ICT Suspension Blocks
- Indicadores
- Kaveh Vaheddehkordi
- Versão: 1.0
📝A professional ICT indicator that automatically detects fresh Suspension Blocks. This is the LITE version of the powerful ICT Gold Sweeper system.
📝The ICT Suspension Blocks is designed to help you identify high-probability reversal zones (Suspension Blocks) based on Smart Money Concepts (ICT).
Unlike basic support/resistance indicators, this tool focuses on specific 3-candle patterns where price has "suspended" and is likely to return for liquidity.
🚀 Features in this FREE Version:
-
✅ Auto-Detection: Instantly finds Bullish (Green) and Bearish (Red) blocks.
-
✅ Status Tracking: Automatically grays out blocks when they are invalidated (broken).
-
✅ Modern Dashboard: A clean, professional information panel showing Market Bias and Active Block counts.
-
✅ Smart Filters: Includes a "Hide Used" button logic to keep your chart clean (limited function).
-
✅ Basic Alerts: Get notified via pop-up/sound when a New Block forms.
🔓 Why Upgrade to PRO? (The "Golden" Logic)
This free version is powerful, but the PRO version unlocks the true potential of this system with the Golden Overlap Engine.
|Feature
|🟢 FREE Version
|🟡 PRO Version (Gold Sweeper)
|Auto-Detection
|✅ Yes
|✅ Yes
|Golden Overlap (HTF)
|❌ No
|✅ YES (Game Changer)
|Interactive Buttons
|❌ Locked
|✅ Full Control
|Mobile Push Alerts
|❌ No
|✅ YES
|Touch/Mitigation Alerts
|❌ No
|✅ YES
|Click-to-Navigate
|❌ No
|✅ YES
👉 [Click here to get the PRO Version: ICT Gold Sweeper]
💡 How to use (Free Version Strategy):
-
Add the indicator to your chart (e.g., M15 or H1).
-
Look at the Market Bias on the panel.
-
Wait for a fresh Green/Red block to form in the direction of the trend.
-
Enter on the retest of the block.
Simple. Clean. Effective.
Download this free tool today and start seeing the market structure clearly.