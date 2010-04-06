Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi Expert MT4

Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi TF Expert MT4

The Fast Local Trade Copier Expert is a robust and efficient tool designed to instantly replicate trades across multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts. Equipped with a comprehensive floating control panel, it streamlines synchronization and enables real-time trade execution between connected terminals.

With this utility, users can accurately duplicate trade entries, stop loss and take profit levels, and overall trade parameters from one account to another with ease and precision.

 

Specifications – Fast Local Trade Copier Expert

Below is a quick summary of the core features and technical characteristics:

Category

Trading Utility

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Experienced Users

Expert Type

Trade Execution – Trade Closure

Time Frame

Multi-Timeframe Support

Trading Style

High-Frequency – Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading

Market

Compatible with All Financial Markets

 

Overview of the Fast Local Trade Copier Expert

To link two accounts, set the first terminal as the Master and the second as the Slave. The Slave terminal can be configured to follow one or more Master accounts by entering their unique IDs or addresses. Any action performed on the Master—including opening trades, adjusting Stop Loss or Take Profit settings—is automatically mirrored on the Slave terminal with precise alignment.

 

Buy Order Example

On the GBP/USD H1 chart, a buy position is executed on the Master account, along with its predefined SL and TP levels. These exact parameters are instantly copied to the Slave account, ensuring seamless synchronization between both terminals.

 

Sell Order Example

On a BTC M30 chart, a sell trade initiated on the Master is immediately sent to the Slave account. All associated Stop Loss and Take Profit values are accurately transferred to maintain consistent trade management.

 

Configuration Options for Single & Multi Time Frame Copier

The Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi TF Expert MT4 provides various adjustable settings accessible through its floating control panel:

Mode Selection

  • Master: Sets the account as the trade source
  • Slave: Configures the account to receive copied trades

Master Settings

  • Trading Days: Select active trading days
  • One Chart Mode: Copy signals from a single chart
  • All Charts Mode: Capture trades from all charts
  • Market Watch Sync: Automatically align instruments with Market Watch
  • SL/TP Forwarding: Transfer and apply Stop Loss/Take Profit levels

Slave Settings

  • Master 1 ID: Add the primary Master account
  • Master 2 ID: Optional secondary Master account
  • Symbol Mapping Tool: Adjust symbol names when instruments differ between brokers

 

Summary

The Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi TF Expert MT4 is a powerful and adaptable tool for traders managing multiple accounts. It reduces manual errors, supports both MT4 and MT5 environments, and provides customizable settings that accommodate diverse trading strategies.

This Expert Advisor is particularly valuable for prop firms, money managers, and traders using mirror trading or multi-account execution systems.

