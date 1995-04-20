Swift sniper mql4

SWIFT SNIPER COMBO combines a smoothed moving-average crossover engine with a swing-pivot detector. Signals are only generated when both engines agree: the trend direction from the MA system and a structural swing low/high confirmation from the pivot detector. This multi-layer check reduces noise and filters out weak moves.

Key Benefits

  • Dual Confirmation Logic: Crossover + structural pivot reduces false entries.
  • Non-Repainting: Signals use confirmed bar data (i-1 vs i-2), so arrows and levels do not repaint.
  • Built-in Risk Levels: Automatic stop-loss and three staggered take-profit targets displayed on chart.
  • Realtime Alerts: Popups and visual cues when new signals form.
  • Fully Configurable: Control MA lengths, smoothing, pivot lookback, TP/SL sizing, and display options.
  • Multi-Symbol & Multi-TF Friendly: Suitable for scalping or swing setups depending on timeframe.

How Signals Work (Simple Rules)

  • Buy: MA engine produces a bullish crossover and price forms a confirmed swing low → buy arrow + TP/SL appear.
  • Sell: MA engine produces a bearish crossover and price forms a confirmed swing high → sell arrow + TP/SL appear.
  • Trade Management: Indicator plots an SL line and three TP lines (TP1, TP2, TP3). Use these levels to scale out or trail profit.

Recommended Usage

  • Timeframes: M1–M15 for scalping; M30–H4 for intraday; H1–D1 for swing trades.
  • Markets: Forex majors, indices, and metals (XAUUSD) perform well; backtest on each instrument.
  • Position Sizing: Combine the indicator’s SL distance with your own risk percentage per trade (e.g., 0.5%–1% of equity).
  • Confirmation: For higher conviction, require higher-TF agreement or volume/structure confirmation.

Inputs (Default Values)

Important Note (Risk Disclosure)

This indicator provides trade signals and reference risk levels only — it is not an automated money-management system. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Always validate on a demo account, backtest across symbols and timeframes, and follow sound position-sizing rules. Seller and Administration not liable for trading outcomes (per Market Terms).

Add SWIFT SNIPER COMBO to your toolkit to tighten entries, automate visible risk levels, and trade with clearer conviction.


Produtos recomendados
Professional Histogram MT 4
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicadores
Professional histogram   (PH) é uma ferramenta altamente eficiente e confiável para negociar forex, CFDs e opções binárias. O PH é fácil de usar e configurar para iniciantes e comerciantes experientes. Ao contrário da maioria dos indicadores, o Professional Histogram encontra tendências mais longas e fornece menos sinais falsos. Quando uma compra ou um sinal de venda aparece, um alerta é acionado, permitindo que você abra uma posição em tempo hábil e evite ficar sentado no seu PC o tempo tod
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Indicadores
Taurus All4 O Taurus All4 é um indicador de alta performance, ele vai te indicar a força da tendência, e você vai conseguir observar a força dos candle. Nosso indicador possuir mais de 4 confirmações da tendência. Ele é bem simples e fácil de usar. Modos de confirmações Confirmações de Tendência da Vela:  Quando a vela mudar para verde claro a tendência é de alta. Quando a vela mudar para vermelho claro a tendência está revertendo para baixo. Quando a vela mudar para vermelho escuro a tendênc
Weis Wave Indicator
Dhabaleswar Prasad Jena
Indicadores
This indicator is based on the Weis wave principle of wave volume. Below are few features of the indicator It draws the wave on the chart while the accumulated volume per wave in a different window at the bottom of the chart You can configure the turning point move It displays the accumulated volume (in thousands, eg for 15000 volume it will show 15) at the end of each wave You can also configure to show number of candles in the wave along with the wave volume The indicator calculates the distin
Trend Hunter Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicadores
The indicator is designed for opening trades for a long period. he is set up to get as many points from each trade as possible. he uses the scalping method... you can trade on any currency pairs indicator is already  you can trade at any time of the day but the preferred time of trading during the European American session. currency pairs eur / jpy, eur / usd currency pairs with high volatility then the results are much better.
CCI with Dynamic OSB zones mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex "CCI com zonas de Sobrevenda/Sobrecompra Dinâmicas" para MT4, sem repintura. - O Índice de Canal de Commodities (CCI) é excelente para negociação de momentum na direção da tendência. - É ótimo para entradas de Venda em zonas de Sobrecompra dinâmicas e entradas de Compra em zonas de Sobrevenda dinâmicas na direção da tendência principal. - Este indicador também é excelente para combinar com entradas de Ação de Preço. - Zona de Sobrecompra Dinâmica - acima da linha amarela
Channel of Fractals mz
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex "CANAL DE FRACTAL" para MT4. - Este indicador mostra linhas de tendência locais reais com base nas máximas/mínimas dos fractais. - Ótimo para traders que utilizam Análise Gráfica. - Linhas de tendência locais de resistência - Cor vermelha. - Linhas de tendência locais de suporte - Cor azul. - Possui poucos parâmetros responsáveis ​​pelo número de fractais, cores e largura das linhas de tendência. - O indicador é ótimo para detectar as condições atuais do mercado: - Condi
Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT4
Ku Chuan Lien
4 (1)
Indicadores
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction. This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included. Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 4. You can choose to display HA and HAS in the sam
AW Heiken Ashi
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicadores
AW Heiken Ashi — Indicador inteligente de tendência e níveis de TP. Indicador avançado baseado no Heiken Ashi clássico, adaptado para traders, com maior flexibilidade e clareza. Ao contrário do indicador padrão, o AW Heiken Ashi ajuda a analisar a tendência, determinar metas de lucro e filtrar sinais falsos, proporcionando decisões de negociação mais seguras. Guia de configuração e instruções - Aqui / Versão MT5 - Aqui Vantagens do AW Heiken Ashi: Funciona em qualquer ativo e período de tempo, A
Trend Correction Histogram m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex "Histograma de correção de tendência" para MT4. - O histograma de correção de tendências pode ter 2 cores: vermelho para tendência de baixa e azul para tendência de alta. - 7 colunas consecutivas do histograma da mesma cor significam o início de uma nova tendência. - Indicador Histograma de Correção de Tendências desenhado com o objetivo principal - minimizar as perdas e maximizar os lucros. - Possui um parâmetro - “Período”, responsável pela sensibilidade do indicador.
ADX Pointer
Dominik Mandok
Indicadores
ADX Pointer is an indicator which is based on "Average Directional Index" and draws three numbers in chart window depending on the value of ADX. In ADX Pointer you can set "ADX_Period" which is of course period of Average Directional Index and you can also set 3 levels. When ADX value exceed first level ("ADX_Level1") in chart window appears number "1", when ADX exceed second level ("ADX_Level2") appears "2" and when ADX exceed third level ("ADX_Level3") appears "3". Simple. ADX Pointer works on
Scalper Channel MT4
Andrei Novichkov
Indicadores
"Scalper Channel MT4" is a modern channel indicator that shows the trader the direction of the trade. For work, the indicator uses built-in and proprietary technical means and a new secret formula. Load it on the chart and the indicator will show you the entry direction in color: If the upper limit of the price channel of the indicator is blue, open a buy position. If the lower limit of the price channel of the indicator is red, open a sell position. If the border of the indicator is gray, neut
Fasts Scalping
Ivan Simonika
Indicadores
Fast Scalping is a new product that allows you to identify the current market phase (uptrend, downtrend or flat). Represents a typical investor strategy that usually indicates a trend change from bearish to bullish. A tool that allows you to determine the direction and strength of a trend. Unlike most indicators, Fast Scalping finds longer trends and gives fewer false signals. This indicator displays arrows of different colors depending on the current state of the market and thus signals the u
Trend Flat Pro Histogram m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex "Trend Flat Pro Histogram" para MT4, sem repintura. - O indicador "Trend Flat Pro Histogram" é muito sensível e muito mais eficiente do que qualquer média móvel padrão. - Ele foi projetado para mostrar as condições atuais do mercado: Lateral, Tendência de Alta e Tendência de Baixa. - O indicador possui 3 cores: Amarelo para condições de mercado Lateral, Vermelho para tendência de baixa e Verde para tendência de alta (as cores podem ser alteradas nas configurações). - Com
RunwiseFX Heikin Ashi with Alert
Runwise Limited
Indicadores
Description Shows Heikin-Ashi candles (often misspelled Heiken-Ashi) on the chart and can alert when candles change color. The alert is useful for both entry and exit. The number of candles of the new color before an alert is raised can be set. The alert can be controlled interactively, directly from the chart. Also includes bonus indicators of current spread and ask/bid prices in large text, color coded as price changes. Usage Heikin-Ashi candles give a much better insight to the underlying tre
Dashboard Scanner Kalman
Agus Santoso
Indicadores
Versão MT4 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129411 Versão MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129412 Scanner de Painel Kalman – Scanner Multi-Par, Multi-Timeframe Scanner multifuncional para deteção inteligente de tendências utilizando a tecnologia de filtro Kalman O Dashboard Scanner Kalman é um scanner avançado baseado no algoritmo Kalman Filter Trend Levels modificado, concebido para monitorizar a direção da tendência, os níveis de sinal e a força da tendência em vários perí
Alpha Trend Spotter PA
Andy Ismail
Indicadores
Supplement for Alpha Trend Spotter (ATS) Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/8590 This indicator acts by price action. Use it when ATS shows clear Bullish or Bearish Trend for finding the strongest trend each day. Suitable for timeframes M5, H1, H4 and D1. Suitable for Binary Option 5 minutes signal. How to Use: RED Arrow means Sell GREEN Arrow means Buy
Simple Elliot Continuation or Reversal
Mohamed yehia Osman
5 (1)
Indicadores
OnixPoint
Jhonsep Lopez
Indicadores
The OnixPoint indicator efficiently detects the most appropriate entry in trend with the shorter stoploss. It is based on finding patterns of tasset trend change with respect to future price estimate. It works for any currency pair. The indicator is designed to facilitate decision-making at position entries. The development team is constantly improving the functionality of the indicator. Benefits of the Indicator Does not repaint. Works on all currencies. Works on all timeframes. It's easy to u
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Robot scalper for M5 timeframe. Trades on the GBPUSD currency pair. This robot has been specially developed by a company of professional traders for trading in the pound sterling. The robot approximately opens 5 to 15 trades every day. It is best to trade with brokers that have a low spread on GBPUSD up to 10 pips. The recommended minimum deposit to start is $500 or more. Advantages: does not use martingale. not a net. every trade has a stop loss. professional bot specifically for the GBPUSD p
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Indicadores
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
King of Forex Trend Cloud
Elias Mtwenge
Indicadores
The King of Forex Trend Cloud Indicator is a trend following indicator based on moving averages. The Indicator is meant to Capture both the beginning and the end of a trend. This indicator can be used to predict both short and long terms market trends.  The king of Forex Trend Cloud if paired together with the King of Forex Trend Indicator can give a broad picture in market analysis and forecasts. I have attached images for both the  The king of Forex Trend Cloud on its own and  The king of Fore
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicadores
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
Indicadores
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
Glazz
Andrei Gerasimenko
Indicadores
Glazz is a great mix of standard Bollinger Bands and ZigZag . The essence of the strategy - is the search for extreme points - possible reversals. When building a signal, we use Bands of a large period and a small ZigZag period. When the indicator has calculated the entire value for signal search, it shows an arrow to buy/sell and gives a sound signal. Simply put, ZigZag is looking for a possible reversal, and Bollinger Bands confirms this reversal. The indicator settings are simple. By defaul
Turbo Scalper Pro MT4 Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Indicadores
Turbo Scalper Pro  Fast. Smart. Reliable. The ultimate scalping companion built for serious traders who love precision and style! What Is It? Turbo Scalper Pro is a powerful non-repainting scalping indicator based on a time-tested strategy: EMA crossover  RSI filter  Session time filtering for smarter signals All this, packed into a clean, modern on-screen dashboard with live signals, status lights, and a real-time clock. Key Features: Non-Repainting Buy/Sell Arrows Accurat
MACD Divergence
Sergey Deev
2.5 (2)
Indicadores
The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window. Indicator Parameters MacdFast - fast MACD line period MacdSlow - slow MACD line period MacdSignal - MACD signal line period MacdPric
Search for Reversal
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicadores
The Search for Reversal trend indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods and for long-term trading. Indicator showing signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated times to enter the market with arrows. Using the indicator, you can optimally distribute the risk coefficient. Uses all one parameter for settings. When choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble so that the corresponding graph has an excellent project
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicadores
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Capernaum
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicadores
Visually, Capernaum, on the chart, appears as small arrows indicating the direction of the trend movement and the opening of trading positions. The appearance of a blue up arrow indicates that the market is beginning to rise and it is time to buy. And the appearance of a red down arrow means that the market is falling and it is high time to sell. When a suitable moment for buying appears, the indicator generates a signal exactly at the moment of its appearance and not below or above the current
Real NonRePaint MultiTimeFrame RSI
Aleksandr Martynov
Indicadores
Indicator from the Real Non RePaint MultiTimeFrame (Real NRP MTF)  series. Specially designed to display the RSI standard indicator reading from the Senior TimeFrame (TF) to the Junior. The indicator differs from the standard scale - symmetrical relative to 0. Add 50.0 to the readings to get the standard values. Does not look into the future for history at the senior TF. DOES NOT DIFFER from the standard real-time indicator readings (including bias), but shows the actual indicator readings on th
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicadores
Gann Made Easy é um sistema de negociação Forex profissional e fácil de usar, baseado nos melhores princípios de negociação usando a teoria do sr. W. D. Gann. O indicador fornece sinais precisos de COMPRA e VENDA, incluindo níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit. Você pode negociar mesmo em movimento usando notificações PUSH. ENTRE EM CONTATO COMIGO APÓS A COMPRA PARA RECEBER DICAS DE NEGOCIAÇÃO, BÔNUS E O ASSISTENTE EA "GANN MADE EASY" GRATUITAMENTE! Provavelmente você já ouviu muitas vezes sobre os
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este software de painel de instrumentos está a funcionar em 28 pares de moedas. É baseado em 2 dos nossos principais indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Dá uma grande visão geral de todo o mercado Forex. Mostra valores avançados de força da moeda, velocidade de movimento da moeda e sinais para 28 pares de divisas em todos os (9) períodos de tempo. Imagine como a sua n
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicadores
O M1 SNIPER é um sistema indicador de negociação fácil de usar. É um indicador de seta projetado para o período M1. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema independente para scalping no período M1 e pode ser usado como parte do seu sistema de negociação existente. Embora este sistema de negociação tenha sido projetado especificamente para negociação no M1, ele também pode ser usado em outros períodos. Originalmente, desenvolvi este método para negociar XAUUSD e BTCUSD. Mas considero-o útil ta
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicadores
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicadores
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicadores
O Apollo SR Master é um indicador de Suporte/Resistência com recursos especiais que tornam a negociação com zonas de Suporte/Resistência mais fácil e confiável. O indicador calcula as zonas de Suporte/Resistência em tempo real, sem qualquer atraso, detectando topos e fundos de preço locais. Em seguida, para confirmar a área de Suporte/Resistência recém-formada, o indicador exibe um sinal especial que indica que a zona pode ser considerada e usada como um sinal de VENDA ou COMPRA. Nesse caso, a f
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicadores
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - A ferramenta de negociação Forex de última geração. ATUALMENTE 49% DE DESCONTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator é a evolução dos nossos indicadores populares de longa data, combinando o poder de três em um: Indicador Advanced Currency Strength28 (695 avaliações) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE com ALERTA (520 avaliações) + Sinais CS28 Combo (Bônus). Detalhes sobre o indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 O que o Next-Generation Strength Indicator oferece?  Tudo
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicadores
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este painel é uma peça de software muito poderosa que trabalha em múltiplos símbolos e até 9 prazos. Baseia-se no nosso principal indicador (Melhores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).   O tablier dá uma óptima visão geral. Mostra:   Valores filtrados da Oferta e da Procura, incluindo a classificação da força da zona, Distâncias de/para as zonas e dentro das zonas, Destaca as zonas aninhadas, Dá 4 tipos de alertas para os símbolos escolhidos em todos os (9) períodos de
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicadores
Indicador antecipado       Determina os níveis e zonas de reversão do mercado   , permitindo que você espere o preço retornar ao nível e entre no início de uma nova tendência, e não no seu fim. Ele mostra       níveis de reversão       onde o mercado confirma uma mudança de direção e inicia um movimento adicional. O indicador funciona sem redesenhar, é otimizado para qualquer instrumento e revela seu potencial máximo quando combinado com o       LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       indicador. Scanner
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Indicadores
Scalper Vault é um sistema profissional de escalpelamento que fornece tudo o que você precisa para um escalpelamento bem-sucedido. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação completo que pode ser usado por comerciantes de forex e opções binárias. O período de tempo recomendado é M5. O sistema fornece sinais de seta precisos na direção da tendência. Ele também fornece sinais superiores e inferiores e níveis de mercado Gann. Os indicadores fornecem todos os tipos de alertas, incluindo notificações
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicadores
Currency Strength Wizard é um indicador muito poderoso que fornece uma solução completa para uma negociação bem-sucedida. O indicador calcula o poder deste ou daquele par forex usando os dados de todas as moedas em vários intervalos de tempo. Esses dados são representados em uma forma de índice de moeda fácil de usar e linhas de energia de moeda que você pode usar para ver o poder desta ou daquela moeda. Tudo o que você precisa é anexar o indicador ao gráfico que deseja negociar e o indicador mo
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicadores
Volatility Trend System - um sistema de negociação que dá sinais para entradas. O sistema de volatilidade fornece sinais lineares e pontuais na direção da tendência, bem como sinais para sair dela, sem redesenho e atrasos. O indicador de tendência monitora a direção da tendência de médio prazo, mostra a direção e sua mudança. O indicador de sinal é baseado em mudanças na volatilidade e mostra entradas no mercado. O indicador está equipado com vários tipos de alertas. Pode ser aplicado a vários i
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicadores
O sistema PRO Renko é um sistema de negociação altamente preciso especialmente concebido para a negociação de gráficos RENKO. Trata-se de um sistema universal que pode ser aplicado a vários instrumentos de negociação. O sistema neutraliza eficazmente o chamado ruído de mercado, dando-lhe acesso a sinais de inversão precisos. O indicador é muito fácil de usar e tem apenas um parâmetro responsável pela geração de sinal. Você pode facilmente adaptar a ferramenta a qualquer instrumento de negocia
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicadores
LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       Ajuda a entender onde o mercado está realmente mudando de direção. O indicador mostra inversões de tendência reais e pontos onde os principais participantes retornam ao mercado. Você vê     Linhas BOS     Análise de tendências e níveis-chave em prazos maiores — sem configurações complexas ou ruídos desnecessários. Os sinais não são repintados e permanecem no gráfico após o fechamento da barra. O que o indicador mostra: Mudanças reais  tendência (linhas BOS) Uma vez
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicadores
Uma estratégia intradiária baseada em dois princípios fundamentais do mercado. O algoritmo é baseado na análise de volumes e ondas de preços usando filtros adicionais. O algoritmo inteligente do indicador dá um sinal apenas quando dois fatores de mercado se combinam em um. O indicador calcula ondas de um determinado intervalo no gráfico M1 usando os dados do período de tempo mais alto. E para confirmar a onda, o indicador utiliza a análise por volume. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação pr
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador analisa o volume de cada ponto e calcula os níveis de exaustão do mercado para esse volume. Ele consiste em três linhas: Linha de exaustão do volume altista Linha de exaustão do volume baixista Linha que indica a tendência do mercado. Esta linha muda de cor para refletir se o mercado é altista ou baixista. Você pode analisar o mercado a partir de qualquer ponto inicial que escolher. Uma vez que uma linha de exaustão de volume seja atingida, identifique um novo ponto de início para o
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 20% DE DESCONTO ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Pares Exóticos de Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª linha para mostrar a verdadeira força da moeda de Ouro, Prata, Petróleo, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Esta é uma ferramenta de negociação única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque inco
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicadores
Indicador de tendência, solução única inovadora para negociação e filtragem de tendências com todos os recursos de tendências importantes construídos dentro de uma ferramenta! É um indicador multi-timeframe e multi-moedas 100% sem repintura que pode ser usado em todos os símbolos/instrumentos: forex, commodities, criptomoedas, índices e ações. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador Support and Resistance Screener está disponível por apenas US$ 50e vitalício. (Preço original US$ 250) (oferta este
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicadores
Day Trader Master é um sistema de negociação completo para day traders. O sistema é composto por dois indicadores. Um indicador é um sinal de seta para comprar e vender. É o indicador de seta que você obtém. Eu fornecerei o segundo indicador gratuitamente. O segundo indicador é um indicador de tendência especialmente projetado para ser usado em conjunto com essas setas. OS INDICADORES NÃO SE REPETEM E NÃO SE ATRASAM! A utilização deste sistema é muito simples. Você só precisa seguir os sinais de
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
Os indicadores de tendência são uma das áreas de análise técnica para utilização em negociações em mercados financeiros. Indicador de Angular Trend Lines - determina de forma abrangente a direção da tendência e gera sinais de entrada. Além de suavizar a direção média das velas Também utiliza o ângulo de inclinação das linhas de tendência. O princípio de construção dos ângulos de Gann foi tomado como base para o ângulo de inclinação. O indicador de análise técnica combina a suavização de velas e
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional   + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicador
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Indicadores
Este indicador é um indicador para análise automática de ondas que é perfeito para negociações práticas! Caso... Nota:   Não estou acostumado a usar nomes ocidentais para classificação de ondas. Devido à influência da convenção de nomenclatura de Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen), nomeei a onda básica como   uma caneta   e a banda de onda secundária como   um segmento   . ao mesmo tempo, o segmento tem a direção da tendência.   O segmento de tendência principal   é nomeado (esse método de nomencl
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Indicadores
Was: $299  Now: $99   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
Gartley Hunter Multi MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (3)
Indicadores
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all classic timeframes: (m1, m5, m15, m30, H1, H4, D1, Wk, Mn). Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all classic timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From t
Mais do autor
Advanced Scalpers Club
Jaya Patel
Experts
Advanced Scalpers Club Grid Trading System This Expert Advisor supports grid trading for users who open initial positions manually. It manages grid positions with defined risk controls. Core Features Grid Management Detects manual trades and adds grid positions around them. Each manual position has its own grid with a set maximum number of levels (default: 10). Uses ticket numbers to separate grids for different base trades. Sets grid step as a percentage of price. Prevents duplicate positions
FREE
Swift Sniper
Jaya Patel
4.5 (2)
Indicadores
SWIFT SNIPER COMBO — Advanced Trading Signal Indicator (Non-Repainting) Short Pitch: A precision entry system that fuses a fast/slow MA crossover with robust swing-pivot confirmation to deliver high-probability signals, clear TP/SL levels, and realtime alerts — built for traders who want clean, non-repainting signals and practical risk management. What It Does (Quick Overview) SWIFT SNIPER COMBO combines a smoothed moving-average crossover engine with a swing-pivot detector. Signals are only gen
FREE
Start Time
Jaya Patel
Indicadores
VPS Terminal Restart Detection & Monitoring for MetaTrader Users Understanding the Need for VPS Restart Monitoring When running MetaTrader 5 (MT5) or MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Expert Advisors on a Virtual Private Server (VPS), detecting terminal restarts is critical for maintaining continuous automated trading operations. VPS servers can restart unexpectedly due to maintenance, updates, system failures, or resource management processes. Without proper monitoring, traders may discover hours later that t
FREE
Trade Analyst
Jaya Patel
Utilitários
Trade Analyst is a multi‑symbol performance dashboard for MetaTrader 5 that shows you, in one clean panel, how every symbol in your portfolio is really performing since a chosen start date. It is designed for grid, basket and multi‑pair algorithmic traders who need fast, reliable stats directly on the chart without digging through history or exporting to Excel. ​ What Trade Analyst shows Per‑symbol closed PnL and number of closed trades from your selected start date Per‑symbol open PnL and numbe
FREE
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário