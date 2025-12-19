Quantum Gold Master v333 Manual Trade

Quantum Trading Master v3.33 - Universal Version

📊 Overview

Quantum Trading Master is a sophisticated multi-timeframe trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically adapts to different financial instruments including Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and indices. The system uses smart detection algorithms to optimize parameters for each instrument type, ensuring optimal performance across markets.

✨ Key Features

🎯 Universal Instrument Compatibility

  • Auto-Detection System: Automatically identifies whether you're trading Forex, Gold, or other instruments

  • Smart Parameter Suggestions: Recommends optimal settings based on detected instrument type

  • Unit Conversion: Displays profits and spreads in appropriate units (pips for Forex, dollars for Gold)

📈 Advanced Signal Generation

  • Multi-Factor Scoring System: Scores signals from 0-100 based on 5 key dimensions:

    • Trend Strength (40 points max)

    • Momentum (30 points max)

    • Pattern Recognition (30 points max)

    • Trading Session (20 points max)

    • Volume Analysis (20 points max)

  • Signal Verification: Optional verification with next bar close

  • Cooldown System: Prevents signal spam with configurable cooldown periods

🛡️ Intelligent Risk Management

  • Dynamic Lot Calculation: Calculates position size based on account balance and risk percentage

  • Multiple Take Profit Levels: Up to 3 TP levels with partial closing options

  • ATR-Based Stop Loss: Volatility-adjusted stop losses using Average True Range

  • Spread Filtering: Filters out trades during high-spread conditions

🎨 Professional Dashboard

  • Real-time Signal Status: Color-coded display of active signals

  • Profit/Loss Tracking: Real-time P&L calculation

  • Market Conditions: Spread, volatility, and momentum indicators

  • Performance Statistics: Win rate, total trades, and cumulative profit

🔧 Smart Optimization

  • Forex-Optimized Defaults: Pre-configured for EURUSD and major pairs

  • Gold-Specific Adjustments: Automatic recommendations for XAUUSD

  • Backtest-Friendly: Relaxed spread filtering for strategy testing

⚙️ Input Parameters

Risk Management

  • RiskRewardRatio: Target risk:reward ratio (default: 2.5)

  • ATR_MultiplierSL: ATR multiplier for stop loss calculation (default: 2.0)

  • ATR_Period: Period for ATR volatility calculation (default: 14)

  • MaxRiskPercent: Maximum risk per trade as % of account (default: 0.5%)

Spread Settings (Forex Optimized)

  • MaxSpread: Maximum allowed spread in points (default: 15 = 1.5 pips for Forex)

  • UseSpreadFilter: Enable/disable spread filtering

  • RelaxSpreadInBacktest: Relax spread filter in Strategy Tester

Take Profit Levels

  • UseMultipleTP: Enable multiple take profit levels

  • TP1_Ratio: First TP ratio relative to risk (default: 1.5)

  • TP2_Ratio: Second TP ratio relative to risk (default: 2.5)

  • TP3_Ratio: Third TP ratio relative to risk (default: 4.0)

  • TP1_ClosePercent: Percentage to close at TP1 (default: 30%)

  • TP2_ClosePercent: Percentage to close at TP2 (default: 50%)

Technical Indicators

  • RSI_Period: RSI period for momentum (default: 7)

  • MACD_Fast: Fast EMA period for MACD (default: 12)

  • MACD_Slow: Slow EMA period for MACD (default: 26)

  • MACD_Signal: Signal line period for MACD (default: 9)

  • EMA_Fast: Fast EMA period (default: 21)

  • EMA_Mid: Medium EMA period (default: 55)

  • EMA_Slow: Slow EMA period (default: 200)

Signal Filters

  • MinSignalScore: Minimum score for valid signal (0-100, default: 70)

  • EnableSignalCooldown: Enable cooldown between signals

  • SignalCooldownHours: Hours between signals (default: 24)

  • MaxSignalsPerDay: Maximum signals per day (default: 2)

  • MinSignalDurationBars: Minimum bars between signals (default: 3)

Timeframe & Display

  • MainTimeframe: Main timeframe for analysis (default: H4)

  • ShowSLTPLines: Display support/resistance lines on chart

  • DashboardFontSize: Font size for dashboard display

  • ColorCodeLines: Color-code SL/TP lines based on status

Alerts & Notifications

  • EnablePopupAlerts: Enable popup notifications

  • EnableSoundAlerts: Enable sound notifications

  • AlertSoundFile: Sound file for alerts

  • AlertCooldownSeconds: Seconds between repeated alerts

🎯 Instrument-Specific Recommendations

For Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc.)

  • Default settings are optimal

  • MaxSpread: 15 points = 1.5 pips

  • ATR_MultiplierSL: 2.0

  • Risk %: 0.5%

For Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Recommended adjustments:

  • MaxSpread: 20-30 points ($2-$3 per lot)

  • ATR_MultiplierSL: 2.5

  • Risk %: 0.5%-1.0%

For Indices & Other Instruments

  • MaxSpread: 10-20 points

  • ATR_MultiplierSL: 2.0-3.0

  • Risk %: 0.5%-1.0%

📊 Dashboard Information Display

The indicator provides a comprehensive dashboard showing:

  1. Signal Status: Active buy/sell signals with color coding

  2. Entry Details: Entry price, stop loss, and 3 take profit levels

  3. Signal Quality: Numerical score with breakdown

  4. Current P&L: Real-time profit/loss in appropriate units

  5. Market Conditions: Spread, volatility (ATR), RSI, MACD

  6. Performance Stats: Win rate, total trades, cumulative profit

  7. Signal Management: Daily signal count and cooldown timer

🚀 Benefits for Traders

  1. Time-Saving: No need to manually adjust settings for different instruments

  2. Consistent Risk Management: Automated position sizing based on account balance

  3. High-Quality Signals: Multi-factor scoring ensures only high-probability setups

  4. Professional Grade: Institutional-quality risk management and monitoring

  5. Educational: Dashboard provides insight into the system's decision process

  6. Flexible: Works on any timeframe and adapts to market conditions

🔍 How It Works

  1. Instrument Detection: Automatically detects whether you're trading Forex, Gold, or other instruments

  2. Market Analysis: Analyzes trend, momentum, patterns, session timing, and volume

  3. Signal Scoring: Generates a composite score from 0-100 for each potential setup

  4. Risk Calculation: Determines optimal position size based on account risk parameters

  5. Trade Management: Monitors active trades with multiple TP levels and trailing options

  6. Performance Tracking: Records all trades for statistical analysis

💡 Pro Tips

  • Start with default settings for your instrument type

  • Adjust MaxSpread based on your broker's typical spreads

  • Use the cooldown feature to avoid overtrading

  • Monitor the score breakdown to understand why signals are generated

  • Backtest first with RelaxSpreadInBacktest enabled

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Always test with a demo account first

  • Adjust risk parameters according to your risk tolerance

  • The system is designed for H4 timeframe but works on all timeframes

  • Results may vary based on market conditions and broker spreads

Quantum Trading Master v3.33 provides institutional-grade trading tools in an accessible package, making professional trading techniques available to all levels of traders.

 IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE & WARNING

🚨 NO PERFORMANCE GUARANTEE

Quantum Trading Master v3.33 is a trading indicator and signal generator - NOT a guaranteed profit system. There is absolutely NO guarantee that any trade generated by this indicator will be profitable. Trading financial markets involves substantial risk of loss.

📉 KEY RISK FACTORS

1. Market Risk

  • All trading involves risk of capital loss

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

  • Market conditions can change rapidly and unpredictably

2. Indicator Limitations

  • This is a technical analysis tool based on historical data

  • Signals are probabilities, not certainties

  • False signals WILL occur

  • No indicator can predict market movements with 100% accuracy

3. Execution Risk

  • Slippage can affect entry/exit prices

  • Broker execution speeds vary

  • Spreads can widen during news events

⚠️ TRADING WARNINGS

DO NOT RISK MORE THAN YOU CAN AFFORD TO LOSE

  • Only trade with risk capital

  • Never use money needed for essential expenses

  • Consider all funds deposited as potentially lost

NO FINANCIAL ADVICE


