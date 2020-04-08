Easy Scalping Box Signal For Currency Pairs

❌ Always getting MARGIN CALLS again and again?
❌ Still haven’t found an indicator or technique that DELIVERS CONSISTENT DAILY PROFIT?
❌ Tired of depositing funds and desperately wishing you could FINALLY WITHDRAWING?


✅ Don’t worry. I’m a REAL FULL TIME TRADER and I’ll share with you the very indicator I'VE BEEN USING MYSELF to successfully become a full-time trader.

 STOP WASTING time with indicators that aren’t created by real traders and have no proven track record!

✅ Start today with the Easy30 Indicator — developed and used by me personally, already PROVEN BY MANY ETSY BUYERS WHO ARE NOW CONSOSTENTLY PROFITABLE AND WITHDRAWING🔥🔥🔥


==============
INTRODUCING:

EASY 30 - 100 PIPS DAILY WITH ENTRY BOX (Non Repaint!)🔥🔥🔥
Updated for 2025 Market Condition👍👍👍
Now is V6

=============
⭐ 5 STAR Customer Services
⭐ 5 STAR After sales service
⭐ 5 STAR Easiest Entry Tips will be given after purchased!
⭐ 5 STAR 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗧 𝗧𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗕𝗬 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗟 𝗘𝗧𝗦𝗬 𝗕𝗨𝗬𝗘𝗥

⭐ I am a 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗟 𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗗𝗘𝗥, 𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗗𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗟𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗥 & 𝗦𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗥 and look at our feedback and sales volume!
✅FREE UPDATE ON NEWER VERSION for our buyer ONLY!!
✅FREE UPDATE ON PROVEN SECRET SOP STRATEGY PDF for our buyer ONLY!
✅FREE SUPPORT FROM ME AS I AM A TRADER MYSELF!


Proven and Profitable SOP guideline for entry, take profit and stop loss.
No guessing work. Just follow the SOP rules described on the SOP pdf.

✅ Easy to understand
✅ Non Repaint Indicator
✅ Updated for 2025 Market Conditions
✅ Can be used on Prop Firm broker
✅ Use Risk Reward Ratio 1:1.5 or more

✅ Designed by a real trader for real results.
======================
BEST TIME FRAME ENTRY:
======================


CURRENCY - M15 and H1 as TF entry. H4 and D1 as bigger TF trend reference.


=======================
SIMPLIFIED ENTRY RULES:
=======================

Green Box - Buy trend
Red Box - Sell trend

Entry at first box after color change.
For example.

Buy Entry - Wait Red Box change to Green Box.

Sell Entry - Wait Green Box change to Red Box.
==========================
HIGH WINNING ENTRY RULES:

==========================
Buy Entry - Wait Red Box change to Green Box at TF entry. 
Then make sure TF trend (Bigger TF) also currently Green Box.

Sell Entry - Wait Green Box change to Red Box at TF entry. 
Then make sure TF trend (Bigger TF) also currently Red Box.

Details of this strategy will be shared on the SOP pdf along with the indicator files.
✅ 𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗬𝗢𝗨'𝗟𝗟 𝗚𝗘𝗧

- Non-Repaint Buy/Sell Box Signals Indicator
- Buy when the first green box appears
- Sell when the first red box appears
- SL/TP rules with a proven more than 1:1.5 RR strategy
- Exclusive SOP PDF
- Includes secret advanced strategies to pass prop firm challenges
- Simplified rules for consistent execution
- Free Lifetime Updates
- Stay ahead with market-adaptive versions
- 1x License Activation

- Works on MT4 or MT5 (PC, Laptop, VPS)


💡 𝗪𝗛𝗬 𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗦 𝗟𝗢𝗩𝗘 𝗜𝗧

- Easy 30–100 pips daily with Major FX Currency pairs
- Proven results from Etsy buyers
- Fast support from a fellow trader

- Designed to help you pass FTMO, FundedNext, and other top firms


🎯 𝗕𝗨𝗜𝗟𝗧 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗣 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗠 𝗦𝗨𝗖𝗖𝗘𝗦𝗦

Whether you're struggling with consistency or tired of blowing challenges, this indicator gives you a structured edge. No fluff—just a clean system that works.



Produtos recomendados
AIS Levi Smoothing Process MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicadores
Um dos métodos poderosos de análise é a modelagem de séries financeiras usando processos Levy. A principal vantagem desses processos é que eles podem ser usados ​​para modelar um grande número de fenômenos - do mais simples ao mais complexo. É suficiente dizer que a idéia do movimento dos preços fractais no mercado é apenas um caso especial dos processos de Levy. Por outro lado, com a seleção adequada de parâmetros, qualquer processo Levy pode ser representado como uma média móvel simples. A Fi
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicadores
Versão MT4  |  FAQ O Indicador Owl Smart Levels é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a estrutura de onda correta do mercado e níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Chat privado d
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Indicadores
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
Morning and Evening Star Alert
Giovanna Talio
Indicadores
GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS !                                                          100 % PER MONTH PROFIT---- MY NEW SIGNAL HERE ------->   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2162238?source=Site+Signals+My# Morning and evening star are 2 famous and reliable candlestick patterns, very helpful to understand an imminent change of trend. This indicator finds for you this patterns on your chart and send you an alert just when a pattern is 100 % formed. To make this indicator more reliable,you
Exhaustion Move
Tiofelo Da Olga Gilbert Teles
Indicadores
CONSTITUICAO Exhaustiom [Move] é um indicador constituído por um oscilador e três niveis dinâmicas (upper, middler, lower). Através dos inputs pode-se ajustar o oscilador, os níveis dinâmicos e os sinais de alertas. Ele é projectado somente para a plataforma MT5. APLICACAO Este indicador, deve ser usado com um filtro de tendência [por exemplo duas medias moveis, 200 e 80]. Ele detecta a exaustão dos movimentos de correcções dentro de uma tendência, dando assim pontos de entradas para novos trade
Mercaria Pattern 1 2 3
Anton Serozhkin
Indicadores
MercariaPattern1-2-3 відстежує рух ціни, знаходить трьоххвильові структури 1-2-3 та підсвічує момент, коли сценарій підтверджується пробоєм ключового рівня. MercariaPattern1-2-3 tracks price movement, detects three-leg 1-2-3 structures and highlights the moment when the scenario is confirmed by a key level breakout. Індикатор збирає локальні свінги в компактну фігуру 0–1–2–3 , чекає підтвердженого пробою та будує стрілку входу з готовими рівнями SL/TP. The indicator combines local swings into a
Gap on chart
Aleksey Vyazmikin
Indicadores
O indicador "Gap on chart" permitirá que você veja as diferenças de preço no gráfico. Os níveis de quebra são estendidos no tempo até que o preço bloqueie a diferença de preço. O indicador permite ajustar a sensibilidade - qual o tamanho da lacuna nos pontos para mostrar e qual a profundidade do histórico para analisar. Para uso na negociação automática, é usada a numeração das diferenças de preço de acordo com o método LIFO, ou seja, a última diferença de preço formada tem o número 1. Sint
Visual Dynamic Trend Analyzer Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicadores
Visual Dynamic Trend Analyzer: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Companion Unlock the power of clear, confident trend trading with the Visual Dynamic Trend Analyzer. This meticulously crafted indicator for MetaTrader is designed to eliminate market noise and provide you with precise, easy-to-follow buy and sell signals, transforming your chart into a clear map of market direction. For just $30, gain an indispensable edge in any market condition. The Logic Behind the Edge The Visual Dynamic Trend Anal
Colour Inside Bars MT5
Luong N Man
Indicadores
This indicator will help traders quickly identify inside bars, which are often used in price action trading strategies as potential consolidation or continuation patterns. An inside bar formation is a counter trend candle on both sides as it didn't break the previous candle high or low. Key feature: Identify inside bars in real-time. Colours inside bars while keeping normal bars. Configurable history bars. Optional pop-up alerts and phone notifications with symbol name and time of detection. W
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicadores
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
SR Zones Manual Buttons
Giga Aptsiauri
Indicadores
SUP – Support & Resistance Zone Detection Tool The SUP Indicator is a professional trading tool designed to automatically detect and highlight Support and Resistance price zones on any market chart. Using advanced zone-mapping algorithms, it visualizes the strongest price levels where the market frequently reacts — helping traders identify entries, reversals, breakouts, and risk-management areas. In addition to automatic detection, the indicator also allows you to manually add your own zones,
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
Indicadores
Auto Optimized RSI   é um indicador de setas inteligente e fácil de usar, projetado para fornecer sinais de negociação precisos. Ele utiliza simulações de trades com dados históricos para identificar automaticamente os níveis de compra e venda de RSI mais eficazes para cada instrumento e período gráfico. Este indicador pode ser usado como um sistema de negociação independente ou como parte da sua estratégia atual. É especialmente útil para traders de curto prazo. Diferente dos níveis fixos tradi
Norepaint Harmonic Patterns with minimal Lag MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador mostra padrões harmônicos no gráfico   sem repintar   com o mínimo de atraso possível. A busca por topos de indicadores é baseada no princípio de onda de análise de preços. As configurações avançadas permitem que você escolha parâmetros para seu estilo de negociação. Na abertura de uma vela (barra), quando um novo padrão é formado, uma seta da direção provável do movimento do preço é fixada, a qual permanece inalterada. O indicador reconhece os seguintes padrões e suas variedades: AB
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicadores
O indicador cria cotações atuais, que podem ser comparadas com as históricas e, com base nisso, fazer uma previsão do movimento dos preços. O indicador possui um campo de texto para navegação rápida até a data desejada. Opções: Símbolo - seleção do símbolo que o indicador exibirá; SymbolPeriod - seleção do período do qual o indicador coletará dados; IndicatorColor - cor do indicador; HorisontalShift - deslocamento das cotações desenhadas pelo indicador pelo número especificado de barras; I
A Plus Engulfing Strong and Weak
Alam Bakhtiar
Indicadores
Engulfing with EMAs Indicator Unlock the power of advanced candlestick pattern detection with the Engulfing with EMAs Indicator , a cutting-edge tool designed for MetaTrader 5. This futuristic indicator combines the precision of engulfing pattern analysis with the trend-following strength of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 21 and EMA 50), empowering traders to identify high-probability setups across all currency pairs and timeframes. Key Features: Comprehensive Engulfing Detection : Detects b
AW Heiken Ashi MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicadores
AW Heiken Ashi — Indicador inteligente de tendência e níveis de TP. Indicador avançado baseado no Heiken Ashi clássico, adaptado para traders, com maior flexibilidade e clareza. Ao contrário do indicador padrão, o AW Heiken Ashi ajuda a analisar a tendência, determinar metas de lucro e filtrar sinais falsos, proporcionando decisões de negociação mais seguras. Guia de configuração e instruções - Aqui / Versão MT4 - Aqui Vantagens do AW Heiken Ashi: Funciona em qualquer ativo e período de tempo, A
Gann Fusion Activator Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicadores
Gann Fusion Activator Pro – Adaptive Trend Flow System Gann Fusion Activator Pro is a next-generation evolution of the classic Gann High–Low Activator , enhanced with multi-timeframe logic , visual trend zones , and a customizable signal engine . It transforms traditional trend analysis into a modern, dynamic system that adapts to volatility, providing precise visual cues for trend shifts and momentum changes. Core Features Adaptive Gann Channel – Real-time dynamic high/low activation zones with
Orions Bands Suocera MT5
Umberto Boria
Indicadores
This is my trusted friend of trading. So... I musted re-write this in MQL5 to use in brokers where there is only MT5. The indicator is like a mother-in-law, who talks often, talks a lot and often inappropriately. The indicator, in addition to giving us an entry signal on parameters which I will then list, monitors the trend of the hourly timeframe, OSMA to understand the entry direction, RSI to sense any overbought or oversold conditions from which to abstain, ATR for the volatility and ADX fo
Easy Scalping Box Signal For Bitcoin Btcusd
Nur Hannah Khalilah Binti Hairulzam
Indicadores
Always getting   MARGIN CALLS   again and again? Still haven’t found an indicator or technique that   DELIVERS CONSISTENT DAILY PROFIT ? Tired of depositing funds and desperately wishing you could   FINALLY WITHDRAWING ? Don’t worry. I’m a   REAL   FULL TIME TRADER   and I’ll share with you the very indicator   I'VE BEEN USING MYSELF   to successfully become a full-time trader.   STOP WASTING   time with indicators that aren’t created by real traders and have no proven track record
Trading Exporter for AI Assistant
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicadores
Trading Exporter for AI Assistant Trading Exporter for AI Assistant é um indicador profissional para MetaTrader 5, projetado para exportar dados de trading completos e estruturados em formato JSON. Seu objetivo é permitir que qualquer assistente de Inteligência Artificial (IA) — seja gratuito ou pago, como ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, Claude ou DeepSeek — possa analisar as informações e oferecer recomendações, estratégias e explicações personalizadas. Recomendação Especial: DeepSeek Embora este exp
FREE
ZeroLag TrendCandle Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicadores
ZeroLag TrendCandle — Sistema de Colorização de Velas e Alertas em Tempo Real (Sem Repainting) ZeroLag TrendCandle é uma ferramenta de detecção de tendências em tempo real que aplica uma colorização de velas sem repaint baseada em uma análise avançada do indicador Williams Percent Range (WPR). Ele destaca mudanças de tendência, variações de momentum e possíveis reversões por meio de um sistema de cores dinâmico — permitindo ao trader entender instantaneamente a direção atual do mercado com um
Fear and Greed MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicadores
[ MT4 Version ] How to trade using the Fear and Greed Indicator:  Click here Uncertain about when to take total or partial profits? The   Fear and Greed   is your reliable companion for making confident trading decisions. This innovative tool offers unparalleled insights into market sentiment, helping you identify key pivot zones and optimize your trading strategy. Why Choose Fear and Greed? Revolutionary Market Insight: Sentiment Analysis:   The first indicator for that reveals the market's Fea
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Indicadores
Você, assim como eu, gosta de operar a favor da tendência? Então este indicador vai te ajudar! Rainbow Trend é um indicador de tendência, no qual utiliza várias Médias Móveis junto do gráfico. Ela mede diferentes zonas de força da tendência para diferentes prazos: muito curto, curto, médio, longo e muito longo. Cada zona tem sua cor, e é possível ter alertas sonoros quando o preço sai de uma zona e entra em outra. Sua configuração é muito simples. Se encontrou alguma falha ou tem alguma sugestão
Tops and Bottoms Indicator
Josue De Matos Silva
4.6 (5)
Indicadores
Topos e Fundos Indicator GRATUITO   Topos e Fundos: Um eficaz indicador para suas negociações O indicador de topos e fundos lhe ajuda a perceber as formações de canais ascendentes e descendentes com indicações de topos e fundos ascendentes e/ou descendentes. Além disto ele informa possíveis oportunidades sinalizando com um pequeno círculo amarelo quando o indicador encontrar uma formação de impulso. Com este indicador terás mais segurança e rapidez em suas tomadas de decisão de entradas. Teste
FREE
Pips On Candles
Giuseppe Nittoli
Indicadores
Pips on Candles shows the number of pips involved in each candle on the chart. It is possible to set 3 different ranges for counting on each single candle via the RangeType parameter: With "HighLow" you count the pips present between the minimum and the maximum. The number is shown under each candlestick on the chart. With "OpenClose" you count the pips present between the opening and closing price of the candle. The number is shown under each candlestick on the chart. With "HighDistAndLowDist"
WAPV Weis Wave Chart Forex
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicadores
O Weis Wave Chart Forex para MT 5 é um um indicador de Preço e Volume. A leitura de Preço e Volume foi amplamente divulgada através de Richard Demille Wyckoff com base nas três leis criadas por ele: Oferta e Demanda, Causa e Efeito e Esforço x Resultado. Em 1900 R.Wyckoff já utilizava o gráfico de Ondas em suas análises. Muitos anos depois, por volta de 1990 , David Weis Automatizou o gráfico de ondas de R. Wyckoff e hoje nós trazemos a evolução do gráfico de ondas de David Weis. Ele mostra
Robotizz Indicator
Renato Takahashi
Indicadores
Robotizz Indicator é um dos mais poderosos indicadores de trade usando price action e médias móveis. O indicador dá os sinais de compra (seta cima) e venda (seta baixo) e alguns pontos de takeprofit e stoploss ou martingales. Usando uma estratégia consistente, permite melhorar a análise de entrada e saída de trades manuais. Experimente um mês para avaliação do indicador!
Dark Point MT5
Marco Solito
4.78 (449)
Indicadores
Dark Point  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Trend Following  strategy, also adopting the use of the atr to determine the right volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the   strong trend   on the current instrument. If you love Dark Point, consider adding some power: Dark Power Key benefits Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines Intuitive directional points/arrows by colors Useful   statistics , which indicate the   wi
FREE
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Indicadores
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicadores
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicadores
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicadores
IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicadores
O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Indicadores
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 é um indicador para MetaTrader 5 que automatiza a análise da estrutura de mercado e dos conceitos ICT / Smart Money . Ele não abre posições e não gerencia ordens: é uma ferramenta de análise visual , não um robô de trading automatizado. O que o indicador mostra O indicador varre o gráfico e destaca as seguintes informações : Estrutura de mercado : swings importantes, HH, HL, LH, LL Quebras de estrutura : Break
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
Indicadores
Meravith Auto é uma versão automatizada do sistema de trading Meravith. O indicador consiste em uma linha de tendência que muda de cor. Quando é altista, é verde, e quando é baixista, é vermelha. Esta é a linha de suporte da tendência. Uma linha de liquidez, onde o volume altista é igual ao volume baixista. Uma linha de desvio altista triplo. Uma linha de desvio baixista triplo. Pontos roxos e azuis que indicam alto volume. O ponto roxo indica um volume superior à média em duas desvios, e o azul
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Mais do autor
Funded Prop Firm With Xauusd Gold Box Signal Entry
Nur Hannah Khalilah Binti Hairulzam
Indicadores
Your PROP FIRM account GOT BLOWN again and again? Still haven’t found an indicator or technique that DELIVERS CONSISTEN PROFITS and PASSING YOUR CHALLENGE ACCOUNT ? Tired of repeating the challenge again and again and desperately wishing you could FINALLY FUNDED and start WITHDRAWING ? Don’t worry. I’m a REAL PROP FIRM and FULL TIME TRADER and I’ll share with you the very indicator I'VE BEEN USING MYSELF to successfully funded 500k accounts and become a full-time trader. STOP WASTIN
Easy Scalping Box Signal For Bitcoin Btcusd
Nur Hannah Khalilah Binti Hairulzam
Indicadores
Always getting   MARGIN CALLS   again and again? Still haven’t found an indicator or technique that   DELIVERS CONSISTENT DAILY PROFIT ? Tired of depositing funds and desperately wishing you could   FINALLY WITHDRAWING ? Don’t worry. I’m a   REAL   FULL TIME TRADER   and I’ll share with you the very indicator   I'VE BEEN USING MYSELF   to successfully become a full-time trader.   STOP WASTING   time with indicators that aren’t created by real traders and have no proven track record
Everyday Easy Scalping Gold With Box Signal
Nur Hannah Khalilah Binti Hairulzam
Indicadores
Always getting MARGIN CALLS again and again? Still haven’t found an indicator or technique that DELIVERS CONSISTENT DAILY PROFIT ? Tired of depositing funds and desperately wishing you could FINALLY WITHDRAWING ? Don’t worry. I’m a   REAL FULL TIME TRADER   and I’ll share with you the very indicator   I'VE BEEN USING MYSELF   to successfully become a full-time trader.   STOP WASTING   time with indicators that aren’t created by real traders and have no proven track record! Start
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário