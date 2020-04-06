One Expert Army MT5

AI-Drive Core 📊 Precision. Power. Discipline.

One Expert Army MT5 is an AI-drive execution system —built for traders who want clean charts, fixed risk, and military-grade timing. 

No martingale, no grid, no noise. FIX SL/TP.

Key Features

• AI Timing Engine – Activates buy/sell systems only in optimal windows
• Hard-Coded Institutional Parameters – Fixed TP, SL, trailing logic
• Stable Fixed-Lot Execution – Ideal for small accounts and prop firm rules
• One-Position Rule – Clean and controlled equity behavior
• High-Speed Trailing Engine – Activates only after profit thresholds
• Includes spread protection, slippage control, margin validation, and indicator-free logic

Recommended

• Timeframe: M5
• Starting Balance: $200
• Symbol: XAUUSD

Do Not Use ECN

Ideal For

Prop firm challenges, fixed-lot scalpers, low-risk traders, and anyone who wants a fast, disciplined trading system.

🚀 One Expert Army MT5
AI precision. Zero noise. One mission: consistent execution.


