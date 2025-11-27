VR Quant

VR-Quant: The Regime Vector (Smart VSA Matrix)

Stop Trading False Breakouts. See the "Truth" Behind the Price.

Most traders lose money because they chase price movement without understanding the energy behind it. A massive green candle with zero volume looks the same as a massive candle with huge volume, but one is a Breakout, and the other is a Trap.

VR-Quant solves this by using institutional-grade statistics to decouple Volume (Effort) from Range (Result). It processes these two data streams separately and combines them into an 8-State Matrix to reveal exactly what Smart Money is doing.

It answers the most important question in trading: "Is this move real, or is it a Fakeout?"


📊The Logic: Decoupled Vectors

Unlike standard indicators that "average out" data, VR-Quant treats Volume, Range, and Candle Body health as separate vectors:

  • ️ UPPER BARS (Active Energy): Valid Expansions and Violent Rejections.
  • ️ LOWER BARS (Passive/Hollow): Squeezes, Absorption (Walls), and Fakeouts.

🎨 The 8-State Matrix (How to Read)

The histogram color tells you the exact Regime of the current candle:

1. THE "GO" SIGNALS (Trend & Momentum)

  • 🟢 LIME - Explosive Expansion: Extreme Volume + Extreme Range.
    • Meaning: Valid Breakout. Smart Money is aggressively pushing price.
    • Action: ENTER the breakout.
  • 🔵 AQUA - Mild/Robust Expansion: Sustainable Volume + Healthy Candle Body.
    • Meaning: Robust Trend. Even if volume is moderate, the price action is dominating.
    • Action: HOLD positions.

2. THE "REVERSAL" SIGNALS (Rejection & Absorption)

  • 🟣 INDIGO - Volatile Rejection: High Volume + High Range + Tiny Body.
    • Meaning: PINBAR / STOP HUNT. Price exploded but was rejected immediately.
    • Action: TRADE THE REVERSAL.
  • 🔵 BLUE - Absorption: High Volume + Low Range.
    • Meaning: THE WALL. Massive effort but price is stuck (Limit Orders absorbing flow).
    • Action: TAKE PROFIT , tighten stops or prepare for a Reversal.

3. THE "TRAP" SIGNALS (Fakeouts)

  • 🟣 MAGENTA - The Fakeout: Low Volume + High Range.
    • Meaning: GHOST MOVE. Price moved easily because order books were thin. No real money is behind it.
    • Action: DO NOT CHASE. Expect price to snap back.

4. THE "WAIT" SIGNALS (Squeeze)

  • 🟠 ORANGE - The Squeeze: Extreme Low Volatility (-2 Sigma).
    • Meaning: The calm before the storm. Energy is coiling.
    • Action: WAIT for the breakout.
  • 🔴 RED - Deep Contraction: The market is dead.
  • GRAY - Neutral: Market noise.

🚀 Smart Pattern Intelligence (30+ Patterns)

VR-Quant doesn't just show the current state; it remembers history. It detects complex institutional setups and marks them with Icons on the chart.


Category A: High-Probability Entries (Green Arrows)

  • 🚀 Squeeze Breakout: Detects when the market wakes up from a "Dead" state with an explosion. The #1 most profitable signal.
  • 💥 Wall Breaker: Detects when Absorption (Blue) is smashed by Expansion (Lime).
  • Trap Recovery: Detects when a Fakeout (Magenta) is immediately reversed by real volume.
  • 📈 V-Reversal: Detects a Pinbar (Indigo) followed immediately by an Explosion.

Category B: Exits & Warnings (Red Arrows)

  • Trend Exhaustion: Detects when a Run (Lime) hits a Wall (Blue).
  • Failed Breakout: Detects when an Explosion (Lime) dies into a Fakeout (Magenta).
  • 🛑 Turbo Reversal: Detects when a trend slams into a Pinbar/Rejection.

Category C: Context & Watchlist (Yellow Stars)

  • 👁Hidden Accumulation: Detects volume entering a dead market before price moves.
  • 📉 Shakeout Setup: Detects a Trap appearing in a dead market (precursor to a move).

⚙️ Key Features

Robust Trend Logic: New algorithm detects "Quiet Trends" (Aqua) by analyzing Candle Body health, ensuring you don't miss drifts.

Normalization: Works on Any Asset (Crypto, Forex, Indices, Stocks) and Any Timeframe without manual tweaking.

Full Customization: Toggle any of the 30+ patterns individually. Turn off what you don't trade.

Alert Suite: Pop-up, Push, Email, and Sound alerts for every specific pattern.

