True B Bands

Advanced Bollinger Bands with squeeze detection, volatility tracking, and real-time dashboard for comprehensive market analysis.

Key Features
  • Three colored band plots with automatic squeeze detection and volatility analysis
  • Professional dashboard showing market analysis and trading signals in real-time
  • Smart configurable alerts for band touches and squeeze conditions
  • Adaptive trend identification with oversold and overbought detection

Dashboard Display
Market Analysis: Trend state, volatility percentage, band values, and price position
Signal Snapshot: Recommended action, distances to bands, current price, and squeeze ratio

Parameters
  • Bollinger Period (default 20)
  • Standard Deviation (default 2.0)
  • Squeeze Threshold (default 0.5)
  • Alert toggles for band touch and squeeze detection
  • Panel display on/off option
How It Works
Calculates standard Bollinger Bands with advanced analytics. Monitors band width relative to historical average for squeeze detection. When bands narrow significantly, identifies low volatility and potential breakout setup. Tracks price location within bands and provides descriptive status instead of raw numbers.

Alert System
  • Band touch notifications when price approaches upper or lower bands
  • Squeeze alerts when consolidation is detected
  • Time-based deduplication prevents alert spam

Technical Details
  • Works on all symbols and timeframes
  • Compatible with all MT5 versions
  • Chart window overlay indicator
  • Optimized calculations for minimal CPU usage
  • Professional fixed dashboard with solid background and clean presentation

Perfect for traders needing comprehensive Bollinger Bands analysis with clear visual feedback and actionable trading signals.
