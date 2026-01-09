Pricertrap scalp

Pricetrap scalp was developed to be a professional scalping EA, a powerful and sophisticated system designed to optimize performance in the currency market. Using advanced strategies, King Cobra Mt4 supports both beginner and professional traders, allowing them to safely face the challenges and seize the opportunities of this dynamic market.Pricetrap scalp  is system combines adaptive intelligence, price action strategy analysis, automatic trade adjustment and strict risk control. This adaptability makes the EA a powerful assistant, capable of reacting quickly to market changes, while ensuring the safety of your capital in the long run. The main goal of the King Cobra Mt4 system is safer and higher trading performance. After installing and configuring the expert mode, the system operates in fully automatic mode.

Features:

  • Low drawdown
  • Small stop loss
  • No Martingale strategy
  • No Grid strategy
  • Small safe trades
  • Volatility detection

Broker

  • Fast execution (market execution)
  • Good liquidity (no spikes in spreads during volatility, consistently low spreads - around 3 to 10 for GPBUSD
  • Low slippage (slippage 3 or less)
  • Recommended installation
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Pair: GBPUSD, EURAUD, USDCHF

Recommended installation

    • Tradingsettings = USDCHF, EURCHF, EURAUD, GBPUSD
    • TimeFrames = 5
    • Spreads = 10
    • Slippage = 3
    • FixedLotSize = 0.01
    • Autolot = true
    • AutoLotSize = 0.5
    • StopLoss = 25
    • TakeProfit = 10
    • Kperiod  = 5
    • Dperiod  = 3
    • Slowing  = 3
    • BuyZone = 20
    • SellZone  = 80
    • Comments = Pricetrap scalp



