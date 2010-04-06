GridMaster Infinite

GridMaster INFINITE

TURNED $100,000 INTO $1,071,180.27 (BACKTEST 2020-2025)

GridMaster INFINITE is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed for stability and growth. Unlike random grid bots, this EA uses a multi-indicator confluence strategy to enter trades with precision, utilizing a Smart Grid mechanism only as a recovery tool.

IMPORTANT - PERFORMANCE DATA: The screenshots displayed show results from a strategy tester backtest covering the period from 2020 to 2025.

  • Start Balance: $100,000

  • Net Profit: +$971,180.27

  • Profit Factor: 2.52

  • Conditions: The test includes the high-volatility periods of the pandemic and subsequent market shifts, demonstrating the algorithm's resilience.

KEY FEATURES

Precision Entries (No Random Trades): The bot does not guess. It filters trades using a strict confluence of 4 indicators:

  1. Moving Average (MA): Trend direction.

  2. RSI: Overbought/Oversold levels.

  3. Williams' Percent Range (WPR): Momentum timing.

  4. Awesome Oscillator (AO): Trend strength.

Smart Grid Recovery: If the market turns against the initial position, the EA activates a mathematical recovery logic.

  • Dynamic Distance: The grid expands (using Grid_Dist_Mult ) to give the market room to breathe.

  • Breakeven Target: It calculates a precise exit point where the basket closes in profit ( Grid_TP_Money ).

Prop Firm & Challenge Ready: Built specifically to help traders pass funding challenges. It includes hard protections:

  • Max Daily Drawdown %: Stops trading if the daily limit is reached.

  • Max Daily Loss: Currency-based daily stop.

  • Equity Protection: Monitors total account equity.

Advanced News Filter: Protect your capital from slippage during NFP, FOMC, or CPI. The bot downloads news data and pauses trading before high-impact events.

RECOMMENDATIONS

  • Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: M15 or H1 (H1 Recommended for stability).

  • VPS: A reliable VPS is recommended for 24/7 operation.

⚠️ Risk Warning

Trading foreign exchange (Forex) and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you.

Past Performance: Please note that past performance, including the backtest results presented above, is not necessarily indicative of future results. Backtests are simulations and cannot predict exact market behavior in real-time.

Capital at Risk: There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment; therefore, you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

Responsibility: The author of this software is not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this product. Please trade responsibly and consider testing the EA on a demo account before using real funds.



