Trend Alchemist EA: Turn Market Trends into Pure Gold

Are you ready to revolutionize your trading results? Trend Alchemist EA is not just another trading bot; it is a sophisticated trend-following engine designed specifically for the Gold (XAUUSD) market.

Built on a foundation of discipline and precision, this EA filters out market noise to capture high-probability moves. Unlike risky algorithms that gamble with your capital, Trend Alchemist acts as a guardian of your equity, using smart money management to ensure longevity and consistent growth.

Why You Need Trend Alchemist in Your Portfolio:

Zero Dangerous Tactics: We value your peace of mind. This EA uses NO Martingale and NO Grid strategies. Every trade is calculated based on market structure, not on chasing losses.

Intelligent Trend Detection: Using a unique "Alchemist" formula combining Quad-EMA alignment and Stochastic verification, the EA only enters the market when momentum is clearly in your favor.

Ironclad Risk Management: The EA features a built-in Daily Cut Loss system. If the market has a bad day, the EA automatically stops trading to protect your balance, ensuring you live to trade another day.

Dynamic Profit Taking: Instead of rigid targets, the EA calculates Take Profit levels based on the recent 5-day daily range and secures profits with an ATR-based Trailing Stop. It lets your winners run while cutting losers short.

Volatility Filter: It knows when the market is too slow. The built-in ATR threshold ensures the EA stays on the sidelines during flat markets and strikes only when volatility picks up.

🛠 NEED ASSISTANCE? Whether you are testing the demo or have already purchased the EA, I am here to help you with the setup. If you have questions about settings feel free to contact me directly.



Optimized & Ready to Trade

This EA has been rigorously tested and fully optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 Timeframe.

For Exness Users: It is completely plug-and-play! Simply attach it to your M5 Gold chart, and it is ready to hunt for profits immediately.

For Other Brokers: The strategy is robust, but we recommend running a simple optimization on the RiskPercentage parameter (Start: 1, Step: 1, Stop: 10) to match your broker's leverage and your personal risk appetite.

Recommended Broker

To get the exact results intended by our optimization, we highly recommend using Exness.

Sign up here: https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko

Key Input Parameters

Here is everything you can customize to fit your trading style:

RiskPercentage: The percentage of your account balance to risk per trade. (Set to 0 to use fixed lots).

Lots: Fixed lot size (only used if RiskPercentage is set to 0).

StartHour / EndHour: Define the specific window of time you want the EA to trade (e.g., London and NY sessions).

DailyCutLossPercent: The safety switch. If your equity drops by this percentage in a single day, the EA closes all trades and stops until tomorrow.

ATRPeriod: The period used to measure market volatility.

ATRThreshold: The minimum volatility required to open a trade.

EMAPeriod / EMA_Timeframe: Settings for the global trend filter (ensures you only trade with the major daily trend).

ATR_Trailing_Period: The sensitivity of the trailing stop.

ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: How far behind the price the trailing stop follows.

ATR_Profit_Multiplier: At what profit level the Trailing Stop should activate.

Trend Alchemist Settings (EMA 230, 115, 46, 23): The core settings for the trend alignment strategy (Pre-optimized, advanced users only).

Stochastic Settings (K, D, Slowing): The momentum confirmation settings for pinpoint entries.

