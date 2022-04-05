Signal Alert BBMA Oma Ally Technical Analyzer

📌 EA SIGNAL BBMA OA Technical Analyzer

EA SIGNAL BBMA OA Technical Analyzer is a professional Expert Advisor based on the BBMA Oma Ally methodology, designed to automatically detect Momentum (CSM) and Reentry setups.
This EA helps traders follow BBMA setups without constantly watching the chart — as all signals are sent directly to Telegram in a clean and organized format.

My products : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156008?source=Site+Profile+Seller   : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157024?source=Site+Profile+Seller

• For questions, discussions, and support:
Telegram Group: https://t.me/+u0yfPx6hs8MxMzY1

⭐ Main Features

🔥 1. Automatic Momentum Detection (CSM)
The EA identifies candles breaking out of the Bollinger Bands as a Momentum signal.

Example Telegram Momentum Signal:

Name      : Signal_BBMA_OA
Symbol    : XAUUSDm
Signal    : CSM BUY  || Time Frame: PERIOD_H1
Time      : 2025.11.28 01:00:00


🔁 2. Automatic Reentry Detection
After a Momentum signal occurs, the EA monitors the retracement back to MA5/10 to detect Reentry Buy/Sell setups.

Example Telegram Reentry Signal:

Name      : Signal_BBMA_OA
Symbol    : XAUUSDm
Setup     : Reentry BUY  || Time Frame: PERIOD_H1
Time      : 2025.11.28 01:00:00


🕒 3. Customizable Signal & Setup Timeframes
Traders can freely adjust the Momentum timeframe, Reentry timeframe, and other signal filters based on their preferred trading style.

Produtos recomendados
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
Utilitários
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote is a powerful tool to copy binary options trades remotely between multiple accounts at different locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his binary options trades with the others globally on his own rules. One provider can copy trades to unlimited receivers and one receiver can get trade from unlimited providers as well. The provider can set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will no
Quantum Gold Bot
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Quantum Gold Bot MT4 is a high-frequency trading robot (advisor) for the gold market (XAUUSD), working on the scalping principle. It is designed to instantly capture and use price impulses - sharp price movements in short periods of time. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Introducing the Quantum Gold Bot robot, your indispensable assistant in the complex world of XAUUSD trading. Quantum Gold Bot is a forex robot designed with high a
Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
Buti Andy Moeng
5 (1)
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
ScalpGuard Pro Arrows
Obaida Kusibi
Indicadores
This indicator is designed for scalping on low timeframes (M1-M15) in volatile markets like major forex pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD). It generates non-repainting buy (green up arrow) and sell (red down arrow) signals based on EMA crossover confirmed by RSI momentum and MACD crossovers, minimizing false signals in ranging markets. How to Use: Attach the indicator to your MT4 chart. Look for arrows on the chart: Buy on green up arrow, Sell on red down arrow. Signals appear at the open of the new
Market Maestro MM4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
PyramidExpert
Joel Protusada
Utilitários
P Y R A M I D   E X P E R T    This Forex utility is a complex exit strategy and order management tool that executes four trading methods; scalping, pyramid style, hedging, and scaling method to close trades with a profit.           V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T     This is not a stand alone expert advisor. Use it with your own volatility-based strategy. Once you found the currency pair to trade, you can just attach this tool to the chart of the chosen pair and it will do the
A Boss Stats
Anthonius Soruh
Indicadores
Hi Trader, We are strategy development for Binary and Forex tools, our product have success for binary trading 1 min - 2 min experation. At the moment I build indicator for trading all day, not like Bonosu series with specific time. We launch A-Boss Stats Indicator for trading 1 minute to 5 minutes experation is mean can trade from 1 minutes - 5 minutes. Specification of A Boss Stats trading binary option: Work with all MT4 broker. Chart Time Frame M1 only, can use M5 Experation time for contact
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicadores
Versão MT5  |  FAQ O   Indicador Owl Smart Levels   é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como   fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a   estrutura de onda correta   do mercado e   níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Ch
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicadores
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicadores
BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
Quantum Balance
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicadores
Quantum Balance is a modern arrow indicator that identifies key price reversal points in the market with high accuracy. It is based on a combination of WPR (Williams %R) and RSI (Relative Strength Index), which allows you to identify overbought/oversold moments and enter trades at points of maximum potential. The indicator analyzes price dynamics and market conditions, generating signals only when several confirming factors coincide. This reduces the number of false signals and increases tradin
Close Trades Premium MT4
Obiajulu Chukwudi Nwosa
Utilitários
Like you when I first started trading, It was overwhelming...learning about indicators, about lotsize, leverage and many more things. Its been almost 3 years. I am more knowledgeable in trading. My trading continues to improve as I work on my strategy, technical analysis, trading psychology and trade management. One thing I am not worried about though is being able to close my trades quicky if a trade goes against me or if the trade has reached my take profit level with the help of my Close Tra
Invincible Arrow
Quan Li
Indicadores
This is an arrow indicator without a future function，developed based on the most advanced profit trading algorithms.It has the most innovative and advanced dual trend analysis module, as well as the latest and highly effective market trend prediction algorithm.Trends are your friends, and following larger trends can earn the maximum profit in foreign exchange. This indicator helps traders identify current trends and track them. Someone once made a profit of 10 times in a week by relying on it.No
Prop Firm Protector EZ MT4
Rando Pajuste
Utilitários
Short Description: Prop Firm Protector EZ MT4 is an EA designed to protect your funded account by managing risk and ensuring compliance with the Prop Firm's trading rules. This EA automatically monitors equity levels, closes trades when profit targets or drawdown limits are reached, and provides a visual display of key account metrics. The EA features a Super Easy setup, is simple to use, and works with all different Prop Firm service providers. Overview: Prop Firm Protector EZ MT4 is an Draw
Target Striking
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicadores
Target Striking - One of the best binary options trading tools! It is set up so powerfully that you can trade not only on currency pairs, but also on raw gold oil! You can also try on cryptocurrency! Ideal for trading on currency pairs, the percentage of reliable transactions is more than + 75% The trading tool is already set for the best profit! Only Target Striking can unlock the potential of the trading market for you! With it, the signals are even and accurate without redrawing, a sig
Arrow Micro Scalper
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
Arrow Micro Scalper é um indicador desenvolvido para scalping e trading de curto prazo, integrado com qualquer gráfico e instrumento financeiro (moedas, criptografia, ações, metais). No seu trabalho ela utiliza a análise de ondas e um filtro de direção de tendência. Recomendado para utilização em intervalos de tempo de M1 a H4. Como trabalhar com o indicador. O indicador contém 2 parâmetros externos para alteração de configurações, os restantes já estão configurados por defeito. As setas grand
Candles Pattern Scanner EA
Jarek Paciorek
Utilitários
This scanner is a tool used to support trading. Scanner searches on a wide market, in real time setups, created by mutual arrangements of candles (candles pattern). Its basic features are:  8 implemented trading setups (it is possible to add further setups, additional versions of the scanner),  the possibility of simultaneous scanning, all financial instruments available on the platform,  the possibility of simultaneous scanning, in all timeframes available on the platform,  the ability to manua
BinaryScalping
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicadores
BinaryScalping is a professional indicator for trading binary options and scalping. The algorithm of the indicator is based on the calculation of pivot points for each time period separately, the location of the price of the trading instrument relative to the pivot points is analyzed and the probability of a trading operation is calculated. The indicator has a built-in filter of trading signals based on the global trend. The indicator is installed in the usual way and works with any trading inst
Sharp Scalper
Mazin Salim Said Ba Abbad
Indicadores
The “Sharp Scalper” indicator is high-frequency trading tool designed for quick, short term trades in the forex market. It focus on identifying rapid price movement and generating signals for best entry. This indicator is known for its ability to capture small profit opportunities multiple times throughout the day making it ideal for scalpers looking to capitalize on market volatility. The” sharp scalper” indicator employs advance algorithms to detect market trends and fluctuation, helping trade
Naomi Binary Options
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicadores
The indicator is designed for trading binary options on small timeframes up to 15 m Easy to use does not need additional settings and can be used without additional filters Recommendations for trading When a signal appears (blue arrows pointing up), you need to consider the buy direction When a signal appears (the red line indicates the bottom), you need to consider the direction to sell To conclude a deal is on the candle where the signal for one candle came, if the signal turned out to be unpr
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicadores
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Angry bull Option Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
1 (1)
Utilitários
Angry Bull Option Binary     Este é um robô Binary Options, que contém 7 estratégias, você podetestá-lo para verificar quais são as melhores estratégias Configurações Valor inicial do lote Investimento Dinâmico = Se ativado, utilizará um lote automático de acordo com seu capital Saldo ($) c/ backtest - Saldo inicial para backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = Será o valor de % para o lote automático se for ativado Expiração (em minutos) = Será o tempo de vencimento das ordens em Opções Binárias Magi
Pro Indicator Trader EA
Tom Seljakin
Utilitários
Pro Indicator Trader is a professional trading tool with which you can automate/create a trading strategy using the 31 classical Metatrader 4 indicators.  An elegant and intuitive interface allows you to customize your strategy down to the smallest detail and choose whenever the EA should open a buy or sell position. For each entry-trade rule, you can use up to 14 different indicators. The EA is designed for professional traders, therefore it has many advanced functions. The EA records the order
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro MT4
Mark David Griffin
Utilitários
DF Fib Trader Pro O DF Fib Trader Pro é um sistema de negociação automatizado desenvolvido para o MetaTrader 4. Utiliza níveis de preços baseados em Fibonacci combinados com análise de tendências e estrutura para definir pontos de entrada e saída. O EA suporta posições longas e curtas e inclui parâmetros de gestão de risco integrados. Principais Recursos: • Utiliza a lógica de retração e extensão de Fibonacci para traçar pontos de entrada, SL e TP. • Tamanho de lote e níveis de stop loss/take
FREE
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicadores
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicadores
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Scalping Entry Points
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
Scalping Entry Points - é um sistema de negociação manual que pode se ajustar aos movimentos de preços e dar sinais para abrir negociações sem redesenhar. O indicador determina a direção da tendência pelo nível central de suporte e resistência. O indicador de ponto fornece sinais para entradas e saídas. Adequado para negociação intradiária manual, escalpelamento e opções binárias. Funciona em todos os prazos e instrumentos de negociação. O indicador dá vários tipos de alertas. Como usar o produ
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma “
Insight AInvestor 4
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilitários
Experimente uma cópia de negociação excepcionalmente rápida com o Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Com sua fácil configuração de 1 minuto, este copiador de negociações permite que você copie negociações entre vários terminais MetaTrader no mesmo computador Windows ou em um Windows VPS com velocidades de cópia ultra rápidas de menos de 0.5 segundos. Seja você um trader iniciante ou profissional, o Local Trade Copier EA MT4 oferece uma ampla gama de opções para personalizá-lo de acordo com suas necess
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Utilitários
Ajuda a calcular o risco por comércio, a fácil instalação de uma nova encomenda, gestão de encomendas com funções de fecho parcial, trailing stop de 7 tipos e outras funções úteis. Materiais e instruções adicionais Instruções de instalação - Instruções para a aplicação - Versão de teste da aplicação para uma conta de demonstração Função de linha Mostra no gráfico a linha de Abertura, Stop Loss, Take Profit. Com esta função é fácil definir uma nova ordem e ver as suas características adicionais
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilitários
Auxiliar de Média - Este tipo de instrumento auxiliar de negociação ajudará você a calcular a média de suas posições anteriormente não lucrativas usando duas técnicas: média padrão hedge com posterior abertura de posições conforme a tendência O utilitário tem a capacidade   de classificar várias posições abertas em diferentes direções ao mesmo tempo, tanto para compra quanto para venda. Por exemplo, você abriu uma posição para venda e a segunda para compra, e ambas não são lucrativas, ou uma est
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilitários
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Cópia Gato MT4) não é apenas um simples copiador local de operações; é uma estrutura completa de gestão de risco e execução, projetada para os desafios atuais do trading. Desde desafios de prop firms até a gestão de contas pessoais, adapta-se a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e tratamento avançado das operações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (emissor) quanto no modo Slave (receptor), sincr
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilitários
O Trade Panel é um assistente comercial multifuncional. A aplicação contém mais de 50 funções de negociação para negociação manual e permite automatizar a maioria das operações de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégia. Antes de comprar, pode testar a versão de demonstração numa conta de demonstração. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Comércio. Permite realizar operações de negociação com um clique: Abra as ordens e posições pendentes com
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitários
O MT4 para Telegram Signal Provider é uma ferramenta fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais para o Telegram, transformando sua conta em um provedor de sinais. O formato das mensagens é totalmente personalizável! No entanto, para uso simples, você também pode optar por um modelo predefinido e habilitar ou desabilitar partes específicas da mensagem. [ Demonstração ]   [ Manual ] [ Versão MT5 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Conf
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilitários
Veja instantaneamente o seu histórico de negociações fechadas por dia e semana, as suas negociações abertas atuais e a exposição forex num gráfico! Utilize o mapa de calor para identificar operações lucrativas e onde está o seu drawdown atual dentro do seu portfólio de negociação. Botões de fecho rápido Utilize os botões de fecho rápido para fechar todas as operações num único símbolo, fechar operações individuais por completo ou obter lucros ou perdas parciais com o clique de um botão. Chega
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Utilitários
O Risk/Reward Tool é um Expert Advisor de nível profissional projetado para revolucionar a forma como você planeja, visualiza e executa operações no MetaTrader 4. Seja você um trader discricionário que valoriza a gestão precisa de risco ou um desenvolvedor de estratégias que precisa testar configurações de trading visualmente, esta ferramenta fornece tudo o que você precisa em uma interface elegante e intuitiva. Diferente das calculadoras de posição básicas, o Risk/Reward Tool combina planejamen
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilitários
Copiadora comercial para MetaTrader 4. Ele copia negociações, posições e pedidos em forex de qualquer conta. É uma das melhores copiadoras comerciais  MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4 para a versão COPYLOT MT4  (ou MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5 para a versão COPYLOT MT5 ). Versão MT5 Descrição completa +DEMO +PDF Como comprar Como instalar    Como obter arquivos de log    Como testar e otimizar    Todos os produtos da Expforex Versão da copiadora para o terminal MetaTrader 5 ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 ) -  Copylot Cli
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Utilitários
Trade Copier Pro é uma ferramenta poderosa para copiar remotamente comércio entre multi-contas em diferentes locais mais internet. Esta é uma solução ideal para provedor de sinais, que querem compartilhar seu comércio com os outros no mundo todo em suas próprias regras. Um provedor pode copiar comércios de multi-receptores e um receptor pode obter comércio de multi-fornecedores também. Provedor e receptor pode gerenciar sua lista de parceiros com potência sistema de gestão de banco de dados buil
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Utilitários
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilitários
Trade Copier é um utilitário profissional projetado para copiar e sincronizar negociações entre contas de negociação. A cópia ocorre da conta / terminal do fornecedor para a conta / terminal do destinatário, instalada no mesmo computador ou vps. Antes de comprar, você pode testar a versão demo em uma conta demo. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Principais funcionalidades e benefícios: Suporta a cópia de MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, incluindo contas "MT5 netting". Os mod
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilitários
Painel de negociação para negociação em 1 clique.  Trabalhando com posições e pedidos!  Negociar a partir do gráfico ou do teclado. Usando nosso painel de negociação, você pode negociar com um clique no gráfico e realizar operações de negociação 30 vezes mais rápido do que o controle MetaTrader padrão. Cálculos automáticos de parâmetros e funções que tornam a vida mais fácil para um trader e ajudam-no a conduzir suas atividades de trading com muito mais rapidez e conveniência. Dicas gráficas e i
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Utilitários
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Exp4 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.5 (22)
Utilitários
O Expert Advisor   repete   negociações e posições um número predefinido de vezes em sua conta   MetaTrader 4   . Ele copia todas as negociações abertas manualmente ou por outro Expert Advisor. Copia sinais e aumenta muito a partir de sinais   ! Aumenta o lote de outros EAs. As seguintes funções são suportadas: lote personalizado para negociações copiadas, Stop Loss de cópia, Take Profit, uso de stop móvel. Versão MT5 Descrição completa +DEMO +PDF Como comprar Como instalar     Como obter ar
Auto Grid trades
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilitários
Auto Grid:  criação automatizada de ordens em grid com base nas suas negociações existentes. Automatize estratégias de trading complexas   com sistemas de grid sofisticados que detectam novas posições e criam automaticamente arrays de ordens otimizadas. Utilitário multifuncional : 66+ funcionalidades, incluindo a ferramenta Auto Grid  |   contate-me  se tiver alguma dúvida  |   Versão para MT5 A. Detecção e Monitoramento Inteligente de Negociações: Varredura de símbolo específico ou carteira ab
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Utilitários
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
X2 Copy MT4
Liubov' Shkandrii
Utilitários
Descubra a Cópia Instantânea de Negociações com o revolucionário X2 Copy MT4. Com apenas 10 segundos de configuração, você terá uma ferramenta poderosa para sincronizar negociações entre terminais MetaTrader em um único computador Windows ou VPS com uma velocidade sem precedentes - menos de 0,1 segundos. Se você está gerenciando múltiplas contas, seguindo sinais ou escalando sua estratégia, o X2 Copy MT4 se adapta ao seu fluxo de trabalho com precisão e controle incomparáveis. Pare de esperar —
KT Equity Protector MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.4 (5)
Utilitários
Proteja seu capital de trading com facilidade Proteger seu capital é tão importante quanto fazê-lo crescer. O KT Equity Protector é seu gerente pessoal de risco, monitorando continuamente a equidade da sua conta e intervindo automaticamente para evitar perdas ou garantir lucros ao fechar todas as ordens ativas e pendentes quando os níveis de lucro ou prejuízo predefinidos forem atingidos. Chega de decisões emocionais ou adivinhações — apenas proteção confiável do capital funcionando incansavelme
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilitários
Copiadora->Interação de interface conveniente e rápida, os usuários podem usá-la imediatamente       ->>>> Recomendado para uso em computadores Windows ou VPS Windows Características: Configurações de negociação de cópias diversificadas e personalizadas: 1. Diferentes modos de lote podem ser definidos para diferentes fontes de sinal 2. Diferentes fontes de sinal podem ser definidas para negociação de cópias direta e reversa 3. Os sinais podem ser definidos com comentários 4. Se deve calibrar o
Trading box Order Management
Igor Zizek
5 (35)
Utilitários
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Drawdown Manager MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilitários
Drawdown Manager MT4 é um robusto Consultor Especialista para MetaTrader 4, projetado como um protetor de capital para gerenciar negociações e proteger sua conta de trading. Esta ferramenta foi desenvolvida especialmente para firmas de trading proprietário, aprimorando sua experiência de trading com recursos avançados de gerenciamento de riscos, garantindo a segurança de seus investimentos. Ela monitora e controla as atividades de trading sem executar negociações, focando na proteção do capital
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilitários
Este rastreador permite que você identifique ativos que estão mais do que normalmente sobrecomprados (% de crescimento) ou sobrevendidos (% de queda) dentro de um período de tempo selecionado (período de tempo). O mercado é regido por lei, compre mais barato, venda mais caro, mas sem um scanner automático será muito difícil para você identificar moedas / ações que estão sobrecompradas ou sobrevendidas mais do que o normal, digamos, na semana atual, ou o hora atual ou mês. Pode haver dezenas ou
Bermaui Manual EA
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
Utilitários
Este é um consultor especialista semiautomático que negocia o sistema de grade. A ideia é assumir gradualmente diferentes posições no mercado, para então calcular o nível de equilíbrio para elas. Quando os preços ultrapassam esse ponto de equilíbrio por uma distância predeterminada, todas as ordens abertas são fechadas. Informação importante Aqui está o guia do usuário:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/730567 Você pode experimentar este EA com qualquer um dos meus outros produtos, aqui: htt
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Utilitários
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester VALIDATE TELEGRAM SIGNALS IN MINUTES - STOP GUESSING, START BACKTESTING Stop blowing accounts on "VIP" signals that don't deliver. The EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester is the professional solution to audit, verify, and optimize any Telegram signal provider's performance on historical data. Most signal providers show you their wins but hide their losses. This tool reveals the naked truth. By combining a powerful Data Manager (included) with an advanced MT4
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilitários
Seconds Chart — uma ferramenta exclusiva para criar gráficos de segundos no MetaTrader 4 . Com o Seconds Chart , você pode criar gráficos com períodos definidos em segundos, proporcionando flexibilidade e precisão ideais para análise, indisponíveis em gráficos padrão de minutos ou horas. Por exemplo, o período S15 indica um gráfico com velas de 15 segundos. Você pode usar quaisquer indicadores, Expert Advisors e scripts com a mesma facilidade dos gráficos padrão. Diferente das ferramentas padrão
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilitários
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilitários
Telegram para MT4:   A solução definitiva para cópia de sinais Otimize suas negociações com   o Telegram para MT4   , o utilitário de última geração desenvolvido para copiar sinais de negociação diretamente de canais e chats do Telegram para sua plataforma MetaTrader 4 — sem a necessidade de DLLs. Esta solução robusta garante a execução perfeita de sinais com precisão incomparável e opções de personalização, economizando seu tempo e aumentando sua eficiência. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Principais
Mais do autor
BBMA Oma Ally Technical Analyzer Pro
I Made Amertayasa
Experts
EA BBMA OA Technical Analyzer PRO EA BBMA OA Technical Analyzer PRO is an Expert Advisor based on the BBMA Oma Ally trading methodology, enhanced with an aggressive technical approach. It is designed to accurately detect BBMA structures and execute automated entries with high responsiveness. The EA is equipped with Martingale , Hedging , and Pairing Close systems to enhance flexibility in position management and boost profitability under modern market conditions. Support & Community For q
BBMA Oma Ally Multi Time Frame Analyzer
I Made Amertayasa
Experts
EA BBMA OA Multi Time Frame Analyzer — Multi-Timeframe Auto Analyzer The   EA BBMA OA Multi Time Frame Analyzer   is an Expert Advisor based on the   BBMA Oma Ally   methodology, equipped with an automated   multi-timeframe reading system . This EA can operate as a   fully automated trading system   or as a   semi-automatic analyzer , helping traders identify complete BBMA conditions without switching between timeframes. • For questions, discussions, and support: Telegram Group:   https://t
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário