR Zones: Shows overlapping Fair Value Gap regions.
  • Market Structure: Enables CHoCH, BOS, and other structural markers.

 

Custom Expert Settings

The second panel section allows users to refine performance and visualization:

  • Candles to Check: Controls how many historical candles the expert analyzes.
  • Last Blocks: Displays only the most recent order blocks.
  • Untested Zones: Highlights price zones that have not yet been retested.
  • Void Blocks: Shows previously filled or consumed block areas.

 

Conclusion

The Smart Money Concepts Expert MT4 is a powerful automated tool designed to detect market structure, liquidity zones, and core Smart Money Concepts. With its interactive control panel and customizable settings, traders can tailor the tool’s behavior and visuals to match their strategy and workflow.

