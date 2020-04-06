MetisEA MT5

Description

MetisEA is a fully automated trading system designed for three major currency pairs: USDCAD, EURUSD, and USDJPY. The EA comes pre-configured with 11 optimized strategies and requires zero setup - simply attach it to ONE chart (any pair, any timeframe - even EURUSD) and it will start trading automatically across all three pairs.

Key Features

  • 11 Built-in Strategies: Optimized using proper out-of-sample methodology (OOS 1/2 split) from 2010-2012 onwards, including strategies that also performed well in earlier periods
  • No Configuration Needed: All strategies are pre-optimized and ready to trade immediately
  • Single Chart Operation: Attach to ONE chart only - the EA automatically handles all three currency pairs from that single attachment
  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Each strategy analyzes multiple timeframes simultaneously (30M, 1H, 2H, 3H, 4H) for robust decision-making
  • Signal Memory System: The EA remembers when signals were triggered and maintains their active state for 1-200 candles, not just reading current indicator values
  • Flexible Risk Management: Toggle between fixed lot size or risk percentage of account balance
  • Stop Loss: Each strategy has optimized stop-loss levels (0.4% - 1.4% of price)
  • Trailing Stop Loss: Some strategies use dynamic trailing stops to lock in profits
  • Time-Based Filtering: Strategies operate during specific trading hours for optimal market conditions
  • Multiple Signal Types: Uses RSI, CCI, Momentum, Bollinger Bands, SMA/EMA crossovers, and price breakout levels across multiple timeframes
  • Independent Position Management: Each strategy manages its own positions separately

Multi-Timeframe & Memory Architecture

MetisEA's strategies analyze multiple timeframes simultaneously - a single strategy might monitor RSI on 3H, CCI on 2H, Bollinger Bands on 1H, and momentum on 4H.

The signal memory system actively remembers when specific signal conditions were triggered and keeps them active for a configured number of candles, creating intelligent, contextual market understanding rather than just reacting to indicator values.

Why Directional Bias?

This EA opens long positions on USDCAD and USDJPY while trading short on EURUSD because the statistical edge on these pairs favors these specific directions. This is a deliberate design choice based on robust backtesting and out-of-sample validation.

Long-Term Focus & Diversification

This EA is built for long-term sustainable performance, not short-term gains. Do not expect the EA to be profitable every single month - this is normal and expected behavior for robust trading systems. The focus is on consistent performance over quarters and years, not days or weeks. Diversification across multiple strategies, timeframes, and currency pairs helps reduce risk and increases the probability of long-term success.

Strategy Distribution

  • 3 USDCAD strategies (buy only)
  • 4 EURUSD strategies (sell only)
  • 4 USDJPY strategies (buy only)

Each strategy uses unique combinations of entry/exit signals across multiple timeframes with different time-of-day filters and signal memory configurations.

Settings

  • Magic Number: Identifies EA trades
  • Lot Size: Position size per trade (or risk % when risk mode enabled)
  • Use Risk Percent: Toggle between fixed lot size and percentage-based risk from account balance
  • Symbol Names: Adjust if your broker uses different symbol names (USDCAD, EURUSD, USDJPY)

How It Works

  1. Attach EA to ONE chart only (any pair, any timeframe - it doesn't matter)
  2. EA automatically monitors all strategies across all three pairs and multiple timeframes
  3. Opens positions when all entry conditions are met
  4. Manages exits based on multi-timeframe signals, trailing stops, or virtual stop-loss/take-profit levels

Important: Attach the EA to only ONE chart. Do not attach it to multiple charts - this will cause duplicate positions.

The EA handles everything automatically - no optimization or parameter adjustment needed.

Risk Disclaimer

Past performance of this EA is not indicative of future results and does not guarantee profits. Trading involves significant risk, and there is a possibility of losing your entire investment. Even with a diversified strategy, market conditions can change rapidly; therefore, you should only invest money you can afford to lose. Use this EA at your own risk and ensure it aligns with your objectives.

Pricing

Price will increase as more users adopt the system and as performance continues to be validated.

Secure your copy now before the next price increase.


