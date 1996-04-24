Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert for MT5

The Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert is a powerful tool designed for traders who rely on price action strategies and want partial automation in their trade execution and monitoring. The Expert displays a variety of price action patterns inside a dedicated dashboard, organized in a simple list format.

By selecting any pattern from the dashboard, traders can place a trading zone (box) directly on the chart. When price interacts with these zones, the Expert automatically places buy or sell orders. It also includes essential features such as risk management tools, customizable position sizing, risk-to-reward (R:R) settings, and an integrated news filter.

Specifications – Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert

Feature Details Category Trading Tool – Price Action – Risk Management Platform MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Skill Requirement Intermediate Indicator Type N/A Timeframe Support Multi-Timeframe Trading Methods Scalping – Intraday – Swing Trading Applicable Markets All Financial Markets

Overview



When the Expert is loaded onto an MT5 chart, a control panel appears at the bottom of the screen. This panel blends simplicity with professional-grade tools, giving traders quick access to categorized pattern lists, trade entry configurations, and general settings.

Key features include precision checkpoints, trade direction reversal options, Yes/No entry confirmation, and on-panel alert messages.

How to Install and Use the Expert in MetaTrader 5



For the full installation process, please refer to the guide titled Installing Experts in MetaTrader 5.





Enabling DLL Access in MT5



To ensure the Expert functions correctly, DLL imports must be enabled. Follow these steps:

Open MT5 and click Tools Select Options Go to the Expert Advisors tab Enable the following: Allow automated trading

Allow DLL imports

Panel Section 1 – Pattern Management Table



This section displays key price action patterns in a table format. Each row provides interactive tools to examine or act on each pattern. Patterns are available in Buy (bullish) and Sell (bearish) variations.

Note: The Expert does not automatically draw the pattern; users must manually adjust the boxes.

Column Breakdown

Nu – Pattern sequence number

Logo – Pattern icon

Info – Detailed pattern information

C.P – Checkpoint indicator for verifying chart alignment

S – Trade direction swap (reverses logic)

Buy – Draws a bullish zone box

Sell – Draws a bearish zone box

Pattern Descriptions and Box Logic



Double Top / Double Bottom

Forms when price retests a resistance or support level twice without breaking through. Selecting the pattern draws an adjustable Buy or Sell box. After the 5-wave structure is properly formed, the Expert executes a trade.

Sequential Zones

Built from a top, a bottom, and a second lower top. The Expert draws two boxes to help traders map the structure.

Support or Resistance Retest

Price touches a key level, pulls back, and retests it—often signaling continuation or reversal.

Head and Shoulders

A well-known reversal formation with three peaks, the middle being the highest. The Expert allows box adjustments to align the pattern accurately. Bullish setups use the mirrored structure.

QM Pattern (Quasimodo)

Starts with a strong high, moves downward, nearly retests the high without breaking it, then drops again. A strong potential short setup when aligned properly.

Rejection at Support/Resistance

Price interacts with a significant level and reverses instantly. The Expert identifies these zones and generates trade opportunities around the reaction.

Capital & Risk Settings – Manager Panel



This section allows traders to manage capital allocation, position size, and R:R configurations. A built-in news filter controls trading during volatile economic events.

Money Management Options

Fixed Lot – Same lot size per trade

% of Balance – Dynamic lot sizing based on account percentage

Risk/Reward – Custom R:R ratios for TP and SL

News Filtering

Filter Toggle – Enable or disable news filtering

X Min Before/After – Set restricted trading intervals

Important: The news filter requires WebRequest access.

To enable:

Go to Tools > Options Under Expert Advisors, select Allow WebRequest for listed URL Add:

https://nfs.faireconomy.media/

Conclusion



The Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert for MT5 is a highly efficient tool for traders applying price action methods.

With hands-on zone creation, advanced trade management, risk control features, and intelligent filtering, it improves reaction speed and reduces manual workload.

Its combination of simplicity and sophisticated functionality makes it a valuable addition for modern technical traders.