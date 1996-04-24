Prop Draw Down Protector Expert MT5

Prop Drawdown Protector Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

The Prop Drawdown Protector EA for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced risk-management tool developed for professional traders, especially those operating under prop firm rules or managing high-performance Forex portfolios.

This Expert Advisor allows users to set precise trading parameters that align with their strategies, giving them full control over profits, losses, and execution discipline. Its interface is organized into seven clear and user-friendly tabs, helping traders maintain emotional control and follow their predefined trading plans consistently.

EA Overview



Category Capital Management • Risk Tool • Trading Utility Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Advanced / Experienced Traders Type Risk Control • Money Management Time Frames Compatible with all timeframes Trading Styles Scalping • Day Trading • Intraday Markets Forex • Stocks • Indices

Key Features at a Glance



The Prop Drawdown Protector EA is designed to help traders meet prop firm requirements effortlessly. It includes:

Position sizing and volume control

Scheduled trade entry and exit windows

Risk limits in % / pips / USD

News alerts and event filtering

Enforced SL/TP parameters

Symbol access restrictions

Together, these features support disciplined decision-making, reduce emotional trading behaviors, and promote long-term profitability.

License Activation

A valid license is required to activate the EA.

You can request an activation code—or obtain a free license—by contacting us through the website live chat, Telegram, or WhatsApp.

Volume Controls



The Volume Tab helps traders manage trade sizes and ensure they remain within risk parameters:

Max Trade Size – Limit volume per trade

Max Daily Size – Total volume allowed per day

Max Daily Trades – Number of trades per day

Daily Losing/Winning Streak Limits

Weekly Volume and Trade Count Limits

Weekly Winning/Losing Streak Controls

These safeguards help prevent overtrading and protect account equity.

Time Management



This tab restricts trading to specific hours or sessions to avoid impulsive trades or low-quality market conditions.

Start / End Time

Individual settings for Monday–Sunday

This encourages traders to operate only during strategic market windows.

Profit & Loss Limits



The P/L tab defines maximum daily and weekly performance thresholds in percentages, pips, or dollars.

Daily Profit/Loss Limits

Weekly Profit/Loss Limits

These settings preserve account health and support consistent performance over longer periods.

Symbol Access Control



Traders can authorize or block specific markets:

Current Chart

All Charts

Market Watch Symbols

Custom Symbol Lists

Limiting trading instruments reduces distraction and reinforces strategy adherence.

Trade Summary

This section provides a detailed status overview, including:

Starting Day/Week Balances

Real-time Daily/Weekly Profit

Winning/Losing Streaks

Daily & Weekly Drawdown

A visual data display can be enabled on the chart for constant monitoring.

Take Profit & Stop Loss Settings

This panel ensures trades always follow proper risk management rules:

Mandatory SL/TP Placement

Alerts if TP/SL are missing

Restrictions on adjusting TP/SL levels

These functions prevent emotional decision-making and protect against unnecessary losses.

News Filter & Alerts



This tab integrates economic event alerts for major currency pairs:

Configure alerts before/after key events

Choose alert duration

Filter by symbol or news type

Staying aware of high-impact events helps traders avoid unexpected volatility.

Conclusion



The Prop Drawdown Protector EA is a comprehensive solution for traders who value strict risk control, trading discipline, and prop firm rule compliance.

Its deep feature set—from volume limits to symbol filtering and news protection—makes it highly suitable for ICT, SMC, and other rule-based trading systems.

By integrating this EA into your trading routine, you gain better control, reduce emotional trading, and improve consistency—ultimately helping safeguard accounts from violations, deep drawdowns, and margin risks.