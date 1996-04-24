Prop Draw Down Protector Expert MT5
- Utilitários
- Mehnoosh Karimi
- Versão: 3.1
- Ativações: 10
Prop Drawdown Protector Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5
The Prop Drawdown Protector EA for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced risk-management tool developed for professional traders, especially those operating under prop firm rules or managing high-performance Forex portfolios.
This Expert Advisor allows users to set precise trading parameters that align with their strategies, giving them full control over profits, losses, and execution discipline. Its interface is organized into seven clear and user-friendly tabs, helping traders maintain emotional control and follow their predefined trading plans consistently.
EA Overview
|
Category
|
Capital Management • Risk Tool • Trading Utility
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 5
|
Skill Level
|
Advanced / Experienced Traders
|
Type
|
Risk Control • Money Management
|
Time Frames
|
Compatible with all timeframes
|
Trading Styles
|
Scalping • Day Trading • Intraday
|
Markets
|
Forex • Stocks • Indices
Key Features at a Glance
The Prop Drawdown Protector EA is designed to help traders meet prop firm requirements effortlessly. It includes:
- Position sizing and volume control
- Scheduled trade entry and exit windows
- Risk limits in % / pips / USD
- News alerts and event filtering
- Enforced SL/TP parameters
- Symbol access restrictions
Together, these features support disciplined decision-making, reduce emotional trading behaviors, and promote long-term profitability.
License Activation
A valid license is required to activate the EA.
You can request an activation code—or obtain a free license—by contacting us through the website live chat, Telegram, or WhatsApp.
Volume Controls
The Volume Tab helps traders manage trade sizes and ensure they remain within risk parameters:
- Max Trade Size – Limit volume per trade
- Max Daily Size – Total volume allowed per day
- Max Daily Trades – Number of trades per day
- Daily Losing/Winning Streak Limits
- Weekly Volume and Trade Count Limits
- Weekly Winning/Losing Streak Controls
These safeguards help prevent overtrading and protect account equity.
Time Management
This tab restricts trading to specific hours or sessions to avoid impulsive trades or low-quality market conditions.
- Start / End Time
- Individual settings for Monday–Sunday
This encourages traders to operate only during strategic market windows.
Profit & Loss Limits
The P/L tab defines maximum daily and weekly performance thresholds in percentages, pips, or dollars.
- Daily Profit/Loss Limits
- Weekly Profit/Loss Limits
These settings preserve account health and support consistent performance over longer periods.
Symbol Access Control
Traders can authorize or block specific markets:
- Current Chart
- All Charts
- Market Watch Symbols
- Custom Symbol Lists
Limiting trading instruments reduces distraction and reinforces strategy adherence.
Trade Summary
This section provides a detailed status overview, including:
- Starting Day/Week Balances
- Real-time Daily/Weekly Profit
- Winning/Losing Streaks
- Daily & Weekly Drawdown
A visual data display can be enabled on the chart for constant monitoring.
Take Profit & Stop Loss Settings
This panel ensures trades always follow proper risk management rules:
- Mandatory SL/TP Placement
- Alerts if TP/SL are missing
- Restrictions on adjusting TP/SL levels
These functions prevent emotional decision-making and protect against unnecessary losses.
News Filter & Alerts
This tab integrates economic event alerts for major currency pairs:
- Configure alerts before/after key events
- Choose alert duration
- Filter by symbol or news type
Staying aware of high-impact events helps traders avoid unexpected volatility.
Conclusion
The Prop Drawdown Protector EA is a comprehensive solution for traders who value strict risk control, trading discipline, and prop firm rule compliance.
Its deep feature set—from volume limits to symbol filtering and news protection—makes it highly suitable for ICT, SMC, and other rule-based trading systems.
By integrating this EA into your trading routine, you gain better control, reduce emotional trading, and improve consistency—ultimately helping safeguard accounts from violations, deep drawdowns, and margin risks.
Note
The Prop Drawdown Protector EA is fully approved and compatible with top global prop firms, including:
- The 5%ers
- Funding Traders
- FundedNext
- Alpha Capital Group
- FTMO
This ensures safe usage across these platforms without breaching drawdown or compliance rules.