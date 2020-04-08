ICT Suspension Blocks

📝A professional ICT indicator that automatically detects fresh Suspension Blocks. This is the LITE version of the powerful ICT Gold Sweeper system.


📝The ICT Suspension Blocks is designed to help you identify high-probability reversal zones (Suspension Blocks) based on Smart Money Concepts (ICT).

Unlike basic support/resistance indicators, this tool focuses on specific 3-candle patterns where price has "suspended" and is likely to return for liquidity.

🚀 Features in this FREE Version:

  • Auto-Detection: Instantly finds Bullish (Green) and Bearish (Red) blocks.

  • Status Tracking: Automatically grays out blocks when they are invalidated (broken).

  • Modern Dashboard: A clean, professional information panel showing Market Bias and Active Block counts.

  • Smart Filters: Includes a "Hide Used" button logic to keep your chart clean (limited function).

  • Basic Alerts: Get notified via pop-up/sound when a New Block forms.

🔓 Why Upgrade to PRO? (The "Golden" Logic)

This free version is powerful, but the PRO version unlocks the true potential of this system with the Golden Overlap Engine.

Feature 🟢 FREE Version 🟡 PRO Version (Gold Sweeper)
Auto-Detection ✅ Yes ✅ Yes
Golden Overlap (HTF) ❌ No YES (Game Changer)
Interactive Buttons ❌ Locked Full Control
Mobile Push Alerts ❌ No YES
Touch/Mitigation Alerts ❌ No YES
Click-to-Navigate ❌ No YES

👉 [Click here to get the PRO Version: ICT Gold Sweeper]

💡 How to use (Free Version Strategy):

  1. Add the indicator to your chart (e.g., M15 or H1).

  2. Look at the Market Bias on the panel.

  3. Wait for a fresh Green/Red block to form in the direction of the trend.

  4. Enter on the retest of the block.

Simple. Clean. Effective.

Download this free tool today and start seeing the market structure clearly.


Mais do autor
ICT Gold Sweeper
Kaveh Vaheddehkordi
Indicadores
BIG LOYALTY REWARD FOR EXISTING BUYERS! did you buy this indicator? If yes, STOP! DO NOT BUY THE EA VERSION! As a thank you for your early support, I am giving you the fully automated **ICT Gold Sweeper EA** (Worth $149) for FREE! HOW TO CLAIM YOUR GIFT: 1. Do not buy the robot. 2. Send me a **Private Message (DM)** here on MQL5. 3. I will verify your purchase and send you the EA file immediately. We build winners together! ICT Gold Sweeper: The Smartest Way to T
Interactive Fixed Range Volume Indicator
Kaveh Vaheddehkordi
Indicadores
Interactive Volume Profile Indicator !! Interactive Volume Profile is a powerful MT5 indicator that brings advanced volume profiling capabilities to your chart, similar to what professional traders use on TradingView. This custom-designed tool allows you to analyze price levels based on traded volume, helping you identify key support and resistance areas, potential breakout points, and optimal entry/exit levels. Key Features: Fully Interactive : Select any chart range with two simple clicks to
DivHunter
Kaveh Vaheddehkordi
Experts
Three Point Divergence Stepping EA Are you searching for an expert advisor that capitalizes on one of the most powerful reversal signals in the market, while protecting your capital with an intelligent, adaptive risk management system? The Three Point Divergence Stepping EA is your solution. This is not just another RSI divergence robot. It employs a proprietary three-point confirmation strategy to identify high-probability market turning points, filtering out the noise and false signals that t
ICT Gold Sweeper BOT
Kaveh Vaheddehkordi
Experts
LAUNCH SPECIAL OFFER Current Price: **$99** (Discounted from ~~$149~~) ️ Price increases to $149 after the first 50 copies. Grab the EA now before the price hike! BUYER BONUS: Don't miss the Exclusive Gift waiting for you at the end of this description. Read on to claim your extra "Pro Version"! From Manual Precision to Automated Profits The ICT Gold Sweeper EA is the fully automated evolution of our popular indicator system. We engineered a robust robot that not only finds the setup
