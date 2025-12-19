Quantum Gold Master v333 Manual Trade

Quantum Trading Master v3.33 - Universal Version

📊 Overview

Quantum Trading Master is a sophisticated multi-timeframe trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically adapts to different financial instruments including Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and indices. The system uses smart detection algorithms to optimize parameters for each instrument type, ensuring optimal performance across markets.

✨ Key Features

🎯 Universal Instrument Compatibility

Auto-Detection System : Automatically identifies whether you're trading Forex, Gold, or other instruments

Smart Parameter Suggestions : Recommends optimal settings based on detected instrument type

Unit Conversion: Displays profits and spreads in appropriate units (pips for Forex, dollars for Gold)

📈 Advanced Signal Generation

Multi-Factor Scoring System : Scores signals from 0-100 based on 5 key dimensions: Trend Strength (40 points max) Momentum (30 points max) Pattern Recognition (30 points max) Trading Session (20 points max) Volume Analysis (20 points max)

Signal Verification : Optional verification with next bar close

Cooldown System: Prevents signal spam with configurable cooldown periods

🛡️ Intelligent Risk Management

Dynamic Lot Calculation : Calculates position size based on account balance and risk percentage

Multiple Take Profit Levels : Up to 3 TP levels with partial closing options

ATR-Based Stop Loss : Volatility-adjusted stop losses using Average True Range

Spread Filtering: Filters out trades during high-spread conditions

🎨 Professional Dashboard

Real-time Signal Status : Color-coded display of active signals

Profit/Loss Tracking : Real-time P&L calculation

Market Conditions : Spread, volatility, and momentum indicators

Performance Statistics: Win rate, total trades, and cumulative profit

🔧 Smart Optimization

Forex-Optimized Defaults : Pre-configured for EURUSD and major pairs

Gold-Specific Adjustments : Automatic recommendations for XAUUSD

Backtest-Friendly: Relaxed spread filtering for strategy testing

⚙️ Input Parameters

Risk Management

RiskRewardRatio : Target risk:reward ratio (default: 2.5)

ATR_MultiplierSL : ATR multiplier for stop loss calculation (default: 2.0)

ATR_Period : Period for ATR volatility calculation (default: 14)

MaxRiskPercent: Maximum risk per trade as % of account (default: 0.5%)

Spread Settings (Forex Optimized)

MaxSpread : Maximum allowed spread in points (default: 15 = 1.5 pips for Forex)

UseSpreadFilter : Enable/disable spread filtering

RelaxSpreadInBacktest: Relax spread filter in Strategy Tester

Take Profit Levels

UseMultipleTP : Enable multiple take profit levels

TP1_Ratio : First TP ratio relative to risk (default: 1.5)

TP2_Ratio : Second TP ratio relative to risk (default: 2.5)

TP3_Ratio : Third TP ratio relative to risk (default: 4.0)

TP1_ClosePercent : Percentage to close at TP1 (default: 30%)

TP2_ClosePercent: Percentage to close at TP2 (default: 50%)

Technical Indicators

RSI_Period : RSI period for momentum (default: 7)

MACD_Fast : Fast EMA period for MACD (default: 12)

MACD_Slow : Slow EMA period for MACD (default: 26)

MACD_Signal : Signal line period for MACD (default: 9)

EMA_Fast : Fast EMA period (default: 21)

EMA_Mid : Medium EMA period (default: 55)

EMA_Slow: Slow EMA period (default: 200)

Signal Filters

MinSignalScore : Minimum score for valid signal (0-100, default: 70)

EnableSignalCooldown : Enable cooldown between signals

SignalCooldownHours : Hours between signals (default: 24)

MaxSignalsPerDay : Maximum signals per day (default: 2)

MinSignalDurationBars: Minimum bars between signals (default: 3)

Timeframe & Display

MainTimeframe : Main timeframe for analysis (default: H4)

ShowSLTPLines : Display support/resistance lines on chart

DashboardFontSize : Font size for dashboard display

ColorCodeLines: Color-code SL/TP lines based on status

Alerts & Notifications

EnablePopupAlerts : Enable popup notifications

EnableSoundAlerts : Enable sound notifications

AlertSoundFile : Sound file for alerts

AlertCooldownSeconds: Seconds between repeated alerts

🎯 Instrument-Specific Recommendations

For Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc.)

Default settings are optimal

MaxSpread: 15 points = 1.5 pips

ATR_MultiplierSL: 2.0

Risk %: 0.5%

For Gold (XAUUSD)

Recommended adjustments:

MaxSpread: 20-30 points ($2-$3 per lot)

ATR_MultiplierSL: 2.5

Risk %: 0.5%-1.0%

For Indices & Other Instruments

MaxSpread: 10-20 points

ATR_MultiplierSL: 2.0-3.0

Risk %: 0.5%-1.0%

📊 Dashboard Information Display

The indicator provides a comprehensive dashboard showing:

Signal Status: Active buy/sell signals with color coding Entry Details: Entry price, stop loss, and 3 take profit levels Signal Quality: Numerical score with breakdown Current P&L: Real-time profit/loss in appropriate units Market Conditions: Spread, volatility (ATR), RSI, MACD Performance Stats: Win rate, total trades, cumulative profit Signal Management: Daily signal count and cooldown timer

🚀 Benefits for Traders

Time-Saving: No need to manually adjust settings for different instruments Consistent Risk Management: Automated position sizing based on account balance High-Quality Signals: Multi-factor scoring ensures only high-probability setups Professional Grade: Institutional-quality risk management and monitoring Educational: Dashboard provides insight into the system's decision process Flexible: Works on any timeframe and adapts to market conditions

🔍 How It Works

Instrument Detection: Automatically detects whether you're trading Forex, Gold, or other instruments Market Analysis: Analyzes trend, momentum, patterns, session timing, and volume Signal Scoring: Generates a composite score from 0-100 for each potential setup Risk Calculation: Determines optimal position size based on account risk parameters Trade Management: Monitors active trades with multiple TP levels and trailing options Performance Tracking: Records all trades for statistical analysis

💡 Pro Tips

Start with default settings for your instrument type

Adjust MaxSpread based on your broker's typical spreads

Use the cooldown feature to avoid overtrading

Monitor the score breakdown to understand why signals are generated

Backtest first with RelaxSpreadInBacktest enabled

⚠️ Important Notes

Always test with a demo account first

Adjust risk parameters according to your risk tolerance

The system is designed for H4 timeframe but works on all timeframes

Results may vary based on market conditions and broker spreads

Quantum Trading Master v3.33 provides institutional-grade trading tools in an accessible package, making professional trading techniques available to all levels of traders.

IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE & WARNING

🚨 NO PERFORMANCE GUARANTEE

Quantum Trading Master v3.33 is a trading indicator and signal generator - NOT a guaranteed profit system. There is absolutely NO guarantee that any trade generated by this indicator will be profitable. Trading financial markets involves substantial risk of loss.

📉 KEY RISK FACTORS

1. Market Risk

All trading involves risk of capital loss

Past performance does not guarantee future results

Market conditions can change rapidly and unpredictably

2. Indicator Limitations

This is a technical analysis tool based on historical data

Signals are probabilities, not certainties

False signals WILL occur

No indicator can predict market movements with 100% accuracy

3. Execution Risk

Slippage can affect entry/exit prices

Broker execution speeds vary

Spreads can widen during news events

⚠️ TRADING WARNINGS

DO NOT RISK MORE THAN YOU CAN AFFORD TO LOSE

Only trade with risk capital

Never use money needed for essential expenses

Consider all funds deposited as potentially lost