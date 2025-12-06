Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdawn Limiter Pro in MT5
- Utilitários
- Mehnoosh Karimi
- Versão: 3.1
- Ativações: 10
Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdown Limiter Pro for MetaTrader 5
The Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdown Limiter Pro for MetaTrader 5 is a professional-grade solution designed specifically for prop-firm traders. This tool gives Forex traders precise control over risk and position sizing, helping them protect capital and maintain consistent performance.
Engineered with a modular, multi-symbol Expert Advisor structure, the system streamlines order management—making it fast and intuitive to configure stop loss, take profit, break-even logic, and partial close executions.
Its advanced capital management interface spans seven specialized tabs, allowing traders to tailor every setting to their risk plan. Most importantly, it enforces strict drawdown limits—whether in dollars or percentages—providing daily risk protection and preventing violations during prop-firm challenges or funded account evaluations.
Specifications
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Indicator Categories
|
Money Management, Trading Assist, Risk Management for MT5
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 5
|
Skill Level
|
Advanced
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Day Trading, Scalping, Intraday
|
Instruments
|
Stocks, Indices, Forex, Crypto
Key Highlights
The Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdown Limiter Pro offers comprehensive trade-management capabilities, including multi-level TP/SL setups, daily and weekly trading limits, time-based restrictions, and symbol-specific permissions. Traders gain more control over market timing and position management while maintaining prop-firm discipline.
It supports partial close, break-even automation, and other risk-control features—enabling faster, more accurate decision-making.
License Activation
To activate the Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdown Limiter Pro in MetaTrader 5, you’ll need a valid license. Contact us through live chat on our website or via Telegram/WhatsApp to receive your activation code or complimentary license.
Example Buy Trade (NDQ100, 30-Minute Chart)
On the NDQ100 30-minute chart, a buy trade executed with the Trade Panel showcases structured capital management. The intuitive main panel and dedicated trade box display live data—order type, volume, real-time P/L, and risk parameters. Traders can instantly access BreakEven, Partial Close, or Close functions for superior trade control.
Example Sell Trade (GBP/USD, 4-Hour Chart)
A GBP/USD sell trade illustrates full stop loss placement and multiple take profit targets. With the Multi-TP feature, traders lock in profits at different levels as price moves. Essential features—Full Close, BreakEven, and Partial Close—are available immediately upon entry. Smart timing tools also support trading around session opens and closes.
Main Trade Management Panel
This central hub provides quick access to market and pending orders, volume adjustments, and TP/SL configuration.
Features include:
- One-Click Trading
- Customizable TP/SL
- Virtual TP/SL (serverless execution)
- Automated Partial Close
- Toggle visibility of TP/SL levels
- Candle countdown timer
- Buy/Sell and pending order controls
- Risk settings in dollar, %, or pips
- Single or multi-TP setups
- Risk-free break-even options
- Close all/close last position
- Visual risk-to-reward and protector panels
Account Protector Management Panel
A robust control center designed to prevent overtrading and avoid consecutive losses. Its seven tabs offer extensive customization for disciplined prop trading.
Volume Tab
Set daily/weekly trade size limits, maximum number of trades, and sequential win/loss thresholds.
Time Tab
Define approved trading hours for each weekday, ensuring trades are executed only within preferred market conditions.
Profit/Loss Tab
Control daily/weekly P/L limits by dollar, percent, or pips—automatically locking trading when thresholds are reached.
Symbol Tab
Restrict trading to selected instruments to maintain strategic focus.
Trades Tab
View live summaries of balances, win/loss streaks, drawdowns, and optional real-time dashboard metrics.
TP & SL Tab
Enforce mandatory stop loss and take profit rules, including alerts if missing, and prevent unauthorized adjustments.
News Tab
Integrate high-impact economic news filters, including freeze periods before/after events—perfect for volatile major pairs.
Conclusion
The Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdown Limiter Pro for MT5 is a complete risk-management and capital-protection system built for serious prop-firm traders. With extensive customization, advanced order control, and strict discipline features, it supports consistent performance while reducing emotional trading.
Whether following ICT, Smart Money Concepts, or traditional strategies, traders benefit from enhanced accuracy, disciplined execution, and protection against unnecessary drawdown or margin risk.