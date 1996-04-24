Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert For MT5

Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert for MetaTrader 5

The Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager is a robust semi-automated trading tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to simplify trade setup, manage exit strategies, and execute orders with precise timing. This expert advisor enables traders to optimize their trading plans by setting key parameters such as entry levels, trade size, and scheduled execution times, ensuring a more efficient trading experience.

 

Specification Table – Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager for MT5

Category

Trading Tool

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Beginner

Indicator Type

-

Timeframe

Multi-timeframe

Trading Style

-

Market Type

All Market Types

 

Overview

Developed by Trading Finder, this expert advisor comes with a user-friendly interface featuring a built-in side panel. Traders can easily select position type (buy/sell) and set lot sizes directly from the panel. A customizable vertical timeline appears on the chart, allowing users to schedule the precise time to trigger an order. Once the predefined time and market conditions are met, the EA executes the trade automatically.

 

Initial Setup Instructions

Before using the EA, ensure the following settings are enabled in MetaTrader 5:

  • “Allow DLL imports”
  • “Allow imports of external experts”
  • “Allow live trading”

After adjusting these settings in the EA’s input window, click OK to activate it.

 

How to Place a Trade

Follow these steps to set up a trade with the Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager:

Step 1 – Initialize Trade Setup
Click “Open” on the left-hand panel of the chart to begin.

Step 2 – Choose Trade Direction
Select “Open” from the right-side interface. A popup will appear where you can choose Buy or Sell and enter the lot size. Click Confirm to proceed.

Step 3 – Schedule Entry Time
After confirming the order type, a green dashed vertical line will appear. Drag this line to the desired future candle to set the trade execution time.

Step 4 – Confirm Entry Conditions
The trade will execute only if:

  • The scheduled time (green line) has passed
  • The market reaches the specified entry price

Tip: Track logs and alerts under the Expert tab in the MT5 Toolbox.

 

How to Manage Trade Exits

The EA allows automated exits with customizable time and volume settings:

Step 1 – Open Close Panel
Click “Close” on the left-hand panel to access exit options on the right side of the chart.

Step 2 – Select Exit Type
Use the top buttons to filter trades to close:

  • L (Loss): Close only losing trades
  • P (Profit): Close only winning trades
  • P&L: Close all trades

Step 3 – Set Volume to Close
Choose the portion of the position to close:

  • 25%: Close a quarter of the position
  • 50%: Close half
  • 100%: Close the full position

Step 4 – Schedule Exit Time
A red dashed vertical line will appear. Drag it to the exact moment you want the exit to occur.

Step 5 – Confirm Exit
Click Confirm to finalize the automated exit. The EA will close the position (fully or partially) at the scheduled time if price conditions are met.

 

Conclusion

The Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager for MetaTrader 5 combines precise timing, intelligent volume control, and dynamic price triggers into a single, efficient tool. It is ideal for Forex and crypto traders seeking to improve the accuracy and consistency of their trade execution.

